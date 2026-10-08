Aadhaar Rules Change! New Documents Needed To Change Your Name

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom UIDAI revised Aadhaar name update procedures with new categories.

Minor corrections, enrolment errors now have specific requirements.

Marriage, divorce, complete name changes need distinct documents.

Changing a name on an Aadhaar card will now depend on what exactly needs to be changed. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has revised the procedure for name updates, introducing separate requirements for minor corrections, enrolment-related errors, changes following marriage or divorce and complete name changes.

The revised framework lays down specific document and affidavit requirements for each category. UIDAI said the new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) replaces the name update process outlined in its October 2021 guidelines.

Aadhaar Name Update: Not All Changes Follow The Same Process

A spelling correction, a change in the order of a name and a complete change of identity are no longer treated alike under the revised process.

For relatively minor changes where the person's identity remains recognisable, applicants can seek corrections such as expanding an initial or abbreviation, adding or removing a middle name or surname, or changing the sequence of the name.

Small spelling mistakes can also be corrected where the pronunciation remains similar. Formatting issues, including inconsistent capitalisation and full stops appearing in names, are covered as well.

UIDAI's circular states that the name will be updated according to the spelling, sequence and abbreviation mentioned in the supporting document submitted by the Aadhaar number holder.

For these minor corrections, the applicant must provide a valid Proof of Identity (PoI) document showing the correct name.

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What If The Mistake Happened During Aadhaar Enrolment?

A separate procedure applies when the name was entered incorrectly because of a typing or administrative error at the time of the original enrolment.

For an adult, UIDAI requires an Annexure B affidavit, along with a recognised Proof of Identity (PoI) or Proof of Relationship (PoR).

In the case of a minor, the parent or guardian must submit an Annexure C affidavit together with the relevant identity or relationship documents.

This category specifically addresses errors arising from the original data-entry process rather than a later decision by the Aadhaar holder to change their name.

Regional Language Errors Get Separate Treatment

UIDAI has also included provisions for cases where the name is correctly recorded in English but appears incorrectly in the regional language on the Aadhaar record.

Such discrepancies are covered under the revised name update procedure, allowing the regional-language error to be corrected without treating it as a complete change of identity.

Marriage Or Divorce? Different Documents Apply

A name update following marriage or divorce has a separate documentation route.

Applicants seeking to change their surname after marriage or divorce must submit a prescribed Annexure D affidavit along with a standard Proof of Identity. The affidavit must confirm that the change is linked to the marriage or divorce and does not represent a change in the person's core identity.

A registered marriage certificate can also be used as a supporting document.

The revised procedure also covers names containing 'urf' or 'alias', where the terms may need to be removed from the Aadhaar record. Corrections involving randomly appearing capital letters or unnecessary dots are also included.

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Complete Name Change Needs Gazette Notification

The documentation becomes more extensive when the request involves an actual change of the person's name rather than a correction.

For a complete name change, applicants must provide a central Gazette notification, along with published newspaper advertisements and standard identity proof.

UIDAI has said the submitted documents, affidavits and Gazette notifications will be cross-verified by officials before a request is approved.

The revised process thus distinguishes between routine corrections and changes that involve a person's actual identity, with the documentation requirements increasing accordingly.