Leave Too Early, Lose Your Gratuity? Here’s The Rule Employees Often Miss

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Gratuity eligibility usually requires four years and 240 days.

Resigning early before the five-year mark forfeits gratuity.

New labor codes grant fixed-term employees gratuity after one year.

A better job offer arrives just months before completing five years at your current company. The salary is higher, the role looks exciting, and the temptation to move is strong.

But then comes the uncomfortable question many employees quietly wrestle with: what happens to your gratuity if you resign before the five-year mark?

At a time when India’s labour rules are evolving and gratuity payouts could become larger for many employees, understanding the fine print has never mattered more.

The ‘Five-Year Rule’ Isn’t as Simple as It Sounds

Most employees believe gratuity becomes payable only after completing five full years of service. But the reality is slightly more nuanced.

The key lies in the definition of “continuous service”. Under widely accepted interpretations, if an employee completes four years and at least 240 working days in the fifth year, it can effectively be treated as the completion of five years.

Courts have also supported this interpretation in several cases, making the timing of resignation especially important.

Why Timing Your Exit Can Make a Big Difference

For employees who are just weeks or months away from the eligibility threshold, resigning too early could mean losing a sizeable payout.

That is why many professionals, particularly in sectors such as IT, consulting and startups, where frequent job switches are common, often reassess their timing before accepting a new offer.

In many cases, waiting a few extra months could translate into a meaningful financial benefit.

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What the New Labour Rules Have Changed

The new labour codes have not completely altered gratuity rules, but they have introduced some notable changes.

One of the biggest shifts relates to fixed-term employees, professionals hired for a specific duration or project under formal contracts.

Under the revised framework, fixed-term employees become eligible for gratuity after just one year of continuous service. The amount is calculated on a pro-rata basis, ensuring they are not excluded despite shorter employment durations.

Why Gratuity Amounts Could Rise

Another important change under the new labour framework relates to the definition of wages.

The revised rules aim to standardise salary structures by increasing the share of basic pay within overall compensation. Since gratuity calculations are linked to basic salary, this could lead to larger payouts for employees over time, even though the underlying formula remains unchanged.

So, Will You Lose Gratuity If You Quit Early?

For permanent employees, the answer is usually yes.

If an employee resigns before completing the required service period, gratuity is generally not payable. This is where many workers get caught off guard, especially when they leave shortly before becoming eligible.

However, there are exceptions.

Gratuity is payable irrespective of service duration in cases involving death or permanent disablement. Fixed-term employees also enjoy greater flexibility under the updated rules.

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Important Things to Check Before Resigning

Before putting down papers, employees are advised to maintain proper documentation, including appointment letters, salary slips and attendance records. These documents can help establish continuous service and the number of working days completed if disputes arise.

Experts also caution that gratuity can be forfeited in cases involving serious misconduct or damage caused to the employer’s property.

At the same time, filing a nomination form remains important to ensure the benefit reaches the intended family member in unforeseen circumstances.

A Few Extra Months Could Mean a Bigger Financial Cushion

Early in one’s career, gratuity may not seem like a major consideration. But over time, it can become a meaningful financial cushion, particularly when salary levels rise.

That is why employees nearing the eligibility threshold are increasingly taking a closer look at timelines before making their next move.