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HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceBank Holidays Next Week (May 18 To 24): Banks Closed On Saturday And Sunday, Check Full List

Bank Holidays Next Week (May 18 To 24): Banks Closed On Saturday And Sunday, Check Full List

After next week, two more bank holidays remain in May. Banks will be closed on May 27 (Wednesday) for Bakrid/Eid al-Adha and on May 31 (Sunday), a regular weekend holiday.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 15 May 2026 02:17 PM (IST)
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  • Online banking, ATMs operate; counter services remain unavailable.

Banks across India will remain closed on two days next week. Sunday, May 18, is a weekend holiday, while Saturday, May 24, is the fourth Saturday of the month. Branches will be fully operational from Monday, May 19, to Friday, May 23.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has notified nine holidays for banks this month, including the State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, and Bank of Baroda. These holidays include national and regional public holidays, all Sundays, and the second and fourth Saturdays of every month.

Are Banks Open Next Saturday, May 24?

No, banks will remain closed next Saturday, May 24, since it falls on the fourth Saturday of May; branches across India will not operate. Banks are open on the first, third, and fifth Saturdays of each month but shut on the second and fourth Saturdays as a rule.

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What About The Rest Of May?

After next week, two more bank holidays remain in May. Banks will be closed on May 27 (Wednesday) for Bakrid/Eid al-Adha and on May 31 (Sunday), a regular weekend holiday.

It is worth noting that bank holidays can vary from state to state depending on local festivals and regional observances. Customers are advised to check the RBI's official holiday list or contact their nearest branch to confirm closures in their area.

Online Banking During Bank Holidays

Even when bank branches are shut, most banking services continue to operate online without interruption.

UPI-based payments work as usual, so you can send and receive money, pay bills, and scan QR codes at shops without any restrictions. NEFT, RTGS, and IMPS services also remain available, allowing fund transfers between bank accounts even on Sundays or public holidays. ATMs remain operational on bank holidays for cash withdrawals, balance enquiries, and mini statements.

You can also use your bank's mobile app or internet banking to view account statements, download documents, set up or modify standing instructions, and check the status of existing requests.

Branch-dependent services, however, do not function on holidays. These include depositing cash or cheques at the counter, getting a demand draft issued, accessing your bank locker, or completing in-person KYC verification.

Also Read : Gold Vs Stock Markets: Why Fear Drives Investors Towards The Yellow Metal

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What banking services are not available on holidays?

Services that require in-person branch visits, such as cash or cheque deposits, issuing demand drafts, accessing bank lockers, or KYC verification, are not available on holidays.

About the author ABP Live Business

ABP Live Business is your daily window into India’s money matters, tracking stock market moves, gold and silver prices, auto industry shifts, global and domestic economic trends, and the fast-moving world of cryptocurrency, with sharp, reliable reporting that helps readers stay informed, invested, and ahead of the curve.
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Published at : 15 May 2026 02:17 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bank Holidays Bank Holidays This Week Bank Holidays May 18-24 RBI Holiday List Banks Open Saturday
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