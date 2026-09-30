Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom October 2026 sees 16 bank closures varying by region.

National holidays include Gandhi Jayanti, second and fourth Saturdays.

Dussehra, Durga Puja cause extensive regional bank closures.

If you have a cheque to deposit, a locker to access or a demand draft to collect in October, it is worth checking the bank holiday calendar before heading to your branch. Banks will remain closed on 16 days during the month, with the exact dates varying across cities and states.

The Reserve Bank of India's holiday calendar for October 2026 includes closures for Dussehra, Durga Puja, Laxmi Puja, Karva Chauth and other regional observances, along with the regular Sunday and second and fourth Saturday holidays.

Bank Holidays In October 2026: Weekly Closures Across India

Some holidays in October will apply across the country, regardless of the location of the bank branch.

Banks will remain closed on October 2 for Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti. The second Saturday falls on October 10, followed by the Sunday holiday on October 11.

The fourth Saturday will be a bank holiday on October 24, while October 25 will be a Sunday holiday.

These closures apply across India.

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Dussehra, Durga Puja To Close Banks In Several Cities

A large number of bank holidays in October are linked to Dussehra and Durga Puja celebrations, although the dates and locations differ.

On October 17, banks will remain closed in Agartala for Maha Saptami.

October 19 will see closures in Agartala, Aizawl, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Guwahati, Imphal, Itanagar, Kohima, Kolkata, Patna, Ranchi and Shillong for Dussehra-related observances including Mahashtami, Maha Navami, Ayutha Pooja, Durga Puja and Vijaya Dashomi.

On October 20, banks will be closed in a much wider group of cities for Dasara/Dusshera, Mahanavami, Ayudhapooja and Durga Puja. The list includes Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Itanagar, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram and Vijayawada.

The closures continue in some locations on October 21, when banks in Agartala, Bengaluru, Gangtok, Guwahati, Kochi, Kolkata and Thiruvananthapuram will observe Vijaya Dasami/Durga Puja (Dasain).

Gangtok will also have bank holidays on October 22 and October 23 for Durga Puja (Dasain).

Laxmi Puja, Accession Day And Other Regional Bank Holidays

The October calendar also includes several city-specific holidays outside the main Dussehra and Durga Puja dates.

On October 26, banks in Agartala, Chandigarh, Jammu, Shimla and Srinagar will remain closed for Laxmi Puja, Accession Day and Maharishi Valmiki's Birthday.

Banks in Shimla will observe a holiday on October 29 for Karva Chauth.

Ahmedabad will have a bank holiday on October 31 for Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Birthday.

Bank Holidays In October

Date Day State October 2 Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti All Over India October 4 Weekend Holiday All Over India October 10 Second Saturday Mahalaya Amavasye All Over India Bengaluru and Kolkata October 11 Weekend Holiday All Over India October 17 Maha Saptami Agartala October 18 Weekend Holiday All Over India October 19 Dussehra (Mahashtami)/Maha Navami/Ayutha Pooja/Durga Puja/Vijaya Dashomi/Durga Ashtami Agartala, Aizawl, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Guwahati, Imphal, Itanagar, Kohima, Kolkata, Patna, Ranchi, and Shillong October 20 Weekend Holiday Dasara/Dusshera (Vijaya Dashmi) (Aaso sud-10)/Mahanavami, Ayudhapooja/Durga Puja All Over India Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Itanagar, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram, and Vijayawada October 21 Vijaya Dasami/Durga Puja (Dasain) Agartala, Bengaluru, Gangtok, Guwahati, Kochi, Kolkata, and Thiruvananthapuram October 22 Durga Puja (Dasain) Gangtok October 23 Durga Puja (Dasain) Gangtok October 24 Fourth Saturday All Over India October 25 Weekend Holiday All Over India October 26 Laxmi Puja/Accession Day/Maharishi Valmiki’s Birthday Agartala, Chandigarh, Jammu, Shimla, and Srinagar October 29 Karva Chauth Shimla October 31 Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Birthday Ahmedabad

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Check Your Branch Before Planning Bank Work

A bank holiday does not mean that all banking services stop. Digital services can still be used for transactions that do not require a physical branch.

However, customers who need services such as locker access, demand draft issuance, certain cash transactions, cheque-related work or documentation requiring branch staff should plan their visit around the applicable holiday.

Since several October holidays are specific to particular cities, checking the holiday schedule for the branch you intend to visit can help avoid an unnecessary trip.