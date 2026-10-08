India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsBusinessAmazon Layoffs Hits India: Fresh Job Cuts Across Markets Amid Great Indian Festival Sale

Amazon Layoffs Hits India: Fresh Job Cuts Across Markets Amid Great Indian Festival Sale

Amazon has begun another round of layoffs affecting retail teams in India, the US and UK, even as its Great Indian Festival sale continues and AI investment accelerates.

Written By : Shayak Majumder |  Updated at : 08 Oct 2026 12:11 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Amazon cuts staff in India, US, UK retail operations.
  • These current layoffs continue Amazon's ongoing global restructuring efforts.
  • Company invests heavily in AI, influencing workforce reallocation strategy.
  • Despite cuts, Amazon continues significant investment in India operations.

Amazon has reportedly begun another round of workforce reductions, affecting employees in India, the US and the UK as the e-commerce giant continues to reorganise parts of its retail operations. The latest job cuts come during the company's Great Indian Festival sale, adding another layer of uncertainty for employees at a time when Amazon is actively promoting its biggest shopping event in India.

According to a Business Insider report, fewer than 1,000 white-collar positions have been impacted globally in the latest round. Amazon has acknowledged the workforce reduction, describing it as involving a "small number" of roles.

The company said the changes are concentrated largely within its Stores business, the division responsible for its core e-commerce operations. Employees reportedly began discussing the layoffs through internal communication platforms, including Slack.

ALSO READ: India Pushes Back On Elon Musk’s Starlink Allegation, Says Satellite Rules Are Fair

Amazon Layoffs Affect Multiple Retail Teams

The latest job cuts are spread across several functions rather than being confined to a single department. Teams involved in customer service, selling partner services and marketplace support have reportedly been affected in India and other markets.

Engineering positions supporting Amazon's retail operations have also been impacted, according to reports.

The development follows a much larger restructuring effort that has been underway at Amazon. Between late 2025 and January 2026, the company eliminated approximately 30,000 corporate positions as part of efforts to streamline its organisational structure and lower costs.

While the newest round is significantly smaller, it indicates that Amazon's restructuring exercise is continuing across parts of the business.

AI Push Adds To Amazon's Changing Workforce Strategy

Amazon's workforce changes are also taking place as the company accelerates its investment in artificial intelligence.

The company is preparing to commit substantial resources to AI infrastructure, including data centres, specialised chips and other technology required to expand its capabilities. Amazon is expected to spend around $220 billion across these areas.

The shift towards AI is influencing how major technology companies allocate employees and resources. For Amazon, the latest reductions appear to be part of a broader effort to reshape teams and direct investment towards areas considered strategically important for future growth.

Amazon Continues To Expand In India

Despite the latest job cuts, Amazon's India operations continue to receive significant investment. The company recently opened a new campus in Bengaluru, describing the facility as its second-largest office in Asia.

Spread across 1.1 million square feet, the campus is expected to accommodate more than 7,000 employees working across areas including e-commerce, payments, technology and seller services.

That expansion suggests the latest layoffs should not necessarily be interpreted as Amazon reducing its overall presence in India. Instead, the cuts indicate a redistribution of roles and resources as the company changes the structure of its operations.

The timing is particularly notable as Amazon's Great Indian Festival continues to drive attention towards its India business. The latest workforce reduction therefore highlights the contrast between Amazon's aggressive investment and sales ambitions in the country and its simultaneous efforts to control costs and reorganise its workforce.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is happening with Amazon's workforce currently?

Amazon is conducting another round of workforce reductions affecting employees in India, the US, and the UK. This is part of reorganizing its retail operations.

How many employees are impacted in this latest round of layoffs?

Fewer than 1,000 white-collar positions globally have been impacted. Amazon describes these as a

Which areas of Amazon's business are most affected by the recent job cuts?

The reductions are concentrated largely within Amazon's Stores business. This includes teams in customer service, selling partner services, marketplace support, and retail engineering.

Do these layoffs mean Amazon is scaling back its operations in India?

No, despite the job cuts, Amazon continues to expand in India, recently opening a new campus in Bengaluru. This indicates a redistribution of roles, not a reduction of overall presence.

About the author Shayak Majumder

Shayak Majumder leads the ABP Live English team. He reviews gadgets, covers everything AI, and is on the lookout for the next big tech trend to cover. He is also building a data-driven AI-aware newsroom. Got tips? Reach out!
Read More
Published at : 08 Oct 2026 12:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
Amazon Amazon Great Indian Festival TEchnology News
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
RBI Hikes Repo Rate To 5.5%: Future Home Loan EMIs, Interest Cost And What Borrowers Should Know
RBI Repo Rate Hike: What Happens To Your Home Loan EMI If Rates Rise Further?
Business
West Asia Tensions, Crude Over $100: Share Markets Brace For Volatility, Sensex Under 72,500
West Asia Tensions, Crude Over $100: Share Markets Brace For Volatility, Sensex Under 72,500
Business
UPI Charges From January 2027? MDR Rollout May Be Deferred From October 15: Report
UPI MDR May Not Start On October 15: New Rollout Date Could Be January 1
Business
Airtel hikes all postpaid plans by Rs 50, bundles one free annual international roaming
Airtel hikes all postpaid plans by Rs 50, bundles one free annual international roaming
Advertisement

Videos

Tribute Report: PM Modi and Devendra Fadnavis Pay Emotional Homage to Nana Patekar
Special Report: Nana Patekar’s Recent Goa Message on Life, Purpose and Social Responsibility
Tribute Special: Nana Patekar’s Iconic Dialogues That Made His Characters Immortal
Exclusive Flashback: Nana Patekar’s Unseen ABP News Moments From 2023 Resurface
Breaking News: Nana Patekar’s Final Rites in Pune Today, Goa CM Recalls Close Bond
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget