India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsBusinessPaytm Shares Tumble Nearly 8% As UPI MDR Rollout Faces Possible Delay

Paytm Shares Tumble Nearly 8% As UPI MDR Rollout Faces Possible Delay

Other digital payment stocks also came under pressure as investors reassessed the timing of the proposed MDR revenue opportunity. 

Written By : Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ) |  Updated at : 08 Oct 2026 12:55 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Paytm shares fell amid reports of proposed UPI MDR delay.
  • Proposed UPI MDR rollout possibly delayed until January 2027.
  • Delay postpones new revenue streams for digital payment platforms.

Paytm shares were trading at Rs 1,645.90, down 4.97 per cent, at 11:12 am on October 8, 2026, according to the market data shown in the image. The stock opened at Rs 1,671 and touched an Intraday low of Rs 1,558.80, as investors reacted to reports that the proposed UPI Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) rollout could be delayed.

UPI MDR Rollout May Be Delayed

The immediate trigger for the decline is uncertainty around the implementation of UPI MDR. The framework was scheduled to take effect from October 15, 2026, but reports now suggest that implementation could be pushed to January 1, 2027. A final decision has not yet been announced.  Under the proposed framework, a 0.4 per cent MDR would apply to eligible UPI person-to-merchant transactions above Rs 2,000, with the fee capped at Rs 300 for transactions of Rs 75,000 or more. 

Also Read : Amazon Layoffs Hit India: Fresh Job Cuts Across Markets Amid Great Indian Festival Sale

Why The Delay Matters For Paytm

The proposed MDR framework is important because it could create a new revenue stream from UPI transactions that have historically generated little or no direct payment revenue. Paytm had disclosed that the NPCI circular introducing the MDR could generate additional revenue from merchant transactions that were previously free. The company also stated that customers would not be charged for UPI payments under the framework.  A delay would therefore mean that the potential monetisation opportunity is pushed further into the future.

Payment Stocks Under Pressure

The impact has extended beyond Paytm. Reuters reported that Paytm shares fell as much as 7.6 per cent during Thursday's trading, while One Mobikwik Systems declined 7.2 per cent after reports of the possible delay. Other digital payment stocks also came under pressure as investors reassessed the timing of the proposed MDR revenue opportunity. 

Festive Season Behind The Possible Delay

The proposed postponement is linked to concerns around implementing the new fee structure during India's festive season, when digital payment activity typically rises sharply. The possible delay would give merchants and the payments ecosystem additional time to prepare. It would also allow UPI transactions to continue without the proposed MDR during the peak festive period. 

Also Read : RBI Hikes Repo Rate To 5.5%: Future Home Loan EMIs, Interest Cost And What Borrowers Should Know

What Happens Next?

The important point is that the January 2027 date is not confirmed yet. Discussions are continuing, and a final decision is expected in the coming days.  For Paytm, the immediate focus remains on the timing and eventual implementation of MDR. Until there is clarity, the stock is likely to remain sensitive to developments around UPI monetisation.

(“Disclaimer: This article uses information originally published by Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ). The views expressed are those of the original authors and not necessarily of ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. This content is provided for general informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, legal or tax advice. Readers are advised to conduct their own research and/or consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be treated as investment advice. ABP Network, its employees and associates shall not be responsible or liable for any losses or damages arising directly or indirectly from the use of or reliance on this article or any information contained herein.”)

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Paytm's stock price fall on October 8, 2026?

Paytm's stock dropped due to reports suggesting a delay in the proposed UPI Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) rollout. Investors reacted to the uncertainty of this potential new revenue stream.

What is the proposed UPI Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) framework?

It proposes a 0.4% MDR on UPI person-to-merchant transactions over Rs 2,000. The fee is capped at Rs 300 for transactions of Rs 75,000 or more.

What are the original and proposed new dates for the UPI MDR rollout?

The framework was originally set for October 15, 2026. Reports now indicate implementation could be pushed to January 1, 2027.

How would the proposed UPI MDR framework benefit Paytm?

It could create a new revenue stream from UPI transactions, which previously generated little direct payment revenue. Paytm expected additional revenue from merchant transactions.

What is the reason behind the possible delay in the UPI MDR rollout?

The delay is linked to concerns about implementing the fee during India's festive season. This allows more time for merchants and the payment ecosystem to prepare.

About the author Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ)

Established in 1986, Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ) has a long-standing presence in India’s equity markets. DSIJ's approach reflects decades of observing market behaviour and business cycles. DSIJ aligns fundamental strength with price action, keeping timing and risk discipline at the core. Research follows a structured and considered approach, with capital preservation given equal importance as returns, for investors and traders seeking depth beyond short-term market noise. SEBI Registered Research Analyst (INH000006396).

 
Read More
Published at : 08 Oct 2026 12:55 PM (IST)
Tags :
Paytm UPI Paytm Share Price Paytm Shares Today Paytm Share Price Today Upi Mdr Delay
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
Aadhaar Rules Change! New Documents Needed To Change Your Name
Want To Change Your Aadhaar Name? Check Which Documents You Will Need
Business
Porsche To Cut 9,000 Jobs By 2030 As Automaker Rethinks China And EV Strategy
Porsche Is Cutting 9,000 Jobs: Why The Luxury Carmaker Is Changing Course
Business
From $4 Trillion To $8 Trillion: Report Says India’s Economy Could Double In 10 Years
From $4 Trillion To $8 Trillion: Report Says India’s Economy Could Double In 10 Years
Business
Amazon Layoffs Hit India: Fresh Job Cuts Across Markets Amid Great Indian Festival Sale
Amazon Layoffs Hit India: Fresh Job Cuts Across Markets Amid Great Indian Festival Sale
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Delhi Protest Row Escalates as Police File Case Over Alleged Clash
Political Update: INDIA Bloc Plans Fresh Delhi Protest After Opposition Lunch Meet
Political Update: Akhilesh Yadav’s Ayodhya Visit Puts Ram Temple Question in Focus
Breaking News: School Bus Catches Fire in Nagpur, Children Rescued Through Windows
Tribute Report: PM Modi and Devendra Fadnavis Pay Emotional Homage to Nana Patekar
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget