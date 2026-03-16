Markets Start In Green: Tejas Networks, Emcure Pharma Among Top Pre-Open Gainers

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At the pre-opening bell, the frontline index S&P BSE Sensex opened in green with a gain of 138.19 points or 0.19 per cent. On the sectoral front, in the pre-opening session, metals jumped by 0.10 per cent, power zoomed by 0.19 per cent, and auto surged by 0.22 per cent. Meanwhile, Tejas Networks Ltd, Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd, and Zydus Wellness Ltd emerged as the Top Gainers of BSE in the pre-opening session today.

Tejas Networks Ltd, an S&P BSE company, surged 4.68 per cent to trade at Rs 443.95 apiece. Tejas Networks selected for a 4G network expansion project in South Asia. Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd, an S&P BSE company, gained 4.21 per cent to trade at Rs 1,497.70 apiece. The company has not made any significant announcements of late.

Hence, the rally in the share price could be driven purely by the market forces. Zydus Wellness Ltd, an S&P BSE company, advanced 4.00 per cent to trade at Rs 420 apiece. The company has not made any significant announcements of late. Hence, the rally in the share price could be driven purely by the market forces. Disclaimer: The article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.

(Disclaimer: This article uses information originally published by Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ). The views expressed are those of the original authors and not necessarily of ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. This content is provided for general informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, legal or tax advice. Readers are advised to conduct their own research and/or consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be treated as investment advice. ABP Network, its employees and associates shall not be responsible or liable for any losses or damages arising directly or indirectly from the use of or reliance on this article or any information contained herein.)