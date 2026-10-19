Tiger Shroff Firing Case: One Of Three Accused Is A Minor; Another Has A Criminal Record

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actor Tiger Shroff's car targeted; driver injured, actor wounded.

Police identified three accused; one has prior criminal record.

Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility, threatening Salman Khan associates.

Mumbai Police have identified three accused in connection with the firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff, including a 17-year-old minor. The other two accused are aged 22 and 18, respectively.

The two adult accused have been identified as Hrithik Kumar alias Roshan, 22, son of Ramu Mahto, who hails from Piprai village in Bihar’s Begusarai district and works as a Rapido rider near Urdu School in Gilbert Hill, Andheri West, Mumbai; and Rehan, 18, son of Rishuddin Ansari, who resides in Eidgah Colony under Sadar Police Station in Sonipat, Haryana.

Rehan has a criminal record, with a previous case registered against him under the Arms Act.

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What Happened In The Tiger Shroff Firing Case?

According to Mumbai Police, the incident took place at around 7 pm on Sunday as Tiger Shroff was leaving a football club in Juhu. The accused allegedly opened fire at his car. The actor escaped direct gunshot injuries, but his driver was injured in the incident.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited the actor’s residence later that night. Shinde said Tiger had sustained injuries to his left hand from gunpowder and glass fragments. He added that the actor and his mother, Ayesha Shroff, were shaken by the incident and assured them of the state government’s support.

Speaking about the incident, Shinde said, “Strict action will be taken, and threats against public figures will not be tolerated.”

Mumbai Police Register FIR

Mumbai Police have registered FIR No. 1790/2026 at Juhu Police Station. The case has been filed under Sections 109(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, along with relevant provisions of the Arms Act, 1959.

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Bishnoi Gang Claims Responsibility

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has allegedly claimed responsibility for the firing through a Facebook post and a widely circulated audio clip. The group reportedly warned that those who ignored its demands or continued working with Salman Khan could face similar consequences.