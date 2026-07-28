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English NewsBusinessPersonal FinanceGold Silver Rate Today (July 28): Metals Fall, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More

Gold Silver Rate Today (July 28): Metals Fall, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More

Gold and silver prices slipped on July 28 as investors remained wary of the upcoming US Fed's monetary policy decision. Check the latest 24K, 22K gold and silver rates in Delhi, Chennai, and more.

Written By : Sakshi Arora |  Updated at : 28 Jul 2026 03:57 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Precious metals declined Tuesday on Fed caution, strong dollar.
  • MCX gold futures fell, awaiting Fed's interest rate decision.
  • Stronger dollar, higher rates pressure; China demand, geopolitics support.

Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver prices declined on Tuesday as investors turned cautious ahead of the US Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement, while a stronger US dollar also weighed on sentiment in the precious metals market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for August delivery fell by Rs 1,213, or 0.85 per cent, to Rs 1,41,850 per 10 grams. The contract witnessed a business turnover of 759 lots during the session.

Market participants said traders largely stayed on the sidelines ahead of the US Fed's policy decision due on July 29, resulting in subdued buying interest. The stronger dollar further added pressure on bullion prices.

According to Gaurav Garg, Research Analyst at Lemonn Markets Desk, the appreciation in the US dollar, coupled with investor caution ahead of the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision, weighed on gold prices.

In the international market, COMEX gold futures were trading 0.85 per cent lower at $4,041.42 per ounce.

Silver prices also remained under pressure on Tuesday, tracking the weakness across the broader precious metals market. Although the PTI market update focused on gold futures, silver sentiment was similarly affected by expectations surrounding the Fed's policy outlook and the stronger dollar.

Higher interest rates typically reduce the appeal of non-yielding assets such as gold and silver by increasing the opportunity cost of holding them. Investors are therefore closely watching the Fed's commentary for cues on the future interest rate trajectory.

Analysts believe geopolitical developments continue to provide some support to bullion, preventing a steeper decline.

Pinky Yadav, Commodity Fundamental Analyst at Choice Broking, said losses in gold were capped after US President Donald Trump indicated that Washington was engaged in constructive discussions with Iran, raising hopes of a diplomatic breakthrough and pushing crude oil prices lower.

She added that the broader outlook for gold remains supported by resilient demand from China, where higher imports, sustained investor buying and continued inflows into bullion-backed exchange-traded funds point to healthy physical and investment demand.

Despite Tuesday's decline, analysts said precious metals could remain volatile in the near term as markets react to the outcome of the US Federal Reserve's policy meeting and any signals on the future path of interest rates.

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Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On July 28

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,432

22 Karat- 13,230

18 Karat- 10,828

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram) 

24 Karat - 14,416

22 Karat- 13,215

18 Karat- 11,030

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,417

22 Karat- 13,215

18 Karat- 10,813

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,417

22 Karat- 13,215

18 Karat- 10,813

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,417

22 Karat- 13,215

18 Karat- 10,813

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,417

22 Karat- 13,215

18 Karat- 10,813

City 24k Gold Per Gram 22k Gold Per Gram 18k Gold Per Gram
Gold Rate in Hyderabad 14,417 13,215 10,813
Gold Rate in Ahmedabad 14,422 13,220 10,818
Gold Rate in Indore 14,422 13,220 10,818
Gold Rate in Lucknow 14,432 13,230 10,828
Gold Rate in Coimbatore 14,416 13,215 11,030
Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar 14,417 13,215 10,813
Gold Rate in Mysore 14,417 13,215 10,813
Gold Rate in Kanpur 14,432 13,230 10,828
Gold Rate in Salem 14,416 13,215 11,030
Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam 14,417 13,215 10,813
Gold Rate in Vijayawada 14,417 13,215 10,813
Gold Rate in Patna 14,422 13,220 10,818

Also Read : PNB Scam: Nirav Modi's Return To India Still Pending As UK's Priti Patel Slams Extradition Delay

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On July 28

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City Per Gram Per KG
Silver Rate in Hyderabad 235 235,000
Silver Rate in Ahmedabad 235 235,000
Silver Rate in Indore 235 235,000
Silver Rate in Lucknow 235 235,000
Silver Rate in Coimbatore 235 235,000
Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar 235 235,000
Silver Rate in Mysore 235 235,000
Silver Rate in Kanpur 235 235,000
Silver Rate in Salem 235 235,000
Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam 235 235,000
Silver Rate in Vijayawada 235 235,000
Silver Rate in Patna 235 235,000

 

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did gold and silver prices decline on Tuesday?

Prices fell due to investor caution ahead of the US Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement. A stronger US dollar also contributed to the decline in the precious metals market.

What is the impact of higher interest rates on gold and silver?

Higher interest rates typically reduce the appeal of non-yielding assets like gold and silver. This is because they increase the opportunity cost of holding these metals, making other investments more attractive.

What factors are currently supporting gold prices despite the decline?

Geopolitical developments provide some support, preventing a steeper decline. Additionally, resilient demand from China, including higher imports and investor buying, continues to bolster the broader outlook for gold.

How much did gold futures for August delivery decline on MCX?

Gold futures for August delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) declined by Rs 1,213, representing a 0.85 percent fall. The price reached Rs 1,41,850 per 10 grams.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 28 Jul 2026 03:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Price Today Silver Price Today Silver Rate Today Silver Rate Live Updates 22 Carat Gold Price India 24 Carat Gold Price India City-wise Gold Rates Chennai Mumbai Delhi 18 Carat Gold Price India Gold Price Rise Today Reasons Gold Price Today 22 June 2026 Gold Price Today July 28 2026
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