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English NewsBusinessPersonal FinanceGold Silver Rate Today (Aug 6): Metals Rise, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More

Gold Silver Rate Today (Aug 6): Metals Rise, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More

Gold and silver prices climbed on Aug 6 as investors remained optimistic about a possible US-Iran agreement. Check the latest 24K, 22K gold and silver rates in Delhi, Chennai, and more.

Written By : Sakshi Arora |  Updated at : 06 Aug 2026 01:31 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Gold and silver prices rose, gold hitting seven-week high.
  • Softer US Treasury yields bolstered demand for safe-haven assets.
  • MCX gold surged; silver gained briefly before paring advances.

Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver prices advanced on Thursday, with the yellow metal climbing to its highest level in seven weeks as softer US Treasury yields strengthened demand for safe-haven assets. The gains came even as optimism over a possible US-Iran agreement raised expectations of easing geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for October 5 delivery opened 0.36 per cent, or Rs 536, higher at Rs 1,49,029 per 10 grams. The contract later extended gains to touch an intraday high of Rs 1,49,700, up 0.81 per cent, or Rs 1,207, by 12:10 pm.

Silver also attracted buying interest during the early session. MCX September 4 futures climbed to an intraday high of Rs 2,28,397 per kg, gaining 0.35 per cent, or Rs 813, from the previous close of Rs 2,27,584. At the last count, however, silver had pared its gains and was trading at Rs 2,26,580, down 0.44 per cent, or Rs 1,004.

The positive trend was reflected in global markets as well. COMEX gold rose 0.36 per cent to $4,320 per ounce, while COMEX silver traded 0.12 per cent higher at $62.36 per ounce.

The rally came despite reports suggesting that the Strait of Hormuz could reopen and comments from US President Donald Trump indicating that Washington was seeking an agreement with Iran. According to market experts, hopes of easing tensions have raised expectations of lower crude oil prices, reducing inflation concerns and easing pressure on US Treasury yields, which in turn supported bullion prices.

For MCX gold, analysts see immediate resistance in the Rs 1,50,000-Rs 1,50,700 range, with the next target at Rs 1,52,200-Rs 1,52,800 if the breakout continues. Immediate support is placed between Rs 1,48,600 and Rs 1,48,000, followed by Rs 1,46,600-Rs 1,46,000.

They added that gold has moved decisively above its 20-, 50-, 100- and 200-day exponential moving averages (EMAs), signalling a strong improvement in near-term momentum after weeks of consolidation. Holding above Rs 1,49,000 could pave the way for a move towards Rs 1,50,000, while a fall below that level may indicate exhaustion following the recent rally.

For silver, analysts expect a sustained move above Rs 2,29,000 to open the door to the next resistance zone of Rs 2,31,500-Rs 2,32,500. Immediate support is seen at Rs 2,25,000-Rs 2,24,000, followed by Rs 2,22,000-Rs 2,21,000.

They noted that silver continues to trade above its 20-day and 200-day EMAs, while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has improved to 54. However, a decisive close above the 50-day EMA is needed to confirm renewed strength. Analysts believe the outlook remains cautiously positive above Rs 2,28,000, with a move beyond Rs 2,30,000 likely to trigger fresh upside. A drop below Rs 2,27,000, however, could result in a pullback towards Rs 2,25,000.

Meanwhile, oil prices edged lower, with Brent crude declining 0.51 per cent to trade below $80 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude slipped nearly 1 per cent to below $75 per barrel.

Also read : Still Waiting For Your Income Tax Refund? Check These 5 Common Problems

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On August 6

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,986

22 Karat- 13,740

18 Karat- 11,245

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram) 

24 Karat - 15,000

22 Karat- 13,750

18 Karat- 11,565

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,973

22 Karat- 13,725

18 Karat- 11,230

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,973

22 Karat- 13,725

18 Karat- 11,230

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,973

22 Karat- 13,725

18 Karat- 11,230

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,973

22 Karat- 13,725

18 Karat- 11,230

City 24k Gold Per Gram 22k Gold Per Gram 18k Gold Per Gram
Gold Rate in Hyderabad 14,973 13,725 11,230
Gold Rate in Ahmedabad 14,976 13,730 11,235
Gold Rate in Indore 14,976 13,730 11,235
Gold Rate in Lucknow 14,986 13,740 11,245
Gold Rate in Coimbatore 15,000 13,750 11,565
Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar 14,973 13,725 11,230
Gold Rate in Mysore 14,973 13,725 11,230
Gold Rate in Kanpur 14,986 13,740 11,245
Gold Rate in Salem 15,000 13,750 11,565
Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam 14,973 13,725 11,230
Gold Rate in Vijayawada 14,973 13,725 11,230
Gold Rate in Patna 14,976 13,730 11,235

Also Read : RBI Won't End Forex Deposit Schemes Early, Sees Strong Foreign Capital Inflows

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On August 5

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 240 per gram and Rs 240,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 250 per gram and Rs 250,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 240 per gram and Rs 240,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 240 per gram and Rs 240,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 240 per gram and Rs 240,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 240 per gram and Rs 240,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City Per Gram Per KG
Silver Rate in Hyderabad 250 250,000
Silver Rate in Ahmedabad 240 240,000
Silver Rate in Indore 240 240,000
Silver Rate in Lucknow 240 240,000
Silver Rate in Coimbatore 250 250,000
Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar 250 250,000
Silver Rate in Mysore 240 240,000
Silver Rate in Kanpur 240 240,000
Silver Rate in Salem 250 250,000
Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam 250 250,000
Silver Rate in Vijayawada 250 250,000
Silver Rate in Patna 240 240,000

 

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did gold prices increase on Thursday?

Gold prices advanced on Thursday due to softer US Treasury yields, which increased demand for safe-haven assets. This led to the yellow metal reaching its highest level in seven weeks.

How did silver perform on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX)?

On the MCX, silver futures climbed to an intraday high of Rs 2,28,397 per kg. However, it later pared its gains, trading at Rs 2,26,580, a decrease of 0.44%.

What are the key resistance levels for MCX gold, according to analysts?

For MCX gold, analysts identify immediate resistance in the Rs 1,50,000-Rs 1,50,700 range. The next target is Rs 1,52,200-Rs 1,52,800 if the breakout continues.

Did positive news about US-Iran relations affect gold prices?

Gold prices rallied despite optimism about a US-Iran agreement, which could ease geopolitical tensions. Analysts believe reduced inflation concerns from potential lower crude oil prices supported bullion.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 06 Aug 2026 01:31 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Price Today Silver Price Today Silver Rate Today Silver Rate Live Updates 22 Carat Gold Price India 24 Carat Gold Price India City-wise Gold Rates Chennai Mumbai Delhi 18 Carat Gold Price India Gold Price Rise Today Reasons Gold Price Today Aug 6 2026
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