8th Pay Commission: How Higher Basic Pay Could Boost HRA For Central Govt Employees

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Proposed 8th Pay Commission could significantly raise employee HRA.

Higher fitment factor projections show significant increases in HRA.

Employee organisations demand higher HRA rates for increased expenses.

The proposed 8th Pay Commission could significantly increase the House Rent Allowance (HRA) of central government employees if it recommends a higher fitment factor, as HRA is calculated as a percentage of an employee's basic salary.

While the Centre is yet to announce the Commission's recommendations, discussions around possible fitment factors suggest that any increase in basic pay could automatically lead to a corresponding rise in HRA. At the same time, employee organisations have renewed their demand for higher HRA rates, arguing that current allowances no longer reflect rising housing costs in major cities.

HRA Linked Directly To Basic Salary

House Rent Allowance is determined as a percentage of an employee's basic pay. Therefore, any revision in basic salary under the 8th Pay Commission would directly impact the amount employees receive as HRA.

Various fitment factors, including 2.0, 2.28 and 2.57, are currently being discussed in connection with the upcoming pay revision. Although no official decision has been announced, these figures are being widely considered in projections of revised salaries and allowances.

For a Level-1 employee, the current basic salary is Rs 18,000 per month.

If a 2.0 fitment factor is adopted, the basic salary would increase to Rs 36,000. Based on the existing HRA structure, the allowance for employees posted in X-category cities would rise from Rs 5,400 to Rs 10,800 per month.

Higher Fitment Factor Could Further Raise HRA

Under projections based on a 2.57 fitment factor, the basic salary of a Level-1 employee would increase from Rs 18,000 to Rs 46,260.

In such a scenario, the HRA for employees posted in X-category cities could increase to around Rs 13,880 per month.

Similarly, estimates suggest that employees in Level-10 could receive HRA of up to Rs 43,250 per month in X-category cities if the same fitment factor is adopted.

These figures remain illustrative and depend on the fitment factor and other recommendations eventually approved by the government.

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Current HRA Structure

At present, central government employees receive HRA based on the category of the city where they are posted.

The existing rates are:

30% of basic salary for employees posted in X-category cities

20% of basic salary for those in Y-category cities

10% of basic salary for employees in Z-category cities

Since the allowance is linked to basic pay, any increase in salaries under the new pay commission would automatically raise HRA even if the percentage rates remain unchanged.

Employee Bodies Push For Higher HRA Rates

Employee organisations have also called for a revision in the HRA percentages themselves.

The All India NPS Employees Association, along with other employee groups, has argued that the current rates do not adequately reflect rising rental costs in metropolitan areas such as Delhi-NCR and Mumbai.

They have proposed increasing HRA to:

36% of basic salary for X-category cities

24% for Y-category cities

12% for Z-category cities

Some employee organisations have also demanded that the HRA rate for X-category cities be increased further to 40% of the basic salary.

Whether these demands are accepted will depend on the recommendations of the 8th Pay Commission and the Centre's final decision once the Commission submits its report.

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