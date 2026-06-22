India-US Trade Deal Near? US Trade Chief Jamieson Greer Lands In Delhi For Key Talks

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom US trade envoy visits India for interim trade agreement.

Negotiations aim to finalize tariffs before July 24 deadline.

India seeks tariff edge, offers US market access.

A crucial phase in India-US trade negotiations is set to begin this week, with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer travelling to New Delhi for high-level discussions aimed at advancing the proposed interim trade agreement between the two countries.

The visit comes as New Delhi and Washington seek to finalise the first phase of the broader Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA), a deal that both sides have repeatedly described as a key pillar of their economic partnership.

High-Level Talks Return To Centre Stage

According to a statement from the Office of the US Trade Representative, Greer will meet Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and other senior Indian officials to discuss the India-US joint statement agreed earlier this year and the interim agreement under the broader BTA framework.

The visit follows negotiator-level discussions held in New Delhi from June 2 to June 4 and comes amid indications that both governments are attempting to close outstanding issues before the middle of next month.

Speaking in Mumbai recently, Goyal confirmed that his US counterpart would be visiting India for discussions on the trade pact. Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal has also indicated that the talks are expected to focus on giving final shape to the framework agreement.

Why The Next Few Weeks Matter

The timing of the negotiations is significant.

A temporary 10 per cent tariff imposed by the US on all trading partners on February 24, 2026, is scheduled to expire on July 24. Once the temporary arrangement ends, a new tariff framework will need to be put in place.

That deadline has added urgency to the ongoing discussions, with both countries keen to secure clarity on market access and tariff structures before the current arrangement lapses.

Earlier this month, Goyal said India and the US were moving towards closing all open issues in the interim trade agreement and expressed confidence that the first phase of the BTA could be concluded by the middle of next month.

Trump Signals Progress

Momentum around the talks received a further boost after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump met on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in France last week.

During the interaction, Trump said India and the United States were very close to finalising a trade agreement. He also described Modi as a tough negotiator and highlighted the strong personal rapport he shares with the Indian Prime Minister.

The comments have fuelled expectations that negotiators may be entering the final stages of discussions.

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The Tariff Puzzle Gets More Complicated

However, the trade landscape has changed considerably since the two countries first outlined the framework for the interim agreement.

In February, India and the US issued a joint statement that laid down the contours of the first phase of the BTA. Under that framework, the US had agreed to reduce tariffs on Indian goods to 18 per cent from 50 per cent. It had also removed the additional 25 per cent tariffs imposed on certain Indian goods linked to purchases of Russian oil.

Since then, developments in the US legal system have altered the tariff environment.

A ruling by the US Supreme Court against sweeping reciprocal tariffs imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) forced Washington to revisit parts of its tariff strategy. The result was the introduction of a temporary 10 per cent tariff on all countries for 150 days.

With tariff policies continuing to evolve, both India and the US are reassessing elements of the original framework.

Section 301 Investigations Add Another Layer

Trade discussions are also taking place against the backdrop of ongoing Section 301 investigations launched by the US Trade Representative.

In March, the USTR initiated two investigations involving several countries, including India, examining issues related to excess capacity and failures to eliminate forced labour from global supply chains.

On June 2, the USTR proposed a 12.5 per cent tariff on imports from 54 countries, including India, alleging insufficient action on goods produced through forced labour.

The proposal is yet to be finalised. Public hearings are scheduled for July 7, while a second investigation remains pending.

The outcome of these probes could influence the future tariff framework and, by extension, ongoing trade negotiations.

India Wants A Tariff Edge Over Competitors

One of New Delhi’s key priorities in the negotiations is securing a comparative tariff advantage over competing export economies.

When the initial framework was agreed, Indian exporters enjoyed a potential edge because competing countries, including several ASEAN nations, faced tariff rates of 19-20 per cent while Indian goods were expected to attract an 18 per cent duty.

That advantage has largely disappeared under the temporary 10 per cent tariff regime applied uniformly across countries.

Reports indicate that India is seeking a structure that restores some degree of tariff differentiation in its favour.

The logic is straightforward: lower tariffs can make Indian goods more competitive in the US market compared with products from rival exporting nations.

For instance, if an Indian product attracts an 18 per cent tariff while a competing product from another country faces a 20 per cent levy, the Indian exporter gains a pricing advantage that can help expand market share.

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Market Access And Trade Commitments

Under the framework discussed earlier this year, India proposed reducing or eliminating tariffs on a range of US industrial products and agricultural goods.

These include dried distillers' grains (DDGs), red sorghum for animal feed, tree nuts, fresh and processed fruits, soybean oil, wine, spirits and several additional products.

India has also expressed its intention to purchase $500 billion worth of American energy products, aircraft and aircraft parts, precious metals, technology products and coking coal over the next five years.

The agreement is therefore expected to extend beyond tariffs and include broader trade and investment commitments.

Trade Relationship Continues To Grow

The US remained India's second-largest trading partner in 2025-26.

India's exports to the US increased 0.92 per cent to #87.3 billion during the fiscal year, while imports from the US rose 15.95 per cent to $52.9 billion.

India's trade surplus with the US narrowed to $34.4 billion in 2025-26 from $40.89 billion a year earlier.

As negotiators prepare for another round of talks in New Delhi, the focus will be on whether both sides can convert months of discussions into a framework that offers greater certainty on tariffs, improves market access and lays the foundation for a broader bilateral trade agreement.