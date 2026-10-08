Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom RBI hiked repo rate, shifting to 'Calibrated Tightening'.

Borrowers face increased EMIs; rates will likely remain elevated.

This impacts real estate, auto loans, affecting future borrowing.

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) decision to raise the repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.50% has changed the interest-rate outlook for households. The increase itself is relatively small, but the bigger shift is in the central bank’s stance: after a period of rate cuts and stability, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has moved from ‘Neutral’ to ‘Calibrated Tightening’.

For borrowers, that raises a practical question: Is this the beginning of a period of rising EMIs, or could the impact remain limited if the RBI pauses from here?

The RBI has indicated that rate cuts are off the table in the near term, with the next move likely to be either a pause or another hike depending on inflation and growth. That makes the trajectory of borrowing costs more important than the impact of this one 25-basis-point increase.

What Does ‘Calibrated Tightening’ Mean For Borrowers?

For someone with a floating-rate loan, the immediate impact will depend on the lender and how quickly the repo-rate increase is transmitted.

Adhil Shetty, CEO, BankBazaar, said the impact should be gradual. He pointed out that the latest increase represents only one-fifth of the 125 basis points of rate cuts delivered earlier, meaning much of the earlier relief on EMIs remains in place.

However, borrowers should not assume that lower rates are around the corner. With the RBI ruling out near-term cuts, households taking fresh loans or refinancing existing ones need to plan around the possibility that borrowing costs could stay elevated.

For a Rs 40 lakh home loan, Shetty estimates that the EMI could increase by around Rs 654 a month once the rate change is fully transmitted, adding roughly Rs 1.96 lakh in interest over the tenure.

The actual impact will depend on the loan rate, outstanding balance, remaining tenure and how the lender applies the increase.

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EMI Higher Or Loan Tenure Longer: What Happens Next?

A repo-linked floating-rate home loan does not necessarily mean that your EMI will rise immediately. Depending on the lender, the impact can be passed on through a higher EMI, a longer repayment period or a combination of both.

Shetty said floating-rate loans linked to the repo rate generally reset within a few months. At a 7.5% interest rate over 25 years, he estimates that the monthly EMI could rise by about:

Rs 490 on a Rs 30 lakh loan

Rs 654 on a Rs 40 lakh loan

Rs 817 on a Rs 50 lakh loan

Over the full tenure, the additional interest could amount to approximately Rs 1.5 lakh, Rs 1.96 lakh and Rs 2.45 lakh, respectively.

This is why borrowers need to look beyond the EMI shown on their next statement. Keeping the EMI unchanged by extending the tenure may appear easier in the short term, but it can increase the total interest paid over the life of the loan.

Shetty recommends checking with the lender about how the rate change will be applied and considering small periodic prepayments to reduce the additional interest burden.

Could Another Rate Hike Push EMIs Higher Again?

This is where the RBI’s change in stance becomes important.

Ananth Shroff, Founder & CEO, DPDzero, said the effect of a rate increase is not limited to the first higher EMI. For households with tight monthly cash flows, even a modest increase can gradually influence borrowing decisions and repayment capacity.

The broader concern, therefore, is not necessarily the 25-basis-point move in isolation but whether it becomes the first step in a longer tightening cycle.

Rajani Sinha, Chief Economist, CareEdge Ratings, said the shift to ‘Calibrated Tightening’ rules out further rate cuts and leaves room for additional hikes, although she expects the current cycle to remain shallow. She sees scope for another 25-50 basis points of rate hikes, while noting that the RBI may be cautious about tightening aggressively given the growth outlook and external risks.

Sanjit Singh Paul, Smallcase Manager and Managing Director, Modulor Capital, similarly said the direct consequence of the move would be higher lending rates as banks transmit the increase. He expects pressure across financing-sensitive segments including housing, autos and NBFCs if rate hikes continue.

For borrowers, that means the next few MPC decisions matter more than this hike alone.

Also Read : RBI Raises Repo Rate To 5.50%: What It Means For Your Home Loan, EMI, And Investments

Real Estate: Will Homebuyers Pull Back?

Housing demand is unlikely to respond uniformly to higher borrowing costs.

Reeza Sebastian, Chief Revenue Officer, Residential, Embassy Developments Limited, said higher floating-rate EMIs could put some pressure on monthly budgets, particularly for mid-segment buyers. However, she expects the impact on luxury and premium housing to remain relatively limited, with demand in these segments increasingly driven by location, quality, design and long-term asset value.

The timing of the hike also matters. With the move coming at the start of the Navratri-Diwali buying season, some buyers may reassess budgets or take longer to make a purchase. At the same time, festive offers from developers and continued demand from higher-income buyers could provide support.

Santosh Agarwal, Executive Director & CFO, Alpha Corp Development Limited, also expects the impact to remain contained. He said improving incomes, urbanisation and end-user confidence continue to support housing demand, even though financing costs and buyer sentiment could see some near-term moderation.

But the impact may be more visible at the lower and mid-end of the market.

Lower-Priced Homes Could Feel The Pressure First

Shiv Garg, Director, Forteasia Realty Pvt. Ltd., expects the lower and mid segments to be more sensitive to the change in EMIs.

He said the rate hike could slow conversions during the festive quarter, while luxury housing may prove more resilient. More importantly, he believes the change in stance sends a signal that borrowing costs could remain higher for longer.

That could alter what buyers choose to purchase. Garg expects ready-to-move inventory to have an advantage over new launches as buyers become more cautious about taking on additional liabilities.

Hardik Shah, Director, Shyam Group - Dholera SIR, said developers could also face higher funding costs, which may affect project pricing and the viability of projects with high leverage.

He expects developers to use subventions, benefits and flexible payment options during the festive period. While demand may hold, Shah said job security and inventory clearance will be important factors in determining sales in the near term.

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Could Higher FD Rates Compete With Real Estate?

The impact of the new rate environment extends beyond home loans.

Nikhil Mawale, Co-Founder & CEO, PropertyDrone Realty, said higher deposit rates could influence how conservative investors allocate their savings, potentially making fixed deposits more competitive with real estate for some investors.

For someone weighing a second home or land purchase against a fixed-income product, liquidity and the costs associated with owning property become important considerations, he said.

Saurabh Jain, Co-Founder & CEO, Stable Money, said part of the latest rate increase had already been reflected in the market, with some banks adjusting FD rates ahead of the MPC decision.

For savers, he sees the current environment as constructive for fixed income, particularly for investors who can lock in relatively attractive yields across FDs and bonds. However, deposit rates will not necessarily rise by the full 25 basis points across all banks. Pricing will depend on individual banks’ funding requirements and competition.

Jain expects investors with a defined investment horizon to consider gradually locking in rates rather than trying to identify the exact peak of the cycle. A staggered approach across FDs and bonds can provide flexibility as the interest-rate cycle evolves.

What Happens To Other Loans?

The impact is not restricted to mortgages.

As banks transmit higher funding costs, borrowing could become more expensive across housing, vehicles and corporate credit. Paul said sectors such as autos, real estate and NBFCs could face pressure if the rate-hike cycle continues.

For consumers, this means the cost of financing a car or other large purchase could also become an important consideration. For businesses, higher borrowing costs can affect investment and working capital decisions.

Shroff said the bigger impact could emerge through household credit behaviour over the coming months. A borrower facing tighter monthly cash flows may reconsider taking fresh credit or could face greater pressure in servicing existing debt.

He also highlighted an important consideration for lenders: a change in repayment behaviour does not necessarily mean a borrower has become a poor credit risk. It could reflect a temporary affordability issue as borrowing costs rise.

Also Read : RBI MPC October 2026: Why RBI Raised FY27 GDP Forecast To 7.1% Despite Rate Hike

What Should Borrowers Do Now?

The RBI’s stance does not mean every borrower will immediately face a sharp increase in monthly payments. But households should no longer assume that interest rates will automatically move lower from here.

Existing borrowers should first check how their lender plans to transmit the 25-basis-point increase and whether the adjustment will come through a higher EMI, a longer tenure or both.

Those considering a new home loan should also build some room into their calculations for borrowing costs to remain elevated. For existing borrowers with surplus funds, periodic prepayments could help reduce the additional interest burden.

The Bigger Signal: Rates Have Changed Direction

The more important takeaway from the October MPC is the change in direction of monetary policy.

The RBI has raised the FY27 GDP growth forecast to 7.1%, but has also increased its inflation projection to 5.2% as food, energy, weather and global commodity pressures weigh on the outlook.

Rajani Sinha said the stronger growth outlook gives the RBI room to tighten, but the central bank is unlikely to front-load rate increases aggressively. Paul similarly noted the counterbalancing effect of stronger growth: higher discount rates can weigh on markets, while better economic growth can provide support.

For households, the immediate 25-basis-point increase may be manageable. The bigger consideration is whether it is followed by further hikes.

With the RBI moving to ‘Calibrated Tightening’ and ruling out rate cuts in the near term, borrowers may need to plan for a period in which EMIs and borrowing costs remain higher than they had expected.

In other words, the question for homebuyers is no longer simply how much this rate hike will add to the EMI, but how much room their finances have if borrowing costs stay elevated for longer.