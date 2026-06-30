Big Rule Changes From July 1: What Every Aadhaar And Passport Holder Should Know

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Standard 36-page passport fee increases to Rs 2,500.

A new month often brings fresh policy changes, and July 2026 is no exception. Several financial and administrative rules will come into effect from July 1, affecting millions of people across India.

Among the key changes are a temporary waiver on the fee for updating the registered email address linked to Aadhaar and a sharp increase in passport application charges. Anyone planning to update Aadhaar details or apply for a passport should be aware of the revised rules before proceeding.

The changes are part of notifications issued by the concerned government authorities and will take effect from July 1, 2026. While the Aadhaar update measure offers relief to users for a limited period, passport services will become significantly more expensive under the revised fee structure.

Aadhaar Email Update Becomes Free Till December

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has announced that updating the registered email address linked to Aadhaar will be free from July 1 to December 31, 2026.

The authority has waived the existing Rs 75 fee for the service for a period of six months.

However, the exemption is available only for updates made digitally through the official Aadhaar mobile application. Users opting for other methods of updating their email address will not be covered under the waiver.

According to the official notification, the Rs 75 charge for updating the email address through the Aadhaar mobile application has been waived from July 1, 2026, until December 31, 2026.

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UIDAI Aims To Encourage Aadhaar Updates

The temporary fee waiver is expected to encourage Aadhaar holders to keep their registered email addresses updated without incurring any additional cost.

Maintaining an updated email address linked to Aadhaar can help users receive important digital communications related to their identity records and associated services.

The free update facility will remain available only until the end of December 2026, after which the regular fee structure may apply unless further changes are announced.

Passport Fees Revised From July 1

Passport services will become costlier from July 1 after the Ministry of External Affairs revised application charges under the Passports (Amendment) Rules, 2026.

The revised fees will apply to fresh passport applications, passport reissues and other related passport services in India as well as overseas.

The changes were notified by the Ministry of External Affairs on June 20 and published on June 25, 2026. Applicants submitting passport requests from July 1 onwards will have to pay the revised charges.

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Higher Charges For Regular And Tatkaal Passports

Under the revised fee structure, the application fee for a standard 36-page passport has increased from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,500.

The fee for a 60-page passport booklet has been raised from Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,500.

Tatkaal passport services have also become more expensive. The charge for a 36-page Tatkaal passport has increased from Rs 3,500 to Rs 5,000, while the fee for the 60-page Tatkaal passport has been revised from Rs 4,000 to Rs 6,000.

Anyone planning to apply for a new passport or seek a reissue may want to check the revised fee structure before submitting an application after July 1.