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English NewsBusinessPersonal FinanceGold Silver Rate Today (Oct 15): Metals Reverse Course, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, More

Gold Silver Rate Today (Oct 15): Metals Reverse Course, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, More

Gold and silver prices traded higher on Oct 15, amid firm demand for precious metals. Check the latest 24K, 22K gold and silver rates in Delhi, Chennai, and more.

Written By : Sakshi Arora |  Updated at : 15 Oct 2026 01:54 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Gold prices climbed October 15, driven by firm demand.
  • MCX gold futures rose 0.93% to Rs 1,47,201.
  • Internationally, gold futures gained 0.81% amid market increases.

Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold prices moved higher on Thursday, October 15, as fresh positions taken by traders and firm spot demand supported the precious metal in the futures market. Silver prices also climbed during the session.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for December delivery advanced by Rs 1,353, or 0.93 per cent, to Rs 1,47,201 per 10 grams. The contract recorded a business turnover of 1,567 lots.

Market analysts attributed the rise in gold futures to fresh positions created by participants, supported by firm demand in the spot market.

Internationally, gold futures gained 0.81 per cent to trade at $4,138.72 per ounce in New York, reflecting the upward movement in prices across markets.

Also Read : EPF Withdrawal Changes From April 2026: Form 121 Replaces Form 15G, 15H

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On Oct 15

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,759

22 Karat- 13,530

18 Karat- 11,073

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram) 

24 Karat - 14,744

22 Karat- 13,515

18 Karat- 11,115

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,744

22 Karat- 13,515

18 Karat- 11,058

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,744

22 Karat- 13,515

18 Karat- 11,058

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,744

22 Karat- 13,515

18 Karat- 11,058

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,744

22 Karat- 13,515

18 Karat- 11,058

City 24k Gold Per Gram 22k Gold Per Gram 18k Gold Per Gram
Gold Rate in Hyderabad 14,744 13,515 11,058
Gold Rate in Ahmedabad 14,749 13,520 11,063
Gold Rate in Indore 14,749 13,520 11,063
Gold Rate in Lucknow 14,759 13,530 11,073
Gold Rate in Coimbatore 14,744 13,515 11,115
Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar 14,744 13,515 11,058
Gold Rate in Mysore 14,744 13,515 11,058
Gold Rate in Kanpur 14,759 13,530 11,073
Gold Rate in Salem 14,744 13,515 11,115
Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam 14,744 13,515 11,058
Gold Rate in Vijayawada 14,744 13,515 11,058
Gold Rate in Patna 14,749 13,520 11,063

Also Read : New FD Rates After Repo Rate Hike: Smart Ways To Choose Your Deposit Tenure

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On Oct 15

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 230 per gram and Rs 230,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 240 per gram and Rs 240,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 230 per gram and Rs 230,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 230 per gram and Rs 230,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 230 per gram and Rs 230,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 230 per gram and Rs 230,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City Per Gram Per KG
Silver Rate in Hyderabad 240 240,000
Silver Rate in Ahmedabad 230 230,000
Silver Rate in Indore 230 230,000
Silver Rate in Lucknow 230 230,000
Silver Rate in Coimbatore 240 240,000
Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar 240 240,000
Silver Rate in Mysore 230 230,000
Silver Rate in Kanpur 230 230,000
Silver Rate in Salem 240 240,000
Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam 240 240,000
Silver Rate in Vijayawada 240 240,000
Silver Rate in Patna 230 230,000

 

Frequently Asked Questions

How did gold and silver prices perform on October 15?

Gold prices moved higher on Thursday, October 15, due to fresh trading positions and strong spot demand. Silver prices also saw an increase during the same session.

What was the increase in gold futures on the MCX?

Gold futures for December delivery advanced by Rs 1,353, or 0.93 percent, on the Multi Commodity Exchange. This brought the price to Rs 1,47,201 per 10 grams.

What factors contributed to the rise in gold futures?

The increase in gold futures was attributed by market analysts to fresh positions created by participants. This was also supported by firm demand in the spot market.

What was the international gold price on October 15?

Internationally, gold futures gained 0.81 percent. They traded at $4,138.72 per ounce in New York, reflecting the upward movement in prices.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 Oct 2026 01:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Price Today Silver Price Today Silver Rate Today Silver Rate Live Updates 22 Carat Gold Price India 24 Carat Gold Price India City-wise Gold Rates Chennai Mumbai Delhi 18 Carat Gold Price India Gold Price Rise Today Reasons Gold Price Today Oct 15 2026
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