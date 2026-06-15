NCC Share Price Jumps 10%, Aurionpro And TBO Tek Rally As Sensex Gains 1,200 Points

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sensex opened with 1,197 points, gaining 1.59 percent.

Key sectors like metals, power, auto rose significantly.

NCC, Aurionpro, TBO Tek led individual stock gains.

At the pre-opening bell, the frontline index S&P BSE Sensex opened in green with a gain of 1,197 points or 1.59 per cent.

On the sectoral front, in the pre-opening session, metals jumped by 1.53 per cent, power zoomed by 1.49 per cent, and auto surged by 1.52 per cent. Meanwhile, NCC Ltd, Aurionpro Solutions Ltd and TBO Tek Ltd emerged as the Top Gainers on BSE today. NCC Ltd, an S&P BSE company, surged 10.19 per cent to trade at Rs 167.00 apiece. The company has not made any significant announcements of late. Hence, the rally in the share price could be driven purely by the market forces.

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Aurionpro Solutions Ltd, an S&P BSE company, gained 9.29 per cent to trade at Rs 847.35 apiece. The company has not made any significant announcements of late. Hence, the rally in the share price could be driven purely by the market forces. TBO Tek Ltd, an S&P BSE company, advanced 6.50 per cent to trade at Rs 1,450.00 apiece. The company has not made any significant announcements of late. Hence, the rally in the share price could be driven purely by the market forces.

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