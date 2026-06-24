Digital Gold Is Trending, Why Young Indians Are Changing The Way They Invest In Gold

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom It offers convenience, purity, and conversion to physical gold.

Gold has always occupied a special place in Indian households. Even investors who actively put money into stocks and mutual funds often feel reassured when a portion of their savings remains invested in gold.

However, younger investors are increasingly moving beyond jewellery purchases and physical gold coins. In recent years, digital gold has emerged as an accessible option that allows individuals to buy small quantities of gold directly through their smartphones.

Today, investors can purchase gold worth as little as Rs 10 or Rs 100 using payment applications, brokerage platforms and fintech apps within seconds. The ease of access has helped digital gold gain traction, particularly among first-time investors seeking exposure to gold without visiting a jewellery store.

What Exactly Is Digital Gold?

Digital gold allows investors to purchase real gold online while the physical metal remains stored on their behalf by the platform's vaulting partner.

For instance, if an investor buys Rs 500 worth of digital gold through an app, the equivalent quantity of physical gold is expected to be purchased and stored in insured vaults. Ownership is reflected digitally within the application instead of through jewellery or physical coins kept at home.

This structure makes digital gold different from gold exchange-traded funds or gold mutual funds. Investors are not purchasing units of a fund linked to gold prices. Instead, the idea is to accumulate small quantities of physical 24-karat gold over time.

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Why Digital Gold Is Becoming Popular

Convenience remains one of the biggest reasons behind the growth of digital gold. Purchasing physical gold often requires larger investments, visits to jewellers and concerns surrounding storage and purity.

Digital gold removes many of these barriers. Investors can buy very small quantities whenever they choose, even late at night through a smartphone. This flexibility makes the product less intimidating for people investing in gold for the first time.

Many users now approach digital gold as a modern savings habit, gradually accumulating gold through small and regular purchases rather than making a large one-time investment.

Storage And Accessibility Benefits

Digital gold also addresses some of the practical concerns associated with physical gold ownership.

Investors do not need to worry about locker expenses, physical theft or verifying purity at the time of purchase, as the gold is generally sold as certified 24-karat gold.

For younger users who are already comfortable with UPI payments and investment applications, the process often feels significantly simpler than traditional gold purchases.

Converting Digital Gold Into Physical Gold

Many first-time buyers are unaware that digital gold can often be converted into physical gold at a later stage.

Once investors accumulate a minimum quantity specified by the platform, they may request delivery of gold coins or bars. Certain platforms also offer redemption options through partnered jewellers.

However, additional costs can arise during this process. Delivery expenses, making charges, GST and price differences may increase the final amount paid compared with the original digital purchase price.

Important Limitations Investors Should Know

Although digital gold offers convenience, it differs from regulated products such as sovereign gold bonds and gold exchange-traded funds.

One key aspect investors should understand is that digital gold platforms are not directly regulated by SEBI in the same manner as mutual funds or stockbrokers. While the gold may be stored securely, the overall product structure differs from traditional regulated investment products.

Liquidity can also vary between platforms. Some applications offer immediate selling options, while others may impose restrictions or wider differences between buying and selling prices.

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Should Digital Gold Be Your Main Investment?

Digital gold may work better as a diversification tool or a disciplined savings habit rather than a primary investment for wealth creation.

Gold often behaves differently from equities, which is why many investors maintain some exposure to the asset during periods of uncertainty.

However, long-term wealth creation generally tends to come from productive assets such as businesses and equities rather than gold alone.

For investors who have an emotional preference for gold but want a more convenient alternative to storing jewellery at home, digital gold can provide a practical middle ground.