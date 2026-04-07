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HomeBusinessMutual FundsDalal Street Feels The Heat As Trump Warns Iran; Sensex Tanks 800 Points, Nifty Near 22,700

Dalal Street Feels The Heat As Trump Warns Iran; Sensex Tanks 800 Points, Nifty Near 22,700

The GIFT Nifty was quoted at 22,885, down 172 points or 0.75 per cent, signalling subdued sentiment ahead of the session.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 07 Apr 2026 09:18 AM (IST)
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Indian equity markets opened on a muted note on Tuesday, reflecting cautious investor sentiment amid elevated crude oil prices and ongoing geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

The BSE Sensex started trading under 73,300, crashing more than 800 points, while the NSE Nifty50 opened the session around 22,700, taking a hit of nearly 250 points, as of 9:15 AM.

In the pre-open hour, the Sensex climbed close to 300 points and inched closer to 74,400, around 9:01 AM. During the same time, the NSE benchmark fell almost 40 points and hovered above 22,900.

Early indicators had pointed to a weak opening. The GIFT Nifty was quoted at 22,885, down 172 points or 0.75 per cent, signalling subdued sentiment ahead of the session.

The weakness reflects lingering concerns over global developments, particularly rising oil prices linked to tensions in West Asia.

Crude Oil Remains Elevated

Oil prices continued to hover near the $110 per barrel mark, keeping inflation concerns alive.

Brent crude futures rose 0.4 per cent to $110.19 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures gained 0.8 per cent to $113.31.

The continued disruption around the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global oil transit route, has heightened fears of supply constraints and added pressure on global markets.

Trump’s Warning Adds To Market Jitters

Investor sentiment remained fragile after US President Donald Trump rejected a proposed ceasefire plan with Iran, calling it “not good enough” ahead of his deadline.

He warned of potential strikes on Iran’s power infrastructure if the Strait of Hormuz is not fully reopened, raising the risk of further escalation.

Iran, however, reiterated its stance of seeking a more permanent resolution, adding to uncertainty around the conflict.

RBI Policy Decision In Focus

On the domestic front, attention is firmly on the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decision, scheduled for Wednesday.

Investors will closely track the central bank’s commentary on inflation, growth outlook and interest rate trajectory for cues on the market’s near-term direction.

Analysts expect markets to remain volatile, with sentiment closely tied to developments in West Asia, crude oil movements and global cues. Any signs of de-escalation could provide relief, while further escalation may keep markets under pressure.

Previous Session: Strong Rebound

In the previous session on Monday, benchmark indices staged a strong recovery after early losses.

The Sensex jumped 787.30 points, or 1.07 per cent, to settle at 74,106.85, while the Nifty rose 255.15 points, or 1.12 per cent, to close at 22,968.25.

The rebound was driven by value buying, easing crude prices and reports of potential ceasefire efforts in the Middle East.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Indian equity markets open lower today?

Markets opened on a muted note due to cautious investor sentiment, driven by elevated crude oil prices and geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

What is the current status of crude oil prices?

Oil prices are hovering near the $110 per barrel mark, with Brent crude futures at $110.19 and US WTI at $113.31, amid fears of supply constraints.

What is the significance of the Strait of Hormuz in the current market situation?

Disruption around the Strait of Hormuz, a key oil transit route, is heightening fears of supply constraints and adding pressure to global markets.

What domestic event is investors looking forward to?

Investors are focused on the Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee decision scheduled for Wednesday for insights on inflation, growth, and interest rates.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 07 Apr 2026 09:18 AM (IST)
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Sensex Stock Market Repo Rate Rupee RBI MPC Share Market GIFT Nifty West Asia War Share Markets Open
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