The S&P BSE Sensex opened in the green during the pre-opening session, gaining 138.19 points or 0.19 percent.
Markets Start In Green: Tejas Networks, Emcure Pharma Among Top Pre-Open Gainers
Tejas Networks Ltd, Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd, and Zydus Wellness Ltd emerged as the Top Gainers of BSE in the pre-opening session today.
At the pre-opening bell, the frontline index S&P BSE Sensex opened in green with a gain of 138.19 points or 0.19 per cent. On the sectoral front, in the pre-opening session, metals jumped by 0.10 per cent, power zoomed by 0.19 per cent, and auto surged by 0.22 per cent. Meanwhile, Tejas Networks Ltd, Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd, and Zydus Wellness Ltd emerged as the Top Gainers of BSE in the pre-opening session today.
Tejas Networks Ltd, an S&P BSE company, surged 4.68 per cent to trade at Rs 443.95 apiece. Tejas Networks selected for a 4G network expansion project in South Asia. Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd, an S&P BSE company, gained 4.21 per cent to trade at Rs 1,497.70 apiece. The company has not made any significant announcements of late.
Hence, the rally in the share price could be driven purely by the market forces. Zydus Wellness Ltd, an S&P BSE company, advanced 4.00 per cent to trade at Rs 420 apiece. The company has not made any significant announcements of late. Hence, the rally in the share price could be driven purely by the market forces. Disclaimer: The article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.
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Frequently Asked Questions
How did the S&P BSE Sensex perform in the pre-opening session?
Which sectors saw gains in the pre-opening session?
In the pre-opening session, the metals sector gained 0.10 percent, power rose by 0.19 percent, and auto surged by 0.22 percent.
What were the top gaining stocks on BSE in the pre-opening session?
Tejas Networks Ltd, Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd, and Zydus Wellness Ltd were the top gainers on BSE during the pre-opening session.
Why did Tejas Networks' stock surge?
Tejas Networks' stock surged 4.68 percent after being selected for a 4G network expansion project in South Asia.