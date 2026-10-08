What Are The Charges Under Which Rahul And Priyanka Gandhi Were Detained?

The Delhi Police has registered an FIR against Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and several party workers over Wednesday's Opposition protest in New Delhi. The case relates to allegations of assaulting police personnel and obstructing government work during the demonstration, police sources said on Thursday.

A total of 91 people were detained during the protest, including several MPs and senior leaders.

What Are The Allegations Against Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi?

According to the police complaint, the protesters allegedly engaged in pushing and jostling with police personnel and obstructed them from performing their official duties.

The FIR has been registered over alleged violence or manhandling of police personnel, obstruction of government work and misbehaviour during the protest.

The case comes amid a series of Opposition demonstrations against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the Election Commission over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and allegations of "vote chori".

What Happened During The Protest?

Rahul Gandhi led the INDIA bloc leaders in a street protest on Wednesday against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, with demonstrators demanding his resignation over allegations concerning the functioning of the Election Commission and the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The protesters were stopped by police while travelling in buses towards Jantar Mantar for a surprise sit-in following a lunch meeting at a South Indian restaurant on Janpath.

The stoppage led to a confrontation between the protesters and police personnel. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other women leaders sat down on the road holding copies of the Constitution. They were subsequently removed by police and taken away in buses as opposition members raised slogans demanding Kumar's resignation.

MPs from the Congress, Trinamool Congress, CPI(M), CPI, RJD, IUML and other parties were among those participating in the protest.

FIR Comes After Akashvani Bhawan Case

The latest case comes days after the Delhi Police registered another FIR over an Opposition sit-in at Akashvani Bhawan.

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and several other leaders had participated in the protest at the premises after an INDIA bloc march towards the Election Commission was stopped by police.

Asked about the earlier FIR on Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi said he was not concerned about the cases. "I have 45 FIRs against me. My target is 100 cases. FIRs are medals for me," he said.

The latest FIR has been registered against Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, several Congress leaders and party workers who participated in Wednesday's protest.