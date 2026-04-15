8th Pay Commission: Staff Body Seeks Rs 69,000 Minimum Pay, 6% Annual Increment

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Staff Side proposes Rs 69,000 minimum basic pay, 3.833 fitment factor.

Annual increment rate hike suggested to 6 percent from 3.

Pay levels to be rationalized, some merged for simplicity.

8th Pay Commission Alert: The debate around salary revisions for central government employees has gathered pace, with the National Council of Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM) Staff Side submitting a detailed memorandum to the 8th Pay Commission.

The proposal outlines sweeping changes to pay structures, allowances and annual increments, aimed at addressing inflationary pressures and improving income stability for government employees and pensioners.

According to a CNBC-TV18 report, the staff body has recommended a minimum basic pay of Rs 69,000 under the upcoming pay commission, alongside a fitment factor of 3.833, a significant jump from the Rs 18,000 baseline set under the 7th Pay Commission.

Push For Higher Minimum Pay

At the heart of the proposal is a sharp revision in minimum wages. The NC-JCM Staff Side has argued that the current pay levels are inadequate in the face of rising living costs and economic uncertainty.

By proposing a minimum basic pay of Rs 69,000, the staff body aims to provide a stronger financial cushion for employees, particularly those in lower pay brackets. The recommendation, if accepted, would impact more than 50 lakh central government employees and pensioners.

The proposed fitment factor of 3.833 is also notably higher than previous revisions, indicating a substantial recalibration of the pay matrix.

Call To Double Annual Increment Rate

In addition to revising base salaries, the memorandum recommends increasing the annual increment rate to 6 per cent from the current 3 per cent.

The staff body has argued that the existing increment structure does not adequately reflect inflation or the rising cost of living. A higher increment rate, it believes, would ensure that salaries remain aligned with economic realities over time.

This move is also expected to improve long-term earnings growth and provide better income visibility for employees.

Rationalisation Of Pay Levels

Another key aspect of the proposal is the restructuring of the pay matrix to ensure greater parity and simplicity.

The NC-JCM has suggested merging certain lower and mid-level pay bands to streamline the salary structure. Higher levels would be retained but adjusted in line with the proposed fitment factor.

This rationalisation is aimed at reducing disparities within the system and creating a more equitable pay framework across different levels of government service.

What Is The 8th Pay Commission?

The 8th Pay Commission is a government-appointed panel tasked with reviewing and revising the pay, allowances and pension structures of central government employees and retired personnel.

Beyond salary revisions, the commission also evaluates the broader fiscal implications of its recommendations, including their impact on government expenditure, retirement benefits and long-term financial sustainability.

The outcome of its deliberations will play a critical role in shaping compensation structures across the public sector.

Proposed Changes In HRA Structure

The memorandum also proposes a revision in House Rent Allowance (HRA), with higher rates across city categories.

Under the proposal, HRA could be increased to 40 per cent for X category cities, 35 per cent for Y category cities and 30 per cent for Z category cities.

Additionally, the staff body has recommended linking HRA to Dearness Allowance (DA), enabling automatic adjustments in line with inflation. It has also suggested revisiting city classifications every five years to reflect changing urban dynamics.

Allowances, Incentives And Pay Parity

The NC-JCM has proposed several measures to improve compensation fairness and recognise specialised skills.

These include an additional 10 per cent pay for employees with qualifications exceeding job requirements, as well as overtime payments at double the standard rate in accordance with labour laws.

The memorandum also highlights the need for better compensation in high-risk sectors such as healthcare, defence and laboratory services.

To address pay disparities, the staff body has recommended capping the ratio between minimum and maximum pay at 1:12, with the aim of promoting a more balanced and motivating work environment.

Proposed Pay Matrix: What Could Change

The recommendations include a revised pay matrix reflecting the proposed fitment factor of 3.833.

Under this structure:

The minimum pay for Level 1 could rise from Rs 18,000 to Rs 69,000

Merged Levels 2 and 3 could see a minimum of Rs 83,200

Levels 4 and 5, once merged, may move to Rs 1,12,000

Level 6 could increase to Rs 1,35,700

Levels 7 and 8 may be revised to Rs 1,82,500

Levels 9 and 10 could rise to Rs 2,15,100

Higher levels (11 to 17) are expected to be retained but adjusted using the same fitment factor.

What Happens Next?

The recommendations submitted by the NC-JCM Staff Side are not final and will undergo detailed discussions, consultations and review by the 8th Pay Commission.

The government will assess the fiscal feasibility of these proposals before arriving at a final decision. Any implementation will likely follow a structured timeline, taking into account economic conditions and budgetary constraints.