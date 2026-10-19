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English NewsEntertainmentTiger Shroff Firing Case: One Of Three Accused Is A Minor; Another Has A Criminal Record

Tiger Shroff Firing Case: One Of Three Accused Is A Minor; Another Has A Criminal Record

Three people, including a juvenile, have been apprehended in connection with the alleged firing at Tiger Shroff’s car in Mumbai’s Juhu area.

Written By : Mrityunjay Singh |  Updated at : 19 Oct 2026 01:31 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Actor Tiger Shroff's car targeted; driver injured, actor wounded.
  • Police identified three accused; one has prior criminal record.
  • Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility, threatening Salman Khan associates.

Mumbai Police have identified three accused in connection with the firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff, including a 17-year-old minor. The other two accused are aged 22 and 18, respectively.

The two adult accused have been identified as Hrithik Kumar alias Roshan, 22, son of Ramu Mahto, who hails from Piprai village in Bihar’s Begusarai district and works as a Rapido rider near Urdu School in Gilbert Hill, Andheri West, Mumbai; and Rehan, 18, son of Rishuddin Ansari, who resides in Eidgah Colony under Sadar Police Station in Sonipat, Haryana.

Rehan has a criminal record, with a previous case registered against him under the Arms Act.

ALSO READ: 'Kala Hiran' Producer Amit Jani Says He Was Chased At Gunpoint In Sonipat; Files Police Complaint

What Happened In The Tiger Shroff Firing Case?

According to Mumbai Police, the incident took place at around 7 pm on Sunday as Tiger Shroff was leaving a football club in Juhu. The accused allegedly opened fire at his car. The actor escaped direct gunshot injuries, but his driver was injured in the incident.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited the actor’s residence later that night. Shinde said Tiger had sustained injuries to his left hand from gunpowder and glass fragments. He added that the actor and his mother, Ayesha Shroff, were shaken by the incident and assured them of the state government’s support.

Speaking about the incident, Shinde said, “Strict action will be taken, and threats against public figures will not be tolerated.”

Mumbai Police Register FIR

Mumbai Police have registered FIR No. 1790/2026 at Juhu Police Station. The case has been filed under Sections 109(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, along with relevant provisions of the Arms Act, 1959.

ALSO READ: ‘Won’t Spare Salman Khan Until He Apologises’: Lawrence Bishnoi Gang’s Anil Pandit In Fresh Audio After Tiger Shroff Firing

Bishnoi Gang Claims Responsibility

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has allegedly claimed responsibility for the firing through a Facebook post and a widely circulated audio clip. The group reportedly warned that those who ignored its demands or continued working with Salman Khan could face similar consequences.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who are the accused in the Tiger Shroff firing incident?

Mumbai Police identified three accused, including a 17-year-old minor. The adult accused are Hrithik Kumar alias Roshan (22) from Bihar and Rehan (18) from Haryana.

What happened during the firing incident involving Tiger Shroff?

The incident occurred around 7 pm on Sunday as Tiger Shroff was leaving a Juhu football club. Accused allegedly opened fire at his car, injuring his driver and causing gunpowder/glass injuries to Tiger's left hand.

Has anyone claimed responsibility for the attack?

Yes, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang allegedly claimed responsibility through a Facebook post and an audio clip. They reportedly warned against ignoring their demands or working with Salman Khan.

What legal action has been taken regarding the incident?

Mumbai Police registered FIR No. 1790/2026 at Juhu Police Station. The case was filed under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and the Arms Act, 1959.

About the author Mrityunjay Singh

Mrityunjay Singh is the Deputy Bureau Chief – Maharashtra at ABP News, with over 19 years of experience in broadcast journalism. He covers politics, governance, security, and major developments across Mumbai and Maharashtra, delivering ground-reports with sharp analysis and credibility. He also has a keen interest in international affairs and defence.
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Published at : 19 Oct 2026 01:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tiger Shroff Breaking News ABP Live MUMBAI Tiger Shroff Firing Case Tiger Shroff News
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