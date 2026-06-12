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HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceTravel Now, Pay Later? The Risks Of Financing Vacations Through Credit

Travel Now, Pay Later? The Risks Of Financing Vacations Through Credit

One of the biggest risks of financing a vacation through credit is that the debt often stays long after the memories fade.

By : Pallavi Shaw | Updated at : 12 Jun 2026 11:25 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Many Indians increasingly use credit for travel expenses.
  • Financing travel extends debt burden long after the trip.
  • Interest and fees significantly increase actual travel costs.

Travel has become a bigger part of how many Indian families spend their money today.

Long weekends, school breaks and flexible work arrangements have encouraged more people to take frequent trips. At the same time, credit cards, personal loans and Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options have made travel more accessible. While these tools can help spread costs, it is important to understand the financial commitments that come with borrowing for a holiday.

The Trip May End, But The Repayments Continue

One of the biggest risks of financing a vacation through credit is that the debt often stays long after the memories fade. Converting travel expenses into EMIs may make a trip seem more affordable upfront, but those repayments become a fixed part of your monthly budget. If you already have existing financial commitments such as home loan EMIs, education expenses or regular household costs, an additional repayment obligation can put pressure on your finances. Before borrowing, ask yourself whether the EMI will remain comfortable even after the holiday is over.

The Real Cost Of Travel Can Be Much Higher

Credit offers convenience, but it often comes at a price. Interest charges, processing fees and other costs can increase the actual amount you pay for your vacation. This is especially relevant when credit card balances are not paid in full. What initially looks like an affordable travel plan can become significantly more expensive over time.

Understanding the total repayment amount, not just the monthly instalment, can help you make a more informed decision. Missed repayments can affect your credit health Travel-related borrowing should be treated like any other financial obligation. Missing an EMI or delaying a payment can affect your credit score and repayment history. A healthy credit profile plays an important role in future financial goals. It can influence loan approvals, borrowing limits and even the interest rates offered by lenders. A holiday should ideally create good memories, not financial challenges that continue to affect future borrowing opportunities.

Lifestyle Spending Should Fit Within Your Financial Plan

Travel is valuable. It offers experiences, relaxation and quality time with family. However, it is still a discretionary expense and should be balanced against other financial priorities. Many households today are managing rising living costs, healthcare expenses, education costs and long-term savings goals. Taking on debt for a vacation may reduce your flexibility if an unexpected expense arises later. Building a dedicated travel fund over time can often be a more comfortable and sustainable approach.

Borrow Responsibly If You Choose To Finance Travel

Credit is not inherently bad. Used responsibly, it can provide flexibility and convenience. The key is to ensure that any borrowing remains aligned with your repayment capacity. Before booking a trip, review your budget, existing EMIs, emergency savings and future financial commitments. If you decide to borrow, understand the terms fully and avoid taking on more debt than you can comfortably repay.
Travel can be one of life's most rewarding experiences. But financial stress can last much longer than a holiday. As more Indians use credit to fund lifestyle spending, maintaining a balance between enjoying the present and protecting future financial stability has become increasingly important. A well-planned vacation should leave you with lasting memories, not long-term repayment worries.

(The author is Associate Analyst, Communications, BankBazaar.com. This article has been published as part of a special arrangement with BankBazaar)

Before You Go

BREAKING NOW: Indore fire tragedy as EV short circuit triggers deadly explosions

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are more Indian families traveling frequently now?

Increased travel is due to long weekends, school breaks, and flexible work arrangements. Credit options like credit cards, personal loans, and BNPL have also made travel more accessible.

What are the main risks of financing a vacation with credit?

Risks include debt lasting long after the trip, higher real costs due to interest and fees, and potential negative impacts on your credit score if repayments are missed.

How can financing a trip with credit impact long-term finances?

Repayments become a fixed monthly cost, potentially stressing your budget. Missing payments can damage your credit score, affecting future loan approvals and interest rates.

What is a recommended alternative to borrowing for vacations?

Building a dedicated travel fund over time is a more comfortable and sustainable approach. This helps avoid taking on debt for discretionary expenses.

What should one consider before taking a loan for travel?

Before borrowing, review your budget, existing EMIs, emergency savings, and future financial commitments. Ensure the debt aligns with your repayment capacity and understand the terms fully.

About the author Pallavi Shaw

Pallavi Shaw is an Associate Analyst, Communications at BankBazaar. Her work focuses on the intersection of personal finance, consumer habits and economic trends, and their impact on household money management in India.
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Published at : 12 Jun 2026 11:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
Credit Personal Finance ABP Your Money Your Life Travel Now Pay Later Risks Of Financing Vacations
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