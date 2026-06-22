Trump’s Warning To Iran Sends Oil Higher, What It Means For Global Markets

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Global oil prices rose after Trump's warning to Iran.

Diplomatic talks face turbulence, Strait of Hormuz remains critical focus.

Supply concerns persist; Gulf producers prepare for increased output.

Global oil markets opened the week on a volatile note, with crude prices rising after US President Donald Trump warned Iran of military consequences if Hezbollah continued attacks against Israel. The remarks injected fresh uncertainty into ongoing diplomatic efforts and renewed concerns over energy supplies from one of the world’s most critical oil-producing regions.

Brent crude rose 2.2 per cent during early trading to $82.3 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) moved above the $78-a-barrel mark, reflecting heightened geopolitical risk premiums in energy markets, reported CNBC TV18.

Diplomatic Talks Face Early Turbulence

The latest price movement comes even as negotiations aimed at easing tensions in West Asia entered a crucial phase.

Talks being held in the Swiss resort town of Bürgenstock got off to a difficult start after Iranian media reported that Tehran had suspended discussions following Trump’s warning. However, citing people familiar with the negotiations, the report indicated that talks continued despite the reported setback.

Iran, meanwhile, accused Israel of violating a ceasefire agreement in Lebanon, further complicating efforts to secure a broader regional understanding.

The high-level discussions mark the beginning of a 60-day negotiation window established after Trump signed a memorandum of understanding last week designed to support de-escalation efforts.

Strait of Hormuz Remains in Focus

A major issue under discussion remains the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important energy chokepoints.

Although Iran claimed to have once again closed the strategic waterway, millions of barrels of oil reportedly continued to move through the route over the weekend.

The Strait of Hormuz carries a substantial share of global oil and liquefied natural gas shipments, making any disruption a major concern for energy-importing economies.

Citing a senior US diplomat involved in the Swiss discussions, the media organisation reported that negotiators worked through the early hours of Monday on mechanisms to ensure the waterway remains open and on arrangements to uphold the ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.

Speaking to Fox News on Sunday, Trump said he had delivered a direct warning to Iranian leaders regarding any move to close the Strait of Hormuz.

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Energy Markets React Beyond Crude

The uncertainty extended beyond oil markets.

Benchmark European natural gas prices climbed as much as 3.9 per cent, while US gasoline and diesel futures also advanced.

Before the conflict erupted in late February, roughly one-fifth of global liquefied natural gas exports moved through the Strait of Hormuz, underlining the strategic importance of the route for global energy security.

Supply Concerns Continue to Drive Prices

The conflict has disrupted supplies from a region responsible for nearly one-third of global oil production.

Although crude prices have eased from their earlier peaks as refiners found temporary alternatives and hopes of a diplomatic breakthrough improved sentiment, prices remain significantly higher than pre-conflict levels.

Markets are now trying to balance two competing forces: the risk of further supply disruptions and the possibility of a peace agreement that could rapidly restore oil flows.

Peace Deal Could Trigger Supply Surge

Analysts note that a successful diplomatic resolution could dramatically alter the oil market outlook.

Should the Strait of Hormuz fully reopen and regional tensions ease, around 80 million barrels of crude could quickly return to global markets.

Such a scenario could create a significant supply overhang, particularly at a time when demand growth remains subdued, especially in China, the world's largest crude importer.

The prospect of additional supply has already prompted major Gulf producers to prepare for increased output.

Gulf Producers Prepare for Production Ramp-Up

Energy exporters in the region are positioning themselves for a potential recovery in shipments.

Kuwait has withdrawn earlier force majeure notices, signalling confidence that operations could normalise.

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has also instructed customers to resume loading supplies from terminals within the Persian Gulf while simultaneously offering spot crude cargoes through a series of tenders.

These developments suggest producers are preparing for a more stable operating environment if diplomatic efforts yield results.

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Traders Brace for More Volatility

Activity in crude markets reflected the uncertainty surrounding the negotiations.

More than 11,000 Brent crude contracts were traded across the curve during the first 10 minutes of Monday’s session, marking a busier-than-usual start to the trading week.

The benchmark’s prompt timespread also widened slightly in backwardation, although it remains considerably narrower than levels seen in early April.