How To Download e-PAN Card Online: Step-by-Step Guide To Get Your Digital PAN In Minutes

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Instant e-PAN is free, taking ten minutes via Aadhaar.

The Income Tax Department now allows Indian residents to get a digitally issued PAN card, called an e-PAN. entirely online, without visiting any office or submitting physical documents.

The e-PAN card carries a unique 10-digit Permanent Account Number along with the holder's digital signature. It is legally accepted for identity verification, KYC compliance, and income tax purposes, and holds the same validity as a physical PAN card.

What Exactly Is an e-PAN Card?

An e-PAN card is the digital version of the traditional PAN card, issued by the Income Tax Department. Unlike the physical card, it can be stored on a phone or computer and used for financial transactions, tax filings, and identity verification across services.

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The Instant Route: 10 Minutes, Zero Fees

For those with a valid Aadhaar number, the Income Tax e-Filing portal offers an instant e-PAN, free of cost and processed in roughly ten minutes. No application form needs to be filled out, and no documents need to be uploaded. The applicant simply enters their Aadhaar number, verifies through the OTP sent to their registered mobile number, and the e-PAN is dispatched to their email.

Downloading the e-PAN

If the email carrying the e-PAN is lost or deleted, the card can be re-downloaded from the NSDL or UTIITSL websites using the acknowledgement number, PAN, or date of birth, along with an OTP. A fee applies if the download is requested more than 30 days after the e-PAN was issued. For instant e-PANs, the download is available directly on the Income Tax portal using the Aadhaar number and OTP.

The downloaded e-PAN comes as a password-protected PDF. The password is the holder's date of birth in the DDMMYYYY format.

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Need a Physical Copy?

Those who want a printed card can request a reprint through NSDL or UTIITSL. After entering details such as PAN, Aadhaar number, and date of birth, and paying the applicable fee, the printed card is dispatched to the applicant's residential address.