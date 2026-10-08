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English NewsNewsIndia'Narendra Modi Vote Chor': Dipke Targets PM Modi With New Slogan At Bengaluru Protest

'Narendra Modi Vote Chor': Dipke Targets PM Modi With New Slogan At Bengaluru Protest

CJP leader Dipke, YouTuber Dhruv Rathee and actor-activist Prakash Raj reached Bengaluru to participate in a “people's tribunal” on the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

Written By : Ayesha Fatima |  Updated at : 08 Oct 2026 01:14 PM (IST)

Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, raising a new slogan demanding his resignation during the CJP's protest in Bengaluru.

Dipke, along with YouTuber Dhruv Rathee and actor-activist Prakash Raj, reached Bengaluru to participate in a “people's tribunal” on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

“1,2,3,4...Narendra Modi Vote Chor!” Dipke chanted during the protest, targeting the Prime Minister with the slogan.

‘People’s Tribunal’ On SIR

The “people's tribunal” is being held over the SIR of electoral rolls in Karnataka. “Victims of SIR” from across the state are expected to attend the event.

The protest comes as CJP has raised concerns over the electoral roll revision exercise. Dipke has previously targeted the Centre over the issue.

The Bengaluru programme will also be followed by a “chappal protest”, according to the organisers.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 08 Oct 2026 12:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bengaluru News Abhijeet Dipke CJP Protest
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