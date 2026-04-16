Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Future DA hikes could further boost fitment factor to 1.8.

Recent Dearness Allowance (DA) trends have given central government employees an early indication of what the fitment factor under the 8th Pay Commission may look like. While no formal announcement has yet been made on the new pay panel or its rollout, inflation-linked DA data suggests the multiplier is unlikely to fall below a certain baseline. Employees and pensioners are increasingly treating current DA levels as a reference point for estimating future salary revisions once the next pay structure is implemented.

DA Sets The Floor

Dearness Allowance, designed to offset inflation, has now crossed the 60 per cent mark under the 7th Pay Commission framework. According to Labour Bureau data, the All-India CPI-IW index reached 148.2 in December 2025, supporting an additional DA increase for early 2026.

Cumulatively, this pushes DA to around 60.34 per cent, typically rounded to 60 per cent for calculation purposes. In pay commission terms, this effectively lifts a base salary of 100 to 160, indicating a fitment factor of 1.60. Experts suggest this becomes the minimum benchmark for the upcoming revision.

Why It Could Rise

Despite this baseline, several factors point to a higher eventual fitment factor. During the COVID-19 period, three DA instalments were frozen for nearly 18 months and were never compensated. Analysts argue that had these been paid, the current DA level would be significantly higher, strengthening the case for a larger multiplier.

Additionally, even if the 8th Pay Commission is assumed to take effect from January 2026, its recommendations may take considerable time to finalise. In that period, further inflation and DA hikes could push cumulative levels closer to 80–90 per cent, potentially supporting a fitment factor closer to 1.8 or beyond.

What To Watch

For employees and pensioners, the fitment factor will directly shape revised basic pay, pensions and allowances such as HRA and transport benefits. Employee unions are already pressing for a higher multiplier, citing inflation pressures and missed revisions during the pandemic.

As discussions evolve, DA trends will remain a critical indicator of how generous-or restrained-the final pay revision may be.