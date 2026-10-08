Paytm Shares Tumble Nearly 8% As UPI MDR Rollout Faces Possible Delay

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Paytm shares fell amid reports of proposed UPI MDR delay.

Proposed UPI MDR rollout possibly delayed until January 2027.

Delay postpones new revenue streams for digital payment platforms.

Paytm shares were trading at Rs 1,645.90, down 4.97 per cent, at 11:12 am on October 8, 2026, according to the market data shown in the image. The stock opened at Rs 1,671 and touched an Intraday low of Rs 1,558.80, as investors reacted to reports that the proposed UPI Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) rollout could be delayed.

UPI MDR Rollout May Be Delayed

The immediate trigger for the decline is uncertainty around the implementation of UPI MDR. The framework was scheduled to take effect from October 15, 2026, but reports now suggest that implementation could be pushed to January 1, 2027. A final decision has not yet been announced. Under the proposed framework, a 0.4 per cent MDR would apply to eligible UPI person-to-merchant transactions above Rs 2,000, with the fee capped at Rs 300 for transactions of Rs 75,000 or more.

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Why The Delay Matters For Paytm

The proposed MDR framework is important because it could create a new revenue stream from UPI transactions that have historically generated little or no direct payment revenue. Paytm had disclosed that the NPCI circular introducing the MDR could generate additional revenue from merchant transactions that were previously free. The company also stated that customers would not be charged for UPI payments under the framework. A delay would therefore mean that the potential monetisation opportunity is pushed further into the future.

Payment Stocks Under Pressure

The impact has extended beyond Paytm. Reuters reported that Paytm shares fell as much as 7.6 per cent during Thursday's trading, while One Mobikwik Systems declined 7.2 per cent after reports of the possible delay. Other digital payment stocks also came under pressure as investors reassessed the timing of the proposed MDR revenue opportunity.

Festive Season Behind The Possible Delay

The proposed postponement is linked to concerns around implementing the new fee structure during India's festive season, when digital payment activity typically rises sharply. The possible delay would give merchants and the payments ecosystem additional time to prepare. It would also allow UPI transactions to continue without the proposed MDR during the peak festive period.

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What Happens Next?

The important point is that the January 2027 date is not confirmed yet. Discussions are continuing, and a final decision is expected in the coming days. For Paytm, the immediate focus remains on the timing and eventual implementation of MDR. Until there is clarity, the stock is likely to remain sensitive to developments around UPI monetisation.