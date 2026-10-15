Gold prices moved higher on Thursday, October 15, due to fresh trading positions and strong spot demand. Silver prices also saw an increase during the same session.
Gold Silver Rate Today (Oct 15): Metals Reverse Course, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, More
Gold and silver prices traded higher on Oct 15, amid firm demand for precious metals. Check the latest 24K, 22K gold and silver rates in Delhi, Chennai, and more.
- Gold prices climbed October 15, driven by firm demand.
- MCX gold futures rose 0.93% to Rs 1,47,201.
- Internationally, gold futures gained 0.81% amid market increases.
Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold prices moved higher on Thursday, October 15, as fresh positions taken by traders and firm spot demand supported the precious metal in the futures market. Silver prices also climbed during the session.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for December delivery advanced by Rs 1,353, or 0.93 per cent, to Rs 1,47,201 per 10 grams. The contract recorded a business turnover of 1,567 lots.
Market analysts attributed the rise in gold futures to fresh positions created by participants, supported by firm demand in the spot market.
Internationally, gold futures gained 0.81 per cent to trade at $4,138.72 per ounce in New York, reflecting the upward movement in prices across markets.
Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On Oct 15
Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 14,759
22 Karat- 13,530
18 Karat- 11,073
Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 14,744
22 Karat- 13,515
18 Karat- 11,115
Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 14,744
22 Karat- 13,515
18 Karat- 11,058
Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 14,744
22 Karat- 13,515
18 Karat- 11,058
Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 14,744
22 Karat- 13,515
18 Karat- 11,058
Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 14,744
22 Karat- 13,515
18 Karat- 11,058
|City
|24k Gold Per Gram
|22k Gold Per Gram
|18k Gold Per Gram
|Gold Rate in Hyderabad
|14,744
|13,515
|11,058
|Gold Rate in Ahmedabad
|14,749
|13,520
|11,063
|Gold Rate in Indore
|14,749
|13,520
|11,063
|Gold Rate in Lucknow
|14,759
|13,530
|11,073
|Gold Rate in Coimbatore
|14,744
|13,515
|11,115
|Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar
|14,744
|13,515
|11,058
|Gold Rate in Mysore
|14,744
|13,515
|11,058
|Gold Rate in Kanpur
|14,759
|13,530
|11,073
|Gold Rate in Salem
|14,744
|13,515
|11,115
|Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam
|14,744
|13,515
|11,058
|Gold Rate in Vijayawada
|14,744
|13,515
|11,058
|Gold Rate in Patna
|14,749
|13,520
|11,063
Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On Oct 15
Silver Price In Delhi Today
The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 230 per gram and Rs 230,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Chennai Today
The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 240 per gram and Rs 240,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Bengaluru Today
The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 230 per gram and Rs 230,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Mumbai Today
The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 230 per gram and Rs 230,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Pune Today
The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 230 per gram and Rs 230,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Kolkata Today
The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 230 per gram and Rs 230,000 per kg.
Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities
|City
|Per Gram
|Per KG
|Silver Rate in Hyderabad
|240
|240,000
|Silver Rate in Ahmedabad
|230
|230,000
|Silver Rate in Indore
|230
|230,000
|Silver Rate in Lucknow
|230
|230,000
|Silver Rate in Coimbatore
|240
|240,000
|Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar
|240
|240,000
|Silver Rate in Mysore
|230
|230,000
|Silver Rate in Kanpur
|230
|230,000
|Silver Rate in Salem
|240
|240,000
|Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam
|240
|240,000
|Silver Rate in Vijayawada
|240
|240,000
|Silver Rate in Patna
|230
|230,000
Frequently Asked Questions
How did gold and silver prices perform on October 15?
What was the increase in gold futures on the MCX?
Gold futures for December delivery advanced by Rs 1,353, or 0.93 percent, on the Multi Commodity Exchange. This brought the price to Rs 1,47,201 per 10 grams.
What factors contributed to the rise in gold futures?
The increase in gold futures was attributed by market analysts to fresh positions created by participants. This was also supported by firm demand in the spot market.
What was the international gold price on October 15?
Internationally, gold futures gained 0.81 percent. They traded at $4,138.72 per ounce in New York, reflecting the upward movement in prices.