Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Gold prices climbed October 15, driven by firm demand.

MCX gold futures rose 0.93% to Rs 1,47,201.

Internationally, gold futures gained 0.81% amid market increases.

Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold prices moved higher on Thursday, October 15, as fresh positions taken by traders and firm spot demand supported the precious metal in the futures market. Silver prices also climbed during the session.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for December delivery advanced by Rs 1,353, or 0.93 per cent, to Rs 1,47,201 per 10 grams. The contract recorded a business turnover of 1,567 lots.

Market analysts attributed the rise in gold futures to fresh positions created by participants, supported by firm demand in the spot market.

Internationally, gold futures gained 0.81 per cent to trade at $4,138.72 per ounce in New York, reflecting the upward movement in prices across markets.

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On Oct 15

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,759

22 Karat- 13,530

18 Karat- 11,073

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,744

22 Karat- 13,515

18 Karat- 11,115

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,744

22 Karat- 13,515

18 Karat- 11,058

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,744

22 Karat- 13,515

18 Karat- 11,058

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,744

22 Karat- 13,515

18 Karat- 11,058

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,744

22 Karat- 13,515

18 Karat- 11,058

Also Read : New FD Rates After Repo Rate Hike: Smart Ways To Choose Your Deposit Tenure Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On Oct 15

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 230 per gram and Rs 230,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 240 per gram and Rs 240,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 230 per gram and Rs 230,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 230 per gram and Rs 230,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 230 per gram and Rs 230,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 230 per gram and Rs 230,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities