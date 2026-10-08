CJP Announces October 10 Protest At Delhi's Jantar Mantar, Invites Bihar Youth

The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) has announced a protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on October 10 over alleged irregularities related to elections and voter lists. The party has formally informed the Delhi Police about the proposed demonstration and is now appealing to people to join the protest. CJP leader Saurav Das has specifically invited young people from Bihar to participate.

A video of Das appealing to Bihar residents to attend the protest has gone viral on social media. "All people from Bihar, listen… brothers and sisters, if you don't come, the atmosphere won't be created. If people from Bihar come, the atmosphere will be created," Das said in the video.

'Come To Delhi In Large Numbers'

Das also appealed to people to travel to Delhi in large numbers. "Special trains are run during elections. Voters from Gujarat are taken to Bihar, voters from Gujarat are taken to Bengal. So now we have to come to Delhi in large numbers. The slogan should be 'Delhi Chalo'," he said.

Das had said on October 7 that young people would hold a protest over alleged irregularities related to elections and electoral rolls.

In a formal letter submitted to the Delhi Police ahead of the demonstration, the organisers said youths from across the country would gather at Jantar Mantar on October 10. However, permission for the protest has not yet been granted, according to the report.

Opposition Also Demands CEC's Resignation

The proposed CJP protest comes amid continued Opposition protests targeting Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Opposition parties have been demanding Kumar's resignation and have raised allegations concerning the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. They have also accused the CEC of working in favour of the BJP, allegations that have been rejected by the Election Commission.

Meanwhile, Opposition parties are scheduled to hold a march to Raj Bhavan in Patna on Thursday over the SIR issue, with protests also planned in various districts.