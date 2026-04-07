No, splitting money into multiple FDs in the same bank does not increase deposit insurance safety. The DICGC covers up to Rs 5 lakh per depositor per bank, regardless of the number of FDs.
Multiple FDs In Same Bank? Why Your Money Is Still Only Insured Up To Rs 5 Lakh
The insurance cover is up to Rs 5 lakh per depositor per bank, and this limit includes both principal and accrued interest. The cover is not given separately to each FD and savings account.
Many depositors believe that splitting money into several fixed deposits within the same Bank makes their savings safer. It feels sensible: instead of one large FD, create three or four smaller FDs and assume the risk is spread out. But in terms of deposit insurance, that belief is misleading. In India, deposit insurance is provided by the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation, or DICGC.
The insurance cover is up to Rs 5 lakh per depositor per bank, and this limit includes both principal and accrued interest. The crucial point is this: the cover is not given separately to each FD, each savings account, or each branch. All eligible deposits held by a person in the same bank, in the same right and capacity, are added together for insurance purposes.
So, suppose you hold three FDs of Rs 2 lakh each in one bank. On paper, you may feel diversified because the deposits are split. In reality, your total exposure to that bank is Rs 6 lakh, and DICGC insurance will still cover only up to Rs 5 lakh. The same rule applies even if those deposits are spread across different branches of that bank.
The branches may be different, but the bank is the same, and the insurance cap is calculated at the bank level. This is why multiple FDs in the same bank can help with cash-flow planning, laddering, or managing interest-rate risk, but they do not increase safety from a deposit-insurance point of view. If the goal is to improve safety beyond the Rs 5 lakh insured limit, the more effective approach is to spread deposits across multiple insured banks, because the Rs 5 lakh cover applies separately to each bank.
DICGC’s insured-bank framework is bank-specific, not account-specific. For personal finance readers, the lesson is simple. Do not confuse product diversification with institution diversification. Five FDs of Rs 1 lakh each in one bank do not give you Rs 25 lakh of protection. They still give you only up to Rs 5 lakh of insurance cover in that bank, subject to the DICGC rules.
To truly reduce concentration risk, think in terms of how much money is parked with one bank, not how many deposits you have created there. In short, splitting deposits within one bank may make your portfolio look organised, but it does not create extra insurance safety. For that, diversification across banks matters more than diversification across FDs. That is a small distinction, but in personal finance, small distinctions often make a big difference.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Does splitting money into multiple FDs in the same bank increase deposit insurance safety?
How is deposit insurance calculated by DICGC in India?
DICGC insurance cover is up to Rs 5 lakh per depositor per bank, and this limit includes both principal and accrued interest. The cover is for all eligible deposits held by a person in the same bank, in the same right and capacity.
What is the most effective way to improve deposit safety beyond the Rs 5 lakh insured limit?
To improve safety beyond the Rs 5 lakh insured limit, it is more effective to spread your deposits across multiple insured banks. Each bank offers a separate Rs 5 lakh cover.
Is the DICGC cover applied per account or per bank?
The DICGC's insured-bank framework is bank-specific, not account-specific. The Rs 5 lakh cover applies to the total eligible deposits held by a depositor in a single bank.