The S&P BSE Sensex opened in green, gaining 1,197 points or 1.59 per cent. This indicates a strong positive start to the trading day.
NCC Share Price Jumps 10%, Aurionpro And TBO Tek Rally As Sensex Gains 1,200 Points
NCC Ltd, Aurionpro Solutions Ltd and TBO Tek Ltd emerged as the top gainers on BSE in the pre-opening session today, surging up to 10 per cent.
- Sensex opened with 1,197 points, gaining 1.59 percent.
- Key sectors like metals, power, auto rose significantly.
- NCC, Aurionpro, TBO Tek led individual stock gains.
At the pre-opening bell, the frontline index S&P BSE Sensex opened in green with a gain of 1,197 points or 1.59 per cent.
On the sectoral front, in the pre-opening session, metals jumped by 1.53 per cent, power zoomed by 1.49 per cent, and auto surged by 1.52 per cent. Meanwhile, NCC Ltd, Aurionpro Solutions Ltd and TBO Tek Ltd emerged as the Top Gainers on BSE today. NCC Ltd, an S&P BSE company, surged 10.19 per cent to trade at Rs 167.00 apiece. The company has not made any significant announcements of late. Hence, the rally in the share price could be driven purely by the market forces.
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Aurionpro Solutions Ltd, an S&P BSE company, gained 9.29 per cent to trade at Rs 847.35 apiece. The company has not made any significant announcements of late. Hence, the rally in the share price could be driven purely by the market forces. TBO Tek Ltd, an S&P BSE company, advanced 6.50 per cent to trade at Rs 1,450.00 apiece. The company has not made any significant announcements of late. Hence, the rally in the share price could be driven purely by the market forces.
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Disclaimer: This article uses information originally published by Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ). The views expressed are those of the original authors and not necessarily of ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. This content is provided for general informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, legal or tax advice. Readers are advised to conduct their own research and/or consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be treated as investment advice. ABP Network, its employees and associates shall not be responsible or liable for any losses or damages arising directly or indirectly from the use of or reliance on this article or any information contained herein.
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Frequently Asked Questions
How did the S&P BSE Sensex open today?
Which sectors showed significant gains in the pre-opening session?
In the pre-opening session, metals jumped by 1.53 per cent, power zoomed by 1.49 per cent, and auto surged by 1.52 per cent.
Which companies were the top gainers on BSE today?
NCC Ltd, Aurionpro Solutions Ltd, and TBO Tek Ltd emerged as the Top Gainers on BSE today, experiencing significant share price increases.
What was the reason for the rally in shares of NCC Ltd, Aurionpro Solutions Ltd, and TBO Tek Ltd?
The rally in their share prices was driven purely by market forces. None of these companies had made any significant announcements recently.