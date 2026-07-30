Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Gold and silver prices fell, driven by stronger US dollar.

Federal Reserve's cautious stance also pressured precious metals.

MCX gold for August delivery dropped 0.13 percent.

Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver prices edged lower on Thursday as a stronger US dollar and cautious signals from the US Federal Reserve weighed on investor sentiment.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold for August delivery fell by Rs 181, or 0.13 per cent, to Rs 1,41,600 per 10 grams after giving up its early gains. The contract had settled at Rs 1,41,781 per 10 grams in the previous session.

The October gold contract also declined, slipping Rs 252, or 0.18 per cent, to Rs 1,43,031 per 10 grams.

Silver, too, traded in the red, tracking weakness across the precious metals complex as the stronger greenback reduced bullion's appeal.

In international markets, Comex gold futures for August delivery were trading marginally lower at $4,031.70 per ounce in New York.

According to Deveya Gaglani, Senior Research Analyst – Commodities at Axis Direct, gold reversed its initial gains as the US dollar remained firm and the Federal Reserve maintained a cautious stance on interest rates despite increasing inflation concerns arising from the renewed conflict in West Asia.

On Wednesday, the US Federal Reserve left the federal funds rate unchanged at 3.5-3.75 per cent and reiterated that it would continue to maintain ample reserves in the banking system.

Ankita Pathak, Head of Global Investments at Ionic Asset, said Fed Chair Kevin Warsh did not offer any forward guidance, reinforcing the central bank's data-dependent approach to future policy decisions.

She added that any further monetary policy tightening in the US could strengthen the dollar further, creating additional pressure on commodities, including gold and silver, as well as other emerging market assets.

Also Read : Oil Rises After US Launches Fresh Strikes On Iran, Strait Of Hormuz Remains In Focus

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On July 30

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,448

22 Karat- 13,245

18 Karat- 10,840

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,433

22 Karat- 13,230

18 Karat- 11,045

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,433

22 Karat- 13,230

18 Karat- 10,825

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,433

22 Karat- 13,230

18 Karat- 10,825

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,433

22 Karat- 13,230

18 Karat- 10,825

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,433

22 Karat- 13,230

18 Karat- 10,825

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On July 30

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities