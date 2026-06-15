Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessNCC Share Price Jumps 10%, Aurionpro And TBO Tek Rally As Sensex Gains 1,200 Points

NCC Share Price Jumps 10%, Aurionpro And TBO Tek Rally As Sensex Gains 1,200 Points

NCC Ltd, Aurionpro Solutions Ltd and TBO Tek Ltd emerged as the top gainers on BSE in the pre-opening session today, surging up to 10 per cent.

By : Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ) | Updated at : 15 Jun 2026 10:05 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Sensex opened with 1,197 points, gaining 1.59 percent.
  • Key sectors like metals, power, auto rose significantly.
  • NCC, Aurionpro, TBO Tek led individual stock gains.

At the pre-opening bell, the frontline index S&P BSE Sensex opened in green with a gain of 1,197 points or 1.59 per cent.

On the sectoral front, in the pre-opening session, metals jumped by 1.53 per cent, power zoomed by 1.49 per cent, and auto surged by 1.52 per cent. Meanwhile, NCC Ltd, Aurionpro Solutions Ltd and TBO Tek Ltd emerged as the Top Gainers on BSE today.   NCC Ltd, an S&P BSE company, surged 10.19 per cent to trade at Rs 167.00 apiece. The company has not made any significant announcements of late. Hence, the rally in the share price could be driven purely by the market forces. 

Also Read: Dalal Street Soars As US-Iran Strike Peace Deal, Hormuz To Reopen, Sensex Up 1,200 Points, Nifty At 24K

Aurionpro Solutions Ltd, an S&P BSE company, gained 9.29 per cent to trade at Rs 847.35 apiece. The company has not made any significant announcements of late. Hence, the rally in the share price could be driven purely by the market forces.  TBO Tek Ltd, an S&P BSE company, advanced 6.50 per cent to trade at Rs 1,450.00 apiece. The company has not made any significant announcements of late. Hence, the rally in the share price could be driven purely by the market forces.  

Also Read: Travel Now, Pay Later? The Risks Of Financing Vacations Through Credit

Disclaimer: This article uses information originally published by Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ). The views expressed are those of the original authors and not necessarily of ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. This content is provided for general informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, legal or tax advice. Readers are advised to conduct their own research and/or consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be treated as investment advice. ABP Network, its employees and associates shall not be responsible or liable for any losses or damages arising directly or indirectly from the use of or reliance on this article or any information contained herein.

Before You Go

BREAKING NOW: Indore fire tragedy as EV short circuit triggers deadly explosions

Frequently Asked Questions

How did the S&P BSE Sensex open today?

The S&P BSE Sensex opened in green, gaining 1,197 points or 1.59 per cent. This indicates a strong positive start to the trading day.

Which sectors showed significant gains in the pre-opening session?

In the pre-opening session, metals jumped by 1.53 per cent, power zoomed by 1.49 per cent, and auto surged by 1.52 per cent.

Which companies were the top gainers on BSE today?

NCC Ltd, Aurionpro Solutions Ltd, and TBO Tek Ltd emerged as the Top Gainers on BSE today, experiencing significant share price increases.

What was the reason for the rally in shares of NCC Ltd, Aurionpro Solutions Ltd, and TBO Tek Ltd?

The rally in their share prices was driven purely by market forces. None of these companies had made any significant announcements recently.

About the author Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ)

Established in 1986, Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ) has a long-standing presence in India’s equity markets. DSIJ's approach reflects decades of observing market behaviour and business cycles. DSIJ aligns fundamental strength with price action, keeping timing and risk discipline at the core. Research follows a structured and considered approach, with capital preservation given equal importance as returns, for investors and traders seeking depth beyond short-term market noise. SEBI Registered Research Analyst (INH000006396).

 
Read More
Published at : 15 Jun 2026 09:55 AM (IST)
Tags :
Stock Market Today Sensex Today Indian Stock Market BSE Gainers Today NCC Ltd Aurionpro Solutions Ltd TBO Tek Ltd BSE Top Gainers
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
NCC Share Price Jumps 10%, Aurionpro And TBO Tek Rally As Sensex Gains 1,200 Points
NCC Share Price Jumps 10%, Aurionpro And TBO Tek Rally As Sensex Gains 1,200 Points
Business
Will Petrol, Diesel And LPG Prices Fall In India If Hormuz Reopens? How The US-Iran Peace Deal Could Help
Why India Could Be One Of The Biggest Winners Of The US-Iran Peace Deal
Business
What's Known About The 14-Point US-Iran Peace Deal Set To Be Signed On June 19?
What's Known About The 14-Point US-Iran Peace Deal Set To Be Signed On June 19?
Business
Dalal Street Soars As US-Iran Strike Peace Deal, Hormuz To Reopen, Sensex Up 1,200 Points, Nifty At 24K
Dalal Street Soars As US-Iran Strike Peace Deal, Hormuz To Reopen, Sensex Up 1,200 Points, Nifty At 24K
Advertisement

Videos

Dehradun Murder: Police Deploy Heavy Security After Violent Protests in Vikasnagar
Breaking: Operation Tiger Gains Momentum? Only Three Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs Attend Uddhav Thackeray’s Key Meeting
Operation Tiger: Uddhav Thackeray’s Emergency Meeting Sees Low MP Attendance
Breaking: TMC Rebellion Gathers Pace: Sayani Ghosh Reaches Delhi Ahead of Crucial Dissident MPs’ Meeting
Patna Coaching Controversy: Roshan Anand’s Brother Found Dead in Nepal Hotel
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget