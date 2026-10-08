Porsche To Cut 9,000 Jobs By 2030 As Automaker Rethinks China And EV Strategy

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Porsche shifts strategy, prioritizing value over sales volume.

Weak demand, tariffs, EV costs drive restructuring, job cuts.

Aims for 10-15% operating margin, vital for Volkswagen.

Porsche is changing course after a steep deterioration in profitability, with the German luxury carmaker planning to eliminate around 9,000 jobs by 2030 and reduce its focus on sales volumes.

The restructuring comes as Porsche grapples with weaker demand in China, US tariffs and the rising cost of adjusting its electric vehicle strategy. Rather than pursuing higher deliveries, the company now wants to concentrate on vehicles that generate stronger returns.

The shift was outlined by CEO Michael Leiters during Porsche's Capital Markets Day at its Weissach Development Centre near Stuttgart on October 7, reported The Financial Express.

From Sales Growth To ‘Value Over Volume’

At the heart of the new plan is Porsche's “value over volume” approach.

The strategy, known as “Sportwagenschmiede ’35”, envisages a smaller Porsche focused more heavily on premium vehicles and higher margins. The 911 sports car will remain central to the line-up, alongside other high-end models and luxury SUVs.

The company is targeting an operating margin of 10 per cent to 15 per cent over time, with 15 per cent as its longer-term goal. Porsche expects it will take several years to rebuild profitability.

The change marks a significant shift from the high sales volumes the company previously pursued. Its profit margin fell to just 1.1 per cent last year, from 18 per cent two years earlier, according to Reuters.

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China Becomes A Key Part Of The Reset

Porsche's global deliveries have fallen by almost 10 per cent since 2022, the year of its stock market debut.

Weakening demand in China has been one of the major challenges. The company has now said it intends to scale back its ambitions in the Chinese market as part of its broader move towards value rather than volume.

US tariffs have added another layer of pressure, with the United States also representing an important market for Porsche.

Together, the weaker Chinese market and tariff pressures have made a return to previous sales levels more difficult, reinforcing the company's decision to prioritise profitability.

Workforce Reduction Will Extend Beyond Factories

The job cuts form part of a wider cost-reduction programme and will affect around 25 per cent of Porsche's workforce by 2030.

The company said the overall reduction could reach 30 per cent when cuts already announced are included.

Porsche is also targeting specific areas of its cost base. Production personnel costs could be reduced by up to 30 per cent, while management positions are expected to fall by 40 per cent. Development costs could also be reduced by up to 20 per cent.

This means the restructuring will involve factory operations as well as management and vehicle development teams.

Porsche's EV Shift Adds To Cost Pressure

Another challenge for Porsche is the expense of changing its electric vehicle strategy.

The company had committed significant investment to its move towards EVs, but weaker demand and changing market conditions have prompted a rethink. The cost of altering that strategy is now contributing to the pressure on profitability.

Porsche's shift is taking place alongside wider difficulties for the German automotive industry, including stronger competition from Chinese manufacturers and the expense of moving from conventional petrol-powered vehicles towards electric models.

For Porsche, the revised strategy means placing greater emphasis on premium, higher-priced vehicles rather than pursuing volume.

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Why Porsche's Performance Matters To Volkswagen

The turnaround is also significant for Volkswagen, which owns 75 per cent of Porsche.

Porsche's profits have traditionally made an important contribution to the wider group's financial performance. European auto industry analyst Matthias Schmidt told The New York Times: “Without those profits, it’s causing huge headaches in Wolfsburg.”

Porsche was once regarded as one of the world's most profitable carmakers. Its current strategy under Leiters, who previously worked at McLaren and Ferrari, is instead centred on building a smaller business with stronger returns per vehicle.

The company is therefore betting that fewer cars, combined with a greater focus on high-end models, can help restore its margins over the coming years.