Amazon Layoffs Hits India: Fresh Job Cuts Across Markets Amid Great Indian Festival Sale

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Amazon cuts staff in India, US, UK retail operations.

These current layoffs continue Amazon's ongoing global restructuring efforts.

Company invests heavily in AI, influencing workforce reallocation strategy.

Despite cuts, Amazon continues significant investment in India operations.

Amazon has reportedly begun another round of workforce reductions, affecting employees in India, the US and the UK as the e-commerce giant continues to reorganise parts of its retail operations. The latest job cuts come during the company's Great Indian Festival sale, adding another layer of uncertainty for employees at a time when Amazon is actively promoting its biggest shopping event in India.

According to a Business Insider report, fewer than 1,000 white-collar positions have been impacted globally in the latest round. Amazon has acknowledged the workforce reduction, describing it as involving a "small number" of roles.

The company said the changes are concentrated largely within its Stores business, the division responsible for its core e-commerce operations. Employees reportedly began discussing the layoffs through internal communication platforms, including Slack.

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Amazon Layoffs Affect Multiple Retail Teams

The latest job cuts are spread across several functions rather than being confined to a single department. Teams involved in customer service, selling partner services and marketplace support have reportedly been affected in India and other markets.

Engineering positions supporting Amazon's retail operations have also been impacted, according to reports.

The development follows a much larger restructuring effort that has been underway at Amazon. Between late 2025 and January 2026, the company eliminated approximately 30,000 corporate positions as part of efforts to streamline its organisational structure and lower costs.

While the newest round is significantly smaller, it indicates that Amazon's restructuring exercise is continuing across parts of the business.

AI Push Adds To Amazon's Changing Workforce Strategy

Amazon's workforce changes are also taking place as the company accelerates its investment in artificial intelligence.

The company is preparing to commit substantial resources to AI infrastructure, including data centres, specialised chips and other technology required to expand its capabilities. Amazon is expected to spend around $220 billion across these areas.

The shift towards AI is influencing how major technology companies allocate employees and resources. For Amazon, the latest reductions appear to be part of a broader effort to reshape teams and direct investment towards areas considered strategically important for future growth.

Amazon Continues To Expand In India

Despite the latest job cuts, Amazon's India operations continue to receive significant investment. The company recently opened a new campus in Bengaluru, describing the facility as its second-largest office in Asia.

Spread across 1.1 million square feet, the campus is expected to accommodate more than 7,000 employees working across areas including e-commerce, payments, technology and seller services.

That expansion suggests the latest layoffs should not necessarily be interpreted as Amazon reducing its overall presence in India. Instead, the cuts indicate a redistribution of roles and resources as the company changes the structure of its operations.

The timing is particularly notable as Amazon's Great Indian Festival continues to drive attention towards its India business. The latest workforce reduction therefore highlights the contrast between Amazon's aggressive investment and sales ambitions in the country and its simultaneous efforts to control costs and reorganise its workforce.