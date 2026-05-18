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HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceDebit Card Or Credit Card: Which Is Better For Spending, Rewards, And Safety?

Debit Card Or Credit Card: Which Is Better For Spending, Rewards, And Safety?

From interest-free periods and reward points to fraud protection and credit score impact, here is everything you need to know before choosing between the two cards.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 18 May 2026 02:09 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Debit cards are accessible, avoid debt, but lack credit benefits.

Most people carry both a credit card and a debit card in their wallets, but few stop to think about how differently the two actually work. Knowing the distinction can make a real difference to how you manage money every month. A debit card lets you spend only what you already have in your bank account. A credit card, on the other hand, lets you borrow money from the bank and pay it back later. Both are useful, but each comes with its own set of rules, costs, and advantages.

How Credit Cards Work

When you swipe a credit card, the bank pays the merchant on your behalf. You then repay the bank, ideally within the billing cycle. Most banks offer an interest-free window of up to 50 days. If you clear the full amount before the due date, no extra charge applies. If you do not, interest kicks in at rates that can go as high as 36 per cent annually. You also have the option of paying through EMIs if a one-time payment is not possible.

How Debit Cards Work

A debit card is directly linked to your savings or current account. Every transaction instantly deducts money from your balance, so you can only spend what is already there. Banks may also impose a daily spending cap to reduce risk. Getting a debit card is straightforward as long as you hold a bank account, which makes it far more accessible than a credit card.

Rewards And Benefits: Where Credit Cards Have The Edge

Credit cards typically come with a wider range of benefits. These include cashback on purchases, reward points that can be redeemed for flights or gifts, and flat discounts on various services. Debit cards generally offer fewer such perks, though the gap has narrowed in recent years.

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Fees And Charges To Watch Out For

Credit cards may carry annual fees, late payment fees, fuel surcharges, and cash advance fees. Some cards waive the annual fee if you cross a certain spending threshold. Debit cards, by contrast, usually do not have annual or issuance fees, though charges can apply for excessive ATM withdrawals or use of other banks' ATM networks.

ATM Withdrawals: A Key Difference

Using a credit card at an ATM is significantly more expensive than using a debit card. Cash withdrawals on a credit card attract a cash advance fee, and interest begins accumulating immediately with no grace period. Debit card ATM withdrawals generally come free of charge within your bank's network, though fees may apply at other bank ATMs.

Which Card Is Safer?

Both cards offer standard protections such as PIN verification, OTP-based authentication, and SMS alerts for transactions. The key difference lies in fraud coverage. Many credit cards offer zero-liability insurance, meaning you are not held responsible for unauthorised transactions on a lost or stolen card. Debit cards often do not carry this feature. In the event of fraud on a debit card, the money leaves your account immediately, and recovery depends on how quickly your bank investigates.

Which Card Helps Build A Credit Score?

Responsible credit card use over time helps build your credit history, which plays a significant role in getting loans approved at better interest rates in the future. Debit cards have no bearing on your credit score since no borrowing is involved.

Which One Should You Use?

The right choice depends on your financial habits. If you tend to overspend, a debit card keeps you within your means since it draws only from existing funds. If you are disciplined about paying bills on time, a credit card can offer meaningful rewards and a useful short-term buffer. Using both wisely, with a clear budget, is often the most practical approach.

Also Read: Fuel, Gold, And Travel Costs Are Rising: Here’s How Families Can Stay Financially Stable

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Which card is generally safer in case of fraud?

Credit cards are often safer as many offer zero-liability insurance for unauthorized transactions, whereas debit card fraud immediately impacts your account balance.

About the author ABP Live Business

ABP Live Business is your daily window into India’s money matters, tracking stock market moves, gold and silver prices, auto industry shifts, global and domestic economic trends, and the fast-moving world of cryptocurrency, with sharp, reliable reporting that helps readers stay informed, invested, and ahead of the curve.
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Published at : 18 May 2026 02:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
Credit Card Debit Card Credit Score Personal Finance Cashback Credit Card Vs Debit Card Reward Points
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