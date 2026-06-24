From One Westside Store To A Retail Giant: Noel Tata To Exit Trent Chairmanship

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Trent expanded to over 1,200 stores, adding Zudio and Star.

Noel Tata has announced that he will step down as chairman of Trent Limited, bringing an end to an association spanning nearly three decades with the Tata Group's flagship retail company.

The announcement came during the company's 47th Annual General Meeting, where Tata informed shareholders that the meeting would be his final one as chairman, reported IANS.

The veteran business leader, who turns 70 in November, is set to retire in accordance with the Tata Group's governance guidelines, which prescribe 70 as the retirement age for non-executive directors.

His departure marks the end of a leadership journey that coincided with Trent's transformation from a single-store operation into one of India's largest retail businesses.

A Three-Decade Association Comes To A Close

Tata told shareholders during the AGM that he would be stepping down from the role, making the meeting his last as chairman of the company.

The move follows the Tata Group's governance norms, under which non-executive directors retire upon reaching the age of 70. Tata is scheduled to attain that age in November this year.

His exit closes a long chapter at Trent, where he played several leadership roles over the years and remained closely associated with the company's growth strategy.

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Early Years At Trent

Noel Tata joined Trent's board as a director in 1998, shortly after the company was established by his mother, Simone Tata, following the divestment of Lakme.

He later became the company's first managing director in June 1999 and went on to play a central role in defining Trent's retail strategy.

Over the years, his leadership helped shape the company's expansion plans and laid the foundation for the business that Trent has become today.

From One Store To A Nationwide Retail Network

During Tata's tenure, Trent expanded significantly across India. The company grew from operating a single Westside store to building a retail network of more than 1,200 stores.

The company also broadened its presence through brands such as Zudio and Star, both of which emerged as important growth drivers for the business.

These brands helped strengthen Trent's position in India's retail sector and became key contributors to the company's expanding portfolio.

Reflections On The Company's Growth

In Trent's FY26 annual report, Tata described the company's journey as one of steady evolution and highlighted the role played by its newer businesses.

"From a single Westside store to a network of over 1,200 stores, our journey has been one of steady evolution. Over the years we have added powerful growth engines to our portfolio, most notably Zudio and Star, which are now a significant part of our portfolio," Tata said.

He noted that the expansion of these businesses had strengthened the company's standing within the retail industry.

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Strong Financial Growth During His Tenure

Trent's financial performance also expanded considerably during Tata's leadership. The company reported revenue of Rs 19,701 crore in FY26.

The revenue growth reflected the scale of the company's expansion and the increasing contribution of its retail businesses.

Noel Tata, the half-brother of the late business icon Ratan Tata, leaves behind a company that has evolved substantially during his years at the helm.