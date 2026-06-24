Buying A Home Or Planning Retirement? Why Many Young Investors Get This Big Decision Wrong

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Both goals require simultaneous planning; equities and diversification help.

When it comes to building wealth, time remains one of the most valuable assets an investor can have. Financial experts have long maintained that beginning early offers a significant advantage, particularly for people in their 20s who have decades ahead to build wealth. Yet, for many young professionals, deciding where to direct their savings has become increasingly complicated.

Should someone entering the workforce focus on creating a retirement corpus, or should purchasing a first home take priority? The answer is far from straightforward, especially as rising property prices and growing living costs reshape traditional financial advice.

For decades, financial planners largely encouraged young earners to prioritise retirement savings. Their reasoning was simple. Starting early allows investors to benefit from the power of compounding, enabling even small monthly contributions to grow substantially over time.

Rising Property Prices Are Changing Priorities

While the traditional approach continues to hold merit, changing economic realities are prompting many young investors to rethink their priorities.

Property prices across India have risen sharply over the past decade, pushing home ownership beyond the reach of many households. A commonly cited rule suggests that the price of a house should be around 2.6 years of income. However, estimates suggest that purchasing a home in major Indian cities now requires significantly higher multiples of median household income.

The widening gap between incomes and housing costs has made it increasingly difficult for first-time buyers to enter the property market, particularly in urban centres.

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Renting Is Becoming Increasingly Expensive

The challenge is not limited to buying a house. Renting has also become significantly more expensive in many cities.

Property rents in major Indian cities have risen sharply in recent times, with expectations that rental costs may continue to climb further. Such levels of appreciation are uncommon among many low-risk investment options.

As rental expenses continue to climb, individuals who remain tenants for extended periods may find it harder to build meaningful savings. Higher housing costs can place sustained pressure on monthly budgets, making it more difficult to accumulate the funds needed for a future home purchase.

Retirement Goals Still Require Long-Term Discipline

Despite the growing urgency of home ownership, retirement planning remains equally important.

Financial planning principles generally suggest that individuals require a retirement corpus worth 25 to 30 times their annual expenses. Depending on lifestyle choices, inflation assumptions of 6 per cent and geographical location, this requirement could range between Rs 3 crore and Rs 8 crore for many Indians.

Given these financial realities, a 25-year-old investor may need to pursue both objectives simultaneously. Building wealth for retirement while also saving for a home requires careful planning, discipline and clear prioritisation.

Equities Can Support Long-Term Goals

Long-term financial goals that demand large amounts of capital often require exposure to equity investments.

Equities offer the potential for higher returns over long investment periods. For individuals saving for a house over four to 10 years, equities may help capital grow faster than inflation and improve the ability to meet down-payment requirements.

Investors who are uncomfortable with market volatility may consider comparatively less volatile options such as systematic investment plans, or SIPs, which allow regular investment over time.

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Tax Benefits And Diversification Matter

There can also be tax advantages for individuals using investment gains to purchase residential property.

Under Section 54F of the Income Tax Act, long-term capital gains arising from assets such as shares, mutual funds and gold may qualify for exemption if the proceeds are used to purchase a residential property.

Retirement planning, meanwhile, benefits from diversification. Instruments such as annuities can provide a regular income stream after retirement, while ULIPs offer market-linked growth along with insurance coverage. Mutual funds support long-term wealth creation through compounding, while savings and insurance products add stability and risk protection.

A diversified approach helps balance growth, safety and liquidity. It can also reduce exposure to market volatility while supporting wealth creation during working years and providing dependable income after retirement.

As financial realities evolve, striking the right balance early could make all the difference in the years ahead.