Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian equities surged following US-Iran peace deal announcement.

Global markets, including Asia, rallied strongly on improved sentiment.

US-Iran ceasefire includes immediate military halt, Hormuz reopening.

Indian equity benchmarks opened with strong gains on Monday morning, driven by a sweeping improvement in global risk sentiment after the United States and Iran announced an end to their four-month-long conflict in West Asia.

At 9:15 AM, the BSE Sensex opened around 76,600, up over 1100 points, while the NSE Nifty50 began trading at around 24,000, gaining 350 points.

The sharp rally at the opening bell was underpinned by a broad-based improvement in global cues, including a historic ceasefire between Washington and Tehran, a strong finish on Wall Street on Friday, and heavy gains across Asian markets.

GIFT Nifty Signals

Ahead of the opening bell, GIFT Nifty futures were already signalling a strong start. The contract was quoted at 24,035, up 349 points, pointing to a firm opening for the Nifty50 on the back of positive global developments.

Pre-Open Session

The optimism was clearly visible even before regular trade began. During the pre-open session around 9:00 AM, the Sensex was trading at 76,968.53, a jump of 1,440.58 points or 1.91 per cent over its previous close. The Nifty50 was up 596.50 points, or 2.53 per cent, at 24,219.40.

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Asian Markets

Markets across the Asia-Pacific region roared higher on Monday, responding to news of the US-Iran peace agreement. Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 5.12 per cent, while South Korea's Kospi added 5.07 per cent.

The region-wide rally reflected growing investor confidence following the easing of one of the most significant geopolitical flashpoints in recent months.

Wall Street Overnight

US markets closed positively on Friday ahead of the weekend ceasefire announcement. The Dow Jones Industrial Average settled 0.7 per cent higher, while the broader S&P 500 gained 0.5 per cent. The Nasdaq Composite ended the session up 0.31 per cent.

Geopolitical Developments

The dominant development moving markets this morning is the declared end to the US-Iran conflict. US President Donald Trump announced on Monday that Washington and Tehran have agreed on a peace deal, bringing a halt to a war that had lasted four months in West Asia.

Both nations have announced an immediate stop to military operations across all fronts, according to reports. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also confirmed the development on social media early on Monday. President Trump added that the agreement includes the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical waterway for global energy supplies, though he did not elaborate further on the terms.

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Commodities In Focus

The peace deal is weighing on oil prices as markets anticipate a resumption of supplies through the Strait of Hormuz. The Brent crude June futures contract was quoted at $83.79 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange, down 3.5 per cent.

Gold futures were trading 2.4 per cent higher while silver futures rose 3.4 per cent.

Markets will closely track developments related to the US-Iran ceasefire and the status of the Strait of Hormuz through the session, given the waterway's role as a key conduit for global energy trade. Movements in Brent crude, gold, and silver prices are also likely to remain in focus, as will further updates from global markets responding to the peace agreement.