Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom New EPF Scheme 2026 streamlines administration, clarifies contributions.

Mandatory contributions now capped at Rs 15,000 wage ceiling.

Withdrawal categories simplified from thirteen to three broad heads.

The Centre has notified the Employees' Provident Funds (EPF) Scheme, 2026, replacing the long-standing EPF Scheme, 1952, under the Code on Social Security, 2020. While the new framework retains the core features of the provident fund system, it introduces several administrative changes and clarifies how mandatory employee contributions will be calculated.

The revised scheme also simplifies withdrawal rules, with the government aiming to modernise EPFO administration while making the system easier for subscribers to navigate.

Mandatory Contribution Linked to Wage Ceiling

One of the key changes under the EPF Scheme, 2026 is the clarification that mandatory employee contributions will apply only up to the statutory wage ceiling, which currently stands at Rs 15,000 per month.

Under the notified rules, the compulsory employee contribution remains 12 per cent of the statutory wage ceiling, translating to Rs 1,800 per month. Any contribution above this amount will be treated as voluntary, reported Business Standard.

The notification affects nearly eight crore active Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) subscribers.

What Changes for Employees?

The clarification does not automatically reduce EPF deductions for employees who are already contributing on their full basic salary.

For employees whose monthly basic pay is Rs 15,000, the contribution remains unchanged at Rs 1,800 a month.

However, employees earning more than the statutory wage ceiling may have greater flexibility.

For instance, an employee with a basic salary of Rs 30,000 currently contributing Rs 3,600 a month towards EPF may continue doing so if both the employee and employer agree. Under the new scheme, however, only Rs 1,800 is compulsory, while the remaining contribution is considered voluntary.

Similarly, an employee with a basic salary of Rs 50,000 will still have a mandatory contribution of Rs 1,800. Contributions above that threshold can continue through the existing voluntary framework, subject to employer policy and EPFO rules.

The notification clarifies that higher contributions remain permissible but are no longer mandatory beyond the statutory wage ceiling.

Contribution Rate Remains Unchanged

Despite the clarification, the government has not altered the EPF contribution structure.

The contribution rate continues at 12 per cent of wages each from employees and employers in most establishments.

Other key features, including the statutory wage ceiling of Rs 15,000, the Universal Account Number (UAN) system and the Voluntary Provident Fund (VPF) mechanism, also remain unchanged.

Voluntary Contributions Can Continue

Employees already contributing on their actual salary are not required to reduce their monthly EPF contributions.

According to the notification, higher contributions can continue through the Voluntary Provident Fund (VPF) route or other voluntary contributions above the statutory wage ceiling, subject to applicable EPFO regulations and employer processes.

Why the Government Introduced the Change

The EPF Scheme, 2026 has been notified to align provident fund rules with the Code on Social Security, 2020.

The government has indicated that the revised framework is intended to improve administration rather than alter retirement benefits. The new scheme focuses on digitisation of EPFO services, simplified governance, clearer compliance norms and stronger oversight of exempted provident fund trusts.

The clarification regarding mandatory contributions is also aimed at removing ambiguity over whether employers must deduct EPF on salaries above the statutory wage ceiling.

Withdrawal Rules Simplified

Apart from contribution-related changes, the government has also streamlined EPF withdrawal provisions.

The number of withdrawal categories has been reduced from 13 to three broad heads, making the process simpler for subscribers.

Under the revised framework, withdrawals will now broadly fall under:

Housing needs

Special circumstances

Essential needs, including marriage, education and illness

Earlier, members had to choose from multiple categories covering separate purposes such as home purchase, construction, loan repayment, renovation, medical treatment, education, marriage and unemployment, each with different eligibility conditions.

The revised system is expected to reduce paperwork and make the withdrawal process more straightforward.

Higher Advance Withdrawal Permitted in Eligible Cases

The EPFO has also approved advance withdrawals of up to 100 per cent of the eligible amount in specified cases.

However, this does not mean members can withdraw their entire provident fund balance at any time.

Instead, eligible subscribers may now withdraw the full amount permitted under a particular withdrawal category, instead of being restricted to only a portion of the eligible balance.

The move is intended to provide quicker access to provident fund savings while reducing the need for multiple withdrawal applications.

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What It Means for Subscribers

The EPF Scheme, 2026 does not change the fundamental structure of India's provident fund system. Instead, it clarifies the extent of mandatory contributions, preserves the option of higher voluntary savings and simplifies withdrawal procedures.

For most salaried employees, retirement savings will continue under the existing framework, with greater clarity on contribution rules and a more streamlined process for accessing provident fund balances when required.