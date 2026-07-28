Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Precious metals declined Tuesday on Fed caution, strong dollar.

MCX gold futures fell, awaiting Fed's interest rate decision.

Stronger dollar, higher rates pressure; China demand, geopolitics support.

Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver prices declined on Tuesday as investors turned cautious ahead of the US Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement, while a stronger US dollar also weighed on sentiment in the precious metals market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for August delivery fell by Rs 1,213, or 0.85 per cent, to Rs 1,41,850 per 10 grams. The contract witnessed a business turnover of 759 lots during the session.

Market participants said traders largely stayed on the sidelines ahead of the US Fed's policy decision due on July 29, resulting in subdued buying interest. The stronger dollar further added pressure on bullion prices.

According to Gaurav Garg, Research Analyst at Lemonn Markets Desk, the appreciation in the US dollar, coupled with investor caution ahead of the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision, weighed on gold prices.

In the international market, COMEX gold futures were trading 0.85 per cent lower at $4,041.42 per ounce.

Silver prices also remained under pressure on Tuesday, tracking the weakness across the broader precious metals market. Although the PTI market update focused on gold futures, silver sentiment was similarly affected by expectations surrounding the Fed's policy outlook and the stronger dollar.

Higher interest rates typically reduce the appeal of non-yielding assets such as gold and silver by increasing the opportunity cost of holding them. Investors are therefore closely watching the Fed's commentary for cues on the future interest rate trajectory.

Analysts believe geopolitical developments continue to provide some support to bullion, preventing a steeper decline.

Pinky Yadav, Commodity Fundamental Analyst at Choice Broking, said losses in gold were capped after US President Donald Trump indicated that Washington was engaged in constructive discussions with Iran, raising hopes of a diplomatic breakthrough and pushing crude oil prices lower.

She added that the broader outlook for gold remains supported by resilient demand from China, where higher imports, sustained investor buying and continued inflows into bullion-backed exchange-traded funds point to healthy physical and investment demand.

Despite Tuesday's decline, analysts said precious metals could remain volatile in the near term as markets react to the outcome of the US Federal Reserve's policy meeting and any signals on the future path of interest rates.

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Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On July 28

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,432

22 Karat- 13,230

18 Karat- 10,828

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,416

22 Karat- 13,215

18 Karat- 11,030

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,417

22 Karat- 13,215

18 Karat- 10,813

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,417

22 Karat- 13,215

18 Karat- 10,813

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,417

22 Karat- 13,215

18 Karat- 10,813

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,417

22 Karat- 13,215

18 Karat- 10,813

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On July 28

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities