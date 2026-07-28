Prices fell due to investor caution ahead of the US Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement. A stronger US dollar also contributed to the decline in the precious metals market.
Gold Silver Rate Today (July 28): Metals Fall, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More
Gold and silver prices slipped on July 28 as investors remained wary of the upcoming US Fed's monetary policy decision. Check the latest 24K, 22K gold and silver rates in Delhi, Chennai, and more.
- Precious metals declined Tuesday on Fed caution, strong dollar.
- MCX gold futures fell, awaiting Fed's interest rate decision.
- Stronger dollar, higher rates pressure; China demand, geopolitics support.
Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver prices declined on Tuesday as investors turned cautious ahead of the US Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement, while a stronger US dollar also weighed on sentiment in the precious metals market.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for August delivery fell by Rs 1,213, or 0.85 per cent, to Rs 1,41,850 per 10 grams. The contract witnessed a business turnover of 759 lots during the session.
Market participants said traders largely stayed on the sidelines ahead of the US Fed's policy decision due on July 29, resulting in subdued buying interest. The stronger dollar further added pressure on bullion prices.
According to Gaurav Garg, Research Analyst at Lemonn Markets Desk, the appreciation in the US dollar, coupled with investor caution ahead of the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision, weighed on gold prices.
In the international market, COMEX gold futures were trading 0.85 per cent lower at $4,041.42 per ounce.
Silver prices also remained under pressure on Tuesday, tracking the weakness across the broader precious metals market. Although the PTI market update focused on gold futures, silver sentiment was similarly affected by expectations surrounding the Fed's policy outlook and the stronger dollar.
Higher interest rates typically reduce the appeal of non-yielding assets such as gold and silver by increasing the opportunity cost of holding them. Investors are therefore closely watching the Fed's commentary for cues on the future interest rate trajectory.
Analysts believe geopolitical developments continue to provide some support to bullion, preventing a steeper decline.
Pinky Yadav, Commodity Fundamental Analyst at Choice Broking, said losses in gold were capped after US President Donald Trump indicated that Washington was engaged in constructive discussions with Iran, raising hopes of a diplomatic breakthrough and pushing crude oil prices lower.
She added that the broader outlook for gold remains supported by resilient demand from China, where higher imports, sustained investor buying and continued inflows into bullion-backed exchange-traded funds point to healthy physical and investment demand.
Despite Tuesday's decline, analysts said precious metals could remain volatile in the near term as markets react to the outcome of the US Federal Reserve's policy meeting and any signals on the future path of interest rates.
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Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On July 28
Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 14,432
22 Karat- 13,230
18 Karat- 10,828
Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 14,416
22 Karat- 13,215
18 Karat- 11,030
Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 14,417
22 Karat- 13,215
18 Karat- 10,813
Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 14,417
22 Karat- 13,215
18 Karat- 10,813
Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 14,417
22 Karat- 13,215
18 Karat- 10,813
Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 14,417
22 Karat- 13,215
18 Karat- 10,813
|City
|24k Gold Per Gram
|22k Gold Per Gram
|18k Gold Per Gram
|Gold Rate in Hyderabad
|14,417
|13,215
|10,813
|Gold Rate in Ahmedabad
|14,422
|13,220
|10,818
|Gold Rate in Indore
|14,422
|13,220
|10,818
|Gold Rate in Lucknow
|14,432
|13,230
|10,828
|Gold Rate in Coimbatore
|14,416
|13,215
|11,030
|Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar
|14,417
|13,215
|10,813
|Gold Rate in Mysore
|14,417
|13,215
|10,813
|Gold Rate in Kanpur
|14,432
|13,230
|10,828
|Gold Rate in Salem
|14,416
|13,215
|11,030
|Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam
|14,417
|13,215
|10,813
|Gold Rate in Vijayawada
|14,417
|13,215
|10,813
|Gold Rate in Patna
|14,422
|13,220
|10,818
Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On July 28
Silver Price In Delhi Today
The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Chennai Today
The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Bengaluru Today
The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Mumbai Today
The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Pune Today
The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Kolkata Today
The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.
Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities
|City
|Per Gram
|Per KG
|Silver Rate in Hyderabad
|235
|235,000
|Silver Rate in Ahmedabad
|235
|235,000
|Silver Rate in Indore
|235
|235,000
|Silver Rate in Lucknow
|235
|235,000
|Silver Rate in Coimbatore
|235
|235,000
|Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar
|235
|235,000
|Silver Rate in Mysore
|235
|235,000
|Silver Rate in Kanpur
|235
|235,000
|Silver Rate in Salem
|235
|235,000
|Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam
|235
|235,000
|Silver Rate in Vijayawada
|235
|235,000
|Silver Rate in Patna
|235
|235,000
Frequently Asked Questions
Why did gold and silver prices decline on Tuesday?
What is the impact of higher interest rates on gold and silver?
Higher interest rates typically reduce the appeal of non-yielding assets like gold and silver. This is because they increase the opportunity cost of holding these metals, making other investments more attractive.
What factors are currently supporting gold prices despite the decline?
Geopolitical developments provide some support, preventing a steeper decline. Additionally, resilient demand from China, including higher imports and investor buying, continues to bolster the broader outlook for gold.
How much did gold futures for August delivery decline on MCX?
Gold futures for August delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) declined by Rs 1,213, representing a 0.85 percent fall. The price reached Rs 1,41,850 per 10 grams.