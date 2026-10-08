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English NewsNewsIndiaCEC Gyanesh Kumar's Z+ Security Upgraded Amid Protests Over SIR: Report

CEC Gyanesh Kumar's Z+ Security Upgraded Amid Protests Over SIR: Report

Police officials said Chief Election Commissioners are provided Z-category security. Security has also been strengthened at Nirvachan Sadan, the ECI headquarters on Ashoka Road in central Delhi.

Written By : Deepika Bhatt |  Updated at : 08 Oct 2026 09:25 AM (IST)

The Centre has further strengthened Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's existing Z+ security cover amid protests over alleged irregularities in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, as per a news report. According to officials aware of the development, additional personnel have been deployed outside Kumar's residence in Delhi, at the Election Commission of India (ECI) headquarters and as part of his personal security detail.

The security enhancement comes after protesters reportedly staged demonstrations near the residences of the CEC and his family in Delhi and Agra.

Security agencies reassessed the threat after protesters managed to locate Kumar's residence in Delhi and another demonstration was held outside his family's home in Agra, HT quoted a senior police officer as saying. "We had to assess all the threats and increase the security cover. We had also placed a few pickets near his house," the officer said.

Protesters Reached Near CEC's Residence

The Indian Youth Congress had confirmed that it held a protest near Kumar's residence on September 27, demanding his resignation. The protesters were subsequently stopped by police and security personnel. A security staffer at the New Moti Bagh colony, where Kumar resides, said on Wednesday that security had been stepped up following the protests.

"There were also some protesters who attempted to enter the New Moti Bagh colony and almost reached his house. We have upped paramilitary safety here," the staffer said.

Another colony employee said security checks had also been tightened. New visitors are required to show identification and explain the purpose of their visit, while a bus carrying paramilitary personnel has also been stationed outside the colony.

"We have never seen so much security here," another staff member said, adding that police vehicles remain deployed in the colony round the clock and commandos are regularly seen outside the CEC's residence.

What Does Z+ Security Cover Mean?

Delhi Police officials confirmed that Kumar had been provided Z+ security even before the latest enhancement. A senior police officer said the highest level of civilian security cover involves more than 55 personnel drawn from Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and the Delhi Police. The security arrangement includes round-the-clock personal security officers, along with watchers, guards and close-protection teams.

Police officials said Chief Election Commissioners are provided Z-category security. Security has also been strengthened at Nirvachan Sadan, the ECI headquarters on Ashoka Road in central Delhi.

Officials aware of the arrangements said the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has increased its deployment inside the complex.

Previously, CISF personnel were responsible for the building's entry and exit points, perimeter security and overall protection. An official said the number of CISF personnel inside the complex has now increased substantially.

Personnel from the Rapid Action Force (RAF), CRPF and Delhi Police have also been deployed outside the ECI headquarters in recent days, the official said.

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 08 Oct 2026 09:25 AM (IST)
Tags :
CEC SIR 'Gyanesh Kumar' Gyanesh Kumar Security
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