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HomeBusinessFrom Layoff Fears To Rs 4 Crore Pay Packages: Nvidia Offers Hope To H-1B Workers

From Layoff Fears To Rs 4 Crore Pay Packages: Nvidia Offers Hope To H-1B Workers

Nvidia’s aggressive hiring push is emerging as a rare bright spot for Indian tech professionals in the US, especially as layoffs and tighter visa scrutiny weigh on the industry.

By : ABP Live Business | Edited By: Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 02 Jun 2026 04:04 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Nvidia increases H-1B hiring amid tech sector layoffs.
  • This offers optimism for Indian professionals facing visa risks.
  • The AI boom fuels Nvidia's demand for specialized talent.

For many Indian technology professionals in the United States, the last year has been marked by uncertainty. Layoffs across Silicon Valley have created a difficult reality where losing a job can mean more than losing an income, it can also put residency in the country at risk.

Against this backdrop, one company is moving in the opposite direction.

Artificial intelligence giant Nvidia is ramping up hiring of foreign talent, including H-1B visa holders, at a time when several of the biggest names in technology are scaling back recruitment. 

For Indian engineers, who make up the overwhelming majority of H-1B workers in the US, the development could provide a much-needed ray of optimism amid an increasingly challenging employment environment.

The 60-Day Clock That Shapes Careers

For most H-1B workers, job security carries implications far beyond career progression.

Under US immigration rules, employees on H-1B visas generally have just 60 days to secure a new sponsoring employer after losing their job. Failure to do so can force them to leave the country.

The pressure has intensified over the past year as several major technology companies slowed hiring, restructured teams or cut jobs while redirecting resources towards artificial intelligence initiatives.

For thousands of foreign workers, particularly Indians, this has created a difficult balancing act between navigating a volatile job market and maintaining immigration status.

Nvidia Is Hiring While Others Pull Back

Amid widespread caution in the technology sector, Nvidia has emerged as an exception.

According to recent federal filings, the company secured certification for around 1,200 H-1B positions during the first two quarters of fiscal 2026. During the same period last year, the figure stood at roughly 1,000, reported NDTV.

The increase may appear modest at first glance, but it stands out sharply when compared with trends at some of the industry's largest employers.

Google's approved H-1B hires fell to around 2,200 from 5,100 a year earlier, while Amazon's approvals declined to roughly 4,300 from 6,100 over the same period, according to data compiled by Business Insider.

At a time when competitors are becoming more selective, Nvidia appears to be expanding its talent pipeline.


From Layoff Fears To Rs 4 Crore Pay Packages: Nvidia Offers Hope To H-1B Workers

Why This Matters To Indian Professionals

The significance of Nvidia's hiring push becomes clearer when viewed through the lens of H-1B demographics.

India remains the largest source of skilled foreign workers in the US technology industry. Data linked to the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) shows Indians account for roughly 71-73 per cent of all approved H-1B beneficiaries.

In practical terms, whenever H-1B hiring increases, Indian engineers are typically among the biggest beneficiaries.

For professionals worried about layoffs, visa deadlines and shrinking opportunities, Nvidia's hiring plans signal that demand for specialised technical talent remains strong in some corners of the industry.

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The AI Boom Is Creating New Opportunities

Nvidia's hiring surge is closely tied to its central role in the global artificial intelligence revolution.

The company's chips power everything from generative AI models similar to ChatGPT to the vast data centres supporting next-generation computing infrastructure.

As demand for AI technologies accelerates worldwide, Nvidia has become one of the most sought-after employers in the technology sector.

Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang, himself an immigrant born in Taiwan, has frequently emphasised the role immigrant talent has played in Nvidia's growth story.

The company's recruitment strategy reflects its ambition to maintain leadership in one of the fastest-growing industries globally.

Salaries Running Into Crores

Nvidia's appetite for talent is also evident in the compensation packages it is offering.

Federal filings show the company is willing to pay substantial base salaries across a wide range of technical and managerial positions. These figures exclude stock awards and bonuses, which can significantly boost overall earnings.

A software engineer can earn up to $391,000, equivalent to roughly Rs 3.72 crore annually.

Research scientists can receive as much as $356,500, or about Rs 3.39 crore.

Product managers can earn up to $379,500, translating to around Rs 3.61 crore, while hardware engineering managers can command salaries of up to $368,000, or nearly Rs 3.50 crore.

At senior levels, the numbers become even more eye-catching.

Architecture directors can earn up to $488,750, approximately Rs 4.64 crore annually in base pay alone.

Among highly specialised technical positions, distinguished AI algorithms engineers can receive up to $471,500, or around Rs 4.48 crore, while principal systems software engineers can earn up to $431,250, equivalent to roughly Rs 4.10 crore.

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The Skills Nvidia Wants Most

The recruitment drive spans a broad range of high-demand fields.

Nvidia is actively hiring across AI research, software engineering, chip design, cloud infrastructure and customer-facing technical functions.

The breadth of roles highlights how aggressively the company is investing in talent as competition intensifies in the artificial intelligence sector.

For job seekers, it also offers insight into the skills likely to remain valuable as technology companies increasingly prioritise AI-related capabilities.

Challenges For H-1B Workers Remain

Despite Nvidia's expansion plans, the broader outlook for H-1B workers remains complex.

Recent policy changes, stricter compliance requirements and heightened scrutiny of visa applications have made many companies more cautious about sponsoring foreign employees.

Higher regulatory costs and administrative hurdles have also contributed to a decline in H-1B filings across parts of the technology industry.

As a result, while Nvidia's hiring spree offers encouraging news, it does not eliminate the wider challenges facing foreign professionals in the US labour market.

Also Read : Dalal Street Ends Higher, Sensex Jumps Over 380 Points, Nifty Tests 23,500

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Nvidia hiring foreign talent when other tech companies are reducing staff?

Nvidia is ramping up hiring of foreign talent, including H-1B visa holders, due to its central role in the AI revolution and its ambition to maintain leadership in this fast-growing industry.

What is the 60-day clock for H-1B visa holders?

H-1B visa holders generally have 60 days to find a new sponsoring employer after losing their job. Failure to do so can result in them having to leave the United States.

How does Nvidia's hiring impact Indian professionals in the US?

Since Indians are the largest group of H-1B workers, Nvidia's increased hiring offers optimism and signals continued demand for specialized technical talent in the US.

What kind of roles is Nvidia hiring for?

Nvidia is actively hiring across AI research, software engineering, chip design, cloud infrastructure, and customer-facing technical roles to support its AI initiatives.

Are there still challenges for H-1B workers despite Nvidia's hiring?

Yes, despite Nvidia's expansion, challenges remain for H-1B workers due to stricter regulations, increased scrutiny of visa applications, and higher administrative costs for some companies.

About the author ABP Live Business

ABP Live Business is your daily window into India’s money matters, tracking stock market moves, gold and silver prices, auto industry shifts, global and domestic economic trends, and the fast-moving world of cryptocurrency, with sharp, reliable reporting that helps readers stay informed, invested, and ahead of the curve.
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Published at : 02 Jun 2026 03:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
Salary Nvidia AI Engineer Tech Layoffs Tech Job Cuts Tech Jobs Indian Immigrants H1b H1b Workers
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