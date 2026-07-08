Sectoral funds are mutual fund schemes that invest in a specific segment of the market. They allow investors to gain exposure to sectors believed to have long-term growth potential.
Best Financial Services Mutual Funds: Top 5 Schemes With Up To 20% One-Year Returns
Financial services mutual funds have emerged as a popular choice for investors looking to capitalise on India's banking and credit growth story.
- Indian mutual funds attract strong investor interest, boosting sectoral funds.
- Financial services funds invest in banks, NBFCs, benefiting economic growth.
- Five financial services funds posted strong one-year returns.
India's Mutual Fund industry has continued to attract strong investor interest as more retail investors turn to equity markets through systematic investments. The growing participation has made mutual funds one of the preferred investment avenues, with domestic inflows playing an increasingly important role in the equity market. Within the equity mutual fund space, sectoral funds have also gained attention.
These schemes invest in a specific segment of the market, allowing investors to take exposure to sectors they believe have long-term growth potential. Under SEBI's guidelines, sectoral funds are required to invest at least 80 per cent of their assets in companies belonging to a particular sector.
One such category is financial services mutual funds. These schemes primarily invest in Banks, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), insurance companies, asset management companies and other financial institutions. Since the financial sector plays a key role in credit growth, economic activity and capital markets, these funds often benefit when the broader economy expands.
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However, because their portfolios are concentrated in a single sector, their performance is also influenced by interest rate movements, regulatory changes and the overall health of the banking industry. Against this backdrop, here is a look at the five best-performing financial services mutual funds based on their one-year returns as of July 7, 2026.
Top 5 Financial Services Mutual Funds
Fund Name One-Year Return (in per cent)
Quant BFSI Fund 20.43
DSP Banking & Financial Services Fund 11.42
Groww Banking & Financial Services Fund 8.53
HSBC Financial Services Fund 8.31
ITI Banking and Financial Services Fund 7.60
Investors should note that financial services funds are sectoral mutual funds and generally carry higher risk than diversified equity schemes. Their returns depend largely on the performance of the banking and financial services sector, making them suitable for investors with a higher risk appetite and a long-term investment horizon.
(“Disclaimer: This article uses information originally published by Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ). The views expressed are those of the original authors and not necessarily of ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. This content is provided for general informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, legal or tax advice. Readers are advised to conduct their own research and/or consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be treated as investment advice. ABP Network, its employees and associates shall not be responsible or liable for any losses or damages arising directly or indirectly from the use of or reliance on this article or any information contained herein.”)
Frequently Asked Questions
What are sectoral funds?
What are financial services mutual funds?
Financial services mutual funds primarily invest in companies within the financial sector, such as banks, NBFCs, insurance companies, and asset management companies. These funds often benefit from overall economic expansion.
What proportion of assets must sectoral funds invest in their specific sector?
Under SEBI's guidelines, sectoral funds are required to invest at least 80% of their assets in companies belonging to their particular sector.
What factors influence the performance of financial services mutual funds?
Their performance is influenced by interest rate movements, regulatory changes, and the overall health of the banking industry. This is due to their concentrated portfolio in a single sector.
Are financial services mutual funds considered high-risk?
Yes, financial services funds generally carry higher risk than diversified equity schemes. Their returns depend largely on the banking and financial services sector's performance, making them suitable for investors with a high-risk appetite.