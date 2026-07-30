Gold and silver prices decreased due to a stronger US dollar and cautious signals from the US Federal Reserve. This reduced bullion's appeal to investors.
Gold Silver Rate Today (July 30): Metals Fall, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More
Gold and silver prices slipped on July 30 as investors remained wary after the US Fed's kept its key rates unchanged. Check the latest 24K, 22K gold and silver rates in Delhi, Chennai, and more.
- Gold and silver prices fell, driven by stronger US dollar.
- Federal Reserve's cautious stance also pressured precious metals.
- MCX gold for August delivery dropped 0.13 percent.
Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver prices edged lower on Thursday as a stronger US dollar and cautious signals from the US Federal Reserve weighed on investor sentiment.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold for August delivery fell by Rs 181, or 0.13 per cent, to Rs 1,41,600 per 10 grams after giving up its early gains. The contract had settled at Rs 1,41,781 per 10 grams in the previous session.
The October gold contract also declined, slipping Rs 252, or 0.18 per cent, to Rs 1,43,031 per 10 grams.
Silver, too, traded in the red, tracking weakness across the precious metals complex as the stronger greenback reduced bullion's appeal.
In international markets, Comex gold futures for August delivery were trading marginally lower at $4,031.70 per ounce in New York.
According to Deveya Gaglani, Senior Research Analyst – Commodities at Axis Direct, gold reversed its initial gains as the US dollar remained firm and the Federal Reserve maintained a cautious stance on interest rates despite increasing inflation concerns arising from the renewed conflict in West Asia.
On Wednesday, the US Federal Reserve left the federal funds rate unchanged at 3.5-3.75 per cent and reiterated that it would continue to maintain ample reserves in the banking system.
Ankita Pathak, Head of Global Investments at Ionic Asset, said Fed Chair Kevin Warsh did not offer any forward guidance, reinforcing the central bank's data-dependent approach to future policy decisions.
She added that any further monetary policy tightening in the US could strengthen the dollar further, creating additional pressure on commodities, including gold and silver, as well as other emerging market assets.
Also Read : Oil Rises After US Launches Fresh Strikes On Iran, Strait Of Hormuz Remains In Focus
Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On July 30
Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 14,448
22 Karat- 13,245
18 Karat- 10,840
Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 14,433
22 Karat- 13,230
18 Karat- 11,045
Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 14,433
22 Karat- 13,230
18 Karat- 10,825
Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 14,433
22 Karat- 13,230
18 Karat- 10,825
Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 14,433
22 Karat- 13,230
18 Karat- 10,825
Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 14,433
22 Karat- 13,230
18 Karat- 10,825
|City
|24k Gold Per Gram
|22k Gold Per Gram
|18k Gold Per Gram
|Gold Rate in Hyderabad
|14,433
|13,230
|10,825
|Gold Rate in Ahmedabad
|14,438
|13,235
|10,830
|Gold Rate in Indore
|14,438
|13,235
|10,830
|Gold Rate in Lucknow
|14,448
|13,245
|10,840
|Gold Rate in Coimbatore
|14,433
|13,230
|11,045
|Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar
|14,433
|13,230
|10,825
|Gold Rate in Mysore
|14,433
|13,230
|10,825
|Gold Rate in Kanpur
|14,448
|13,245
|10,840
|Gold Rate in Salem
|14,433
|13,230
|11,045
|Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam
|14,433
|13,230
|10,825
|Gold Rate in Vijayawada
|14,433
|13,230
|10,825
|Gold Rate in Patna
|14,438
|13,235
|10,830
Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On July 30
Silver Price In Delhi Today
The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Chennai Today
The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Bengaluru Today
The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Mumbai Today
The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Pune Today
The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Kolkata Today
The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.
Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities
|City
|Per Gram
|Per KG
|Silver Rate in Hyderabad
|235
|235,000
|Silver Rate in Ahmedabad
|235
|235,000
|Silver Rate in Indore
|235
|235,000
|Silver Rate in Lucknow
|235
|235,000
|Silver Rate in Coimbatore
|235
|235,000
|Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar
|235
|235,000
|Silver Rate in Mysore
|235
|235,000
|Silver Rate in Kanpur
|235
|235,000
|Silver Rate in Salem
|235
|235,000
|Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam
|235
|235,000
|Silver Rate in Vijayawada
|235
|235,000
|Silver Rate in Patna
|235
|235,000
Frequently Asked Questions
Why did gold and silver prices fall on Thursday?
How did gold perform on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) today?
Gold for August delivery on MCX fell by Rs 181 to Rs 1,41,600 per 10 grams. The October contract also declined by Rs 252 to Rs 1,43,031 per 10 grams.
What was the US Federal Reserve's recent decision regarding interest rates?
The US Federal Reserve left the federal funds rate unchanged at 3.5-3.75 percent. It reiterated its plan to maintain ample reserves in the banking system.
How might future US monetary policy impact commodities like gold and silver?
Any further monetary policy tightening in the US could strengthen the dollar further. This would create additional pressure on commodities, including gold and silver.