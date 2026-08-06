Your ITR Refund Could Be Delayed For A Simple Reason. Here's What To Check

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Income Tax Return e-verification is essential for processing refunds promptly.

Mismatched tax records or incorrect bank details cause significant delays.

Previous tax dues and department scrutiny can further impact refunds.

For many taxpayers, filing an Income Tax Return (ITR) is only half the job. The next milestone is receiving the income tax refund, but for some, that wait can stretch longer than expected.

While the Income Tax Department generally processes refunds after a return has been verified and assessed, even small discrepancies can slow the process. Missing an e-verification, entering incorrect bank details or reporting information that does not match official tax records are among the most common reasons refunds get delayed.

Tax experts say most refund-related issues are avoidable if taxpayers carefully review their returns before submission and complete all post-filing formalities.

Filing Your Return Isn't The Final Step

One of the most common reasons refunds remain pending is that the Income Tax Return has not been e-verified.

Submitting the return alone does not trigger processing. The Income Tax Department begins examining a return only after it has been successfully verified through approved methods such as Aadhaar OTP, net banking or other authorised verification options.

Until that step is completed, the return remains pending and the refund process does not move forward.

When Your Tax Records Don't Match

Another frequent reason for delays is inconsistency between the information declared in the ITR and the tax records available with the department.

The Income Tax Department compares the return with documents such as Form 26AS, the Annual Information Statement (AIS) and the Taxpayer Information Summary (TIS). Differences relating to salary income, Tax Deducted at Source (TDS), advance tax or other income can trigger additional verification before a refund is processed.

Tax professionals often advise taxpayers to reconcile these records before filing, as doing so reduces the likelihood of avoidable delays later.

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Your Bank Details Matter More Than You Think

Even after a refund is approved, an incorrect bank account can prevent the money from reaching the taxpayer.

Refunds are credited only to a pre-validated bank account linked to the Income Tax e-filing portal. Incorrect account numbers, inaccurate IFSC codes or failure to complete the pre-validation process can result in failed refund credits or additional processing time.

Ensuring that banking details are updated before filing the return remains one of the simplest ways to avoid unnecessary complications.

Previous Tax Dues Can Affect Your Refund

A pending tax demand from an earlier assessment year can also influence the refund amount.

Under the prescribed process, the Income Tax Department may adjust a taxpayer's current refund against any outstanding demand from previous years before releasing the balance amount. Depending on the case, this could either reduce the refund payable or delay its release while the adjustment is completed.

Additional Checks May Extend Processing Time

Not every delay is linked to an error.

Some Income Tax Returns are selected for additional verification or scrutiny based on the department's risk assessment parameters or specific inconsistencies identified during processing.

Selection for scrutiny does not automatically imply any wrongdoing by the taxpayer. However, refunds in such cases are generally processed only after the necessary verification exercise has been completed.

How To Track Your Refund Status

Taxpayers waiting for their refunds can monitor the progress of their return through the Income Tax Department's e-filing portal.

After logging in, users can navigate to e-File > Income Tax Returns > View Filed Returns, select Assessment Year 2026-27, and click 'View Details' to check both the processing stage of the return and the refund status.

The refund can also be tracked through the NSDL refund tracking facility using the taxpayer's PAN and assessment year details.

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A Few Extra Checks Can Save Weeks Of Waiting

Tax experts frequently point out that refund delays are often caused by procedural issues rather than complex tax disputes. Reconciling income and tax details with official records, ensuring the bank account is pre-validated and completing e-verification promptly can help minimise avoidable delays.

For taxpayers who have already filed their returns, keeping an eye on the refund status and responding quickly to any communication from the Income Tax Department can help ensure the process moves ahead without unnecessary interruptions.