INDIA Bloc Protest: Kharge Hosts Second Lunch, Tejashwi Leads Patna Demonstration

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom INDIA bloc escalated protests against CEC; Kharge hosted MPs.

Rahul Gandhi vowed continued protests after leaders' detentions.

Tejashwi Yadav led Patna protest, submitted memorandum to Governor.

The opposition INDIA bloc stepped up its protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Thursday, with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge hosting a second lunch for Opposition MPs at a restaurant in New Delhi.

The opposition parties are likely to stage another protest after the lunch, reportedly scheduled at Moets in Outer Circle, Connaught Place, at 1:45 pm.

The development comes a day after Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi led INDIA bloc leaders through another day of protests. The leaders moved from the Opposition grouping's vegetarian lunch at Sagar Ratna in Janpath to the area near Jantar Mantar in a procession of buses, where they staged a surprise dharna. For the second consecutive day, however, police stopped the planned anti-CEC protest midway and detained Gandhi and other leaders.

Rahul Gandhi Says Protest Will Continue

“We are not going to stop protesting till (Chief Election Commissioner) Gyanesh Kumar resigns. This is a fight to protect the most sacred thing in this country. There is nothing that Narendra Modi and Amit Shah can do that will stop us,” Gandhi said.

The nearly three-hour-long bus procession and impromptu sit-in at the roundabout in front of the Shangri-La hotel witnessed several dramatic moments. Opposition MPs were stopped by security personnel, while Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was seen lying on the road clutching a copy of the Constitution, along with other women leaders.

Rahul Gandhi repeatedly resisted attempts by police to put him inside a van for detention. INDIA bloc leaders also jostled with security personnel as officers tried to detain them and clear the area.

A day after INDIA bloc MPs marched from Parliament and Gandhi staged a sit-in at Akashvani Bhawan on Tuesday, Kharge hosted lunch for alliance MPs at a South Indian restaurant on Janpath. The gathering was seen by many as a show of solidarity and a possible precursor to another street protest.

Tejashwi Yadav Leads Protest In Patna

In Bihar, Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav led an INDIA bloc march towards Lok Bhavan in Patna, demanding the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

VIDEO | Patna: Bihar Leader of Opposition and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) climbs over the barricade as he leads the INDIA bloc's march to Lok Bhavan. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) #Bihar #Patna https://t.co/tgu9whDlKm — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 8, 2026

Yadav was seen climbing over barricades as police were deployed in large numbers. The Rashtriya Janata Dal leader accused the Narendra Modi government of shielding Kumar and claimed protesters were not being allowed to proceed further.

“The government is protecting Gyanesh Kumar. There is barricading everywhere; we are not being allowed to move. However, people will definitely publish ‘vote chors’ no matter how much the administration tries to save them. Those who are conspiring to finish the democracy will be punished,” Yadav said.

Later, Yadav and other opposition leaders reached the Raj Bhavan, met Governor Syed Ata Hasnain and submitted a memorandum.