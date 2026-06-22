Should A 30-Year-Old And 45-Year-Old Invest Differently? Here's What You Need To Know

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Asset allocation should align with specific financial goals, not age.

Many investors still rely on age-based rules to decide how much money should go into equities and how much should remain in safer assets. However, financial experts increasingly argue that investment goals, expected returns and time horizons play a far bigger role in portfolio construction than age alone.

The popular "100 minus age" formula, which suggests reducing equity exposure as investors grow older, remains widely used. Yet critics say this approach overlooks several important variables that shape financial outcomes.

Asset allocation within a goal-based investment framework should primarily depend on the return required to achieve a financial target rather than the investor's age.

Asset Allocation Begins With The Goal

Asset allocation remains one of the most important steps in building an investment portfolio. Determining the right mix of assets generally requires three key inputs.

Investors need to identify the time horizon for the goal, the amount of money required to achieve that goal and the monthly savings that can be set aside. These factors together determine the required rate of return needed to reach the desired financial target.

Within this framework, the question arises whether age itself should influence how assets are distributed between equity and other investment avenues.

Also Read: India-US Trade Deal Enters Final Stretch As Top US Negotiator Arrives In Delhi

Why Age Is Often Considered Important

Many investors and advisers view age as a central factor because risk appetite often changes over time. Individuals may become more conservative as they grow older, while younger investors may be willing to take greater risks.

This gradual shift in risk tolerance has led to the belief that equity exposure should automatically decline with age. The assumption is that younger investors have a longer time horizon and can absorb market volatility more easily.

However, the argument becomes less convincing when examined through the lens of goal-based investing, where specific financial objectives take precedence over age.

Two Investors, One Goal

Consider two individuals, one aged 30 and the other aged 45, both planning to purchase a house 10 years later. The time horizon remains identical for both investors.

In such a case, asset allocation depends on the same three factors: the investment period, the target amount required and the monthly savings dedicated to the goal. Age itself does not directly alter the allocation process.

The younger individual may aspire to buy a larger house and therefore require a higher target amount. Alternatively, one investor may save less than the other. In both situations, the required return changes, which could lead to a higher allocation towards equities.

The Limits Of The ‘100 Minus Age’ Rule

The widely followed rule of subtracting one's age from 100 to determine equity allocation remains popular because of its simplicity.

Under this approach, two investors aged 30 would each allocate 70 per cent of their portfolios to equities. Yet this method assumes that individuals of the same age share identical financial circumstances.

The formula does not account for differences in income stability, savings capacity or employment conditions. An investor with a secure income may have a greater ability to tolerate risk than someone whose earnings fluctuate significantly.

Income Stability And Financial Realities Matter

Financial circumstances can differ substantially even among people of the same age. One investor may receive a stable salary, while another may rely heavily on variable pay.

Similarly, employment conditions can vary. One person may work in a secure profession, while another may be employed in a cyclical private-sector industry where income uncertainty is higher.

These differences can influence investment decisions far more than age alone, suggesting that asset allocation should reflect individual financial realities rather than a fixed age-based formula.

Also Read: Trump’s Warning To Iran Sends Oil Higher, What It Means For Global Markets

Goal-Based Investing Shifts The Focus

Another limitation of age-based rules is that they often ignore the finite time horizon associated with specific financial goals.

Investments made for buying a home, funding education or meeting other objectives are typically linked to clear deadlines. The required return to meet those targets becomes the primary consideration.

As a result, goal-based investments, which form the core portfolio, should focus on achieving the minimum acceptable return needed to reach the financial objective rather than relying solely on the investor's age.