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English NewsBusinessPersonal FinanceBank Holidays In October: Check RBI Calendar For Dussehra, Durga Puja, And Regional Holidays

Bank Holidays In October: Check RBI Calendar For Dussehra, Durga Puja, And Regional Holidays

Some holidays in October will apply across the country, regardless of the location of the bank branch, such as Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti.

Written By : Sakshi Arora |  Updated at : 30 Sep 2026 02:30 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • October 2026 sees 16 bank closures varying by region.
  • National holidays include Gandhi Jayanti, second and fourth Saturdays.
  • Dussehra, Durga Puja cause extensive regional bank closures.

If you have a cheque to deposit, a locker to access or a demand draft to collect in October, it is worth checking the bank holiday calendar before heading to your branch. Banks will remain closed on 16 days during the month, with the exact dates varying across cities and states.

The Reserve Bank of India's holiday calendar for October 2026 includes closures for Dussehra, Durga Puja, Laxmi Puja, Karva Chauth and other regional observances, along with the regular Sunday and second and fourth Saturday holidays.

Bank Holidays In October 2026: Weekly Closures Across India

Some holidays in October will apply across the country, regardless of the location of the bank branch.

Banks will remain closed on October 2 for Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti. The second Saturday falls on October 10, followed by the Sunday holiday on October 11.

The fourth Saturday will be a bank holiday on October 24, while October 25 will be a Sunday holiday.

These closures apply across India.

Also Read : Gold Silver Rate Today (Sep 30): Metals Climb, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More

Dussehra, Durga Puja To Close Banks In Several Cities

A large number of bank holidays in October are linked to Dussehra and Durga Puja celebrations, although the dates and locations differ.

On October 17, banks will remain closed in Agartala for Maha Saptami.

October 19 will see closures in Agartala, Aizawl, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Guwahati, Imphal, Itanagar, Kohima, Kolkata, Patna, Ranchi and Shillong for Dussehra-related observances including Mahashtami, Maha Navami, Ayutha Pooja, Durga Puja and Vijaya Dashomi.

On October 20, banks will be closed in a much wider group of cities for Dasara/Dusshera, Mahanavami, Ayudhapooja and Durga Puja. The list includes Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Itanagar, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram and Vijayawada.

The closures continue in some locations on October 21, when banks in Agartala, Bengaluru, Gangtok, Guwahati, Kochi, Kolkata and Thiruvananthapuram will observe Vijaya Dasami/Durga Puja (Dasain).

Gangtok will also have bank holidays on October 22 and October 23 for Durga Puja (Dasain).

Laxmi Puja, Accession Day And Other Regional Bank Holidays

The October calendar also includes several city-specific holidays outside the main Dussehra and Durga Puja dates.

On October 26, banks in Agartala, Chandigarh, Jammu, Shimla and Srinagar will remain closed for Laxmi Puja, Accession Day and Maharishi Valmiki's Birthday.

Banks in Shimla will observe a holiday on October 29 for Karva Chauth.

Ahmedabad will have a bank holiday on October 31 for Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Birthday.

Bank Holidays In October

Date Day State

October

2

 

 Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti All Over India

October

4

 Weekend Holiday All Over India

October

10

 

Second Saturday

 

Mahalaya Amavasye

All Over India

 

Bengaluru and Kolkata

October

11

 

Weekend Holiday

 

All Over India

October

17

 

 Maha Saptami

Agartala

October

18

 

 Weekend Holiday All Over India

October

19

 Dussehra (Mahashtami)/Maha Navami/Ayutha Pooja/Durga Puja/Vijaya Dashomi/Durga Ashtami Agartala, Aizawl, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Guwahati, Imphal, Itanagar, Kohima, Kolkata, Patna, Ranchi, and Shillong

October

20

Weekend Holiday

 

 

Dasara/Dusshera (Vijaya Dashmi) (Aaso sud-10)/Mahanavami, Ayudhapooja/Durga Puja

All Over India

 

Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Itanagar, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram, and Vijayawada

October

21

 Vijaya Dasami/Durga Puja (Dasain) Agartala, Bengaluru, Gangtok, Guwahati, Kochi, Kolkata, and Thiruvananthapuram

October

22

 Durga Puja (Dasain)

 

Gangtok

 

October

23

 Durga Puja (Dasain)

 

Gangtok

 

October

24

 Fourth Saturday

 

All Over India

 

October

25

 Weekend Holiday

 

All Over India

October

26

 Laxmi Puja/Accession Day/Maharishi Valmiki’s Birthday

Agartala, Chandigarh, Jammu, Shimla, and Srinagar

October

29

 Karva Chauth

Shimla

October

31

 Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Birthday

Ahmedabad

Also Read : October Financial Changes That Can Impact Your Wallet: UPI, ATM, FD, LPG, And NPS Rules

Check Your Branch Before Planning Bank Work

A bank holiday does not mean that all banking services stop. Digital services can still be used for transactions that do not require a physical branch.

However, customers who need services such as locker access, demand draft issuance, certain cash transactions, cheque-related work or documentation requiring branch staff should plan their visit around the applicable holiday.

Since several October holidays are specific to particular cities, checking the holiday schedule for the branch you intend to visit can help avoid an unnecessary trip.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many days will banks be closed in October 2026?

Banks will be closed for 16 days in October 2026. The specific dates vary across cities and states.

What are some of the national bank holidays in October 2026?

Nationwide holidays include Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, and the second and fourth Saturdays on October 10 and 24, respectively. Sundays are also holidays across India.

Will all banking services be unavailable during bank holidays?

No, digital banking services will still be available. However, physical branch services like locker access, demand draft collection, or cheque work will be affected.

Why do bank holiday dates vary across cities in October?

Many October holidays are linked to regional observances and festivals like Dussehra and Durga Puja, which have varying dates and locations. This causes the dates to differ by city.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 30 Sep 2026 02:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
Dusshera Bank Holidays In October Bank Holidays October Bank Holidays Durga Puja Holiday Karwa Chauth Holiday Banks Closed On Dusshera
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