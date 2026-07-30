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English NewsBusinessPersonal FinanceGold Silver Rate Today (July 30): Metals Fall, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More

Gold Silver Rate Today (July 30): Metals Fall, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More

Gold and silver prices slipped on July 30 as investors remained wary after the US Fed's kept its key rates unchanged. Check the latest 24K, 22K gold and silver rates in Delhi, Chennai, and more.

Written By : Sakshi Arora |  Updated at : 30 Jul 2026 04:32 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Gold and silver prices fell, driven by stronger US dollar.
  • Federal Reserve's cautious stance also pressured precious metals.
  • MCX gold for August delivery dropped 0.13 percent.

Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver prices edged lower on Thursday as a stronger US dollar and cautious signals from the US Federal Reserve weighed on investor sentiment.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold for August delivery fell by Rs 181, or 0.13 per cent, to Rs 1,41,600 per 10 grams after giving up its early gains. The contract had settled at Rs 1,41,781 per 10 grams in the previous session.

The October gold contract also declined, slipping Rs 252, or 0.18 per cent, to Rs 1,43,031 per 10 grams.

Silver, too, traded in the red, tracking weakness across the precious metals complex as the stronger greenback reduced bullion's appeal.

In international markets, Comex gold futures for August delivery were trading marginally lower at $4,031.70 per ounce in New York.

According to Deveya Gaglani, Senior Research Analyst – Commodities at Axis Direct, gold reversed its initial gains as the US dollar remained firm and the Federal Reserve maintained a cautious stance on interest rates despite increasing inflation concerns arising from the renewed conflict in West Asia.

On Wednesday, the US Federal Reserve left the federal funds rate unchanged at 3.5-3.75 per cent and reiterated that it would continue to maintain ample reserves in the banking system.

Ankita Pathak, Head of Global Investments at Ionic Asset, said Fed Chair Kevin Warsh did not offer any forward guidance, reinforcing the central bank's data-dependent approach to future policy decisions.

She added that any further monetary policy tightening in the US could strengthen the dollar further, creating additional pressure on commodities, including gold and silver, as well as other emerging market assets.

Also Read : Oil Rises After US Launches Fresh Strikes On Iran, Strait Of Hormuz Remains In Focus

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On July 30

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,448

22 Karat- 13,245

18 Karat- 10,840

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram) 

24 Karat - 14,433

22 Karat- 13,230

18 Karat- 11,045

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,433

22 Karat- 13,230

18 Karat- 10,825

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,433

22 Karat- 13,230

18 Karat- 10,825

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,433

22 Karat- 13,230

18 Karat- 10,825

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,433

22 Karat- 13,230

18 Karat- 10,825

City 24k Gold Per Gram 22k Gold Per Gram 18k Gold Per Gram
Gold Rate in Hyderabad 14,433 13,230 10,825
Gold Rate in Ahmedabad 14,438 13,235 10,830
Gold Rate in Indore 14,438 13,235 10,830
Gold Rate in Lucknow 14,448 13,245 10,840
Gold Rate in Coimbatore 14,433 13,230 11,045
Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar 14,433 13,230 10,825
Gold Rate in Mysore 14,433 13,230 10,825
Gold Rate in Kanpur 14,448 13,245 10,840
Gold Rate in Salem 14,433 13,230 11,045
Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam 14,433 13,230 10,825
Gold Rate in Vijayawada 14,433 13,230 10,825
Gold Rate in Patna 14,438 13,235 10,830

Also Read : Will E20 Petrol Affect Your Car? Nitin Gadkari Says Some Older BS-III Vehicles May Need New Rubber Parts

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On July 30

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City Per Gram Per KG
Silver Rate in Hyderabad 235 235,000
Silver Rate in Ahmedabad 235 235,000
Silver Rate in Indore 235 235,000
Silver Rate in Lucknow 235 235,000
Silver Rate in Coimbatore 235 235,000
Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar 235 235,000
Silver Rate in Mysore 235 235,000
Silver Rate in Kanpur 235 235,000
Silver Rate in Salem 235 235,000
Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam 235 235,000
Silver Rate in Vijayawada 235 235,000
Silver Rate in Patna 235 235,000

 

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did gold and silver prices fall on Thursday?

Gold and silver prices decreased due to a stronger US dollar and cautious signals from the US Federal Reserve. This reduced bullion's appeal to investors.

How did gold perform on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) today?

Gold for August delivery on MCX fell by Rs 181 to Rs 1,41,600 per 10 grams. The October contract also declined by Rs 252 to Rs 1,43,031 per 10 grams.

What was the US Federal Reserve's recent decision regarding interest rates?

The US Federal Reserve left the federal funds rate unchanged at 3.5-3.75 percent. It reiterated its plan to maintain ample reserves in the banking system.

How might future US monetary policy impact commodities like gold and silver?

Any further monetary policy tightening in the US could strengthen the dollar further. This would create additional pressure on commodities, including gold and silver.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 30 Jul 2026 04:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Price Today Silver Price Today Silver Rate Today Silver Rate Live Updates 22 Carat Gold Price India 24 Carat Gold Price India City-wise Gold Rates Chennai Mumbai Delhi 18 Carat Gold Price India Gold Price Rise Today Reasons Gold Price Today 22 June 2026 Gold Price Today July 30 2026
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