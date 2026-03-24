Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Jump Over 1% Amid Global Relief Rally

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Market Update at 12:15 PM: The Nifty 50 and the Sensex were trading higher on Tuesday, supported by gains in Banking, financial, and IT stocks. The Nifty 50 was up 1.30 per cent or 293.75 points at 22,807.65, while the Sensex rose 1.33 per cent or 968.50 points to 73,664.44.

Among the Top Gainers in the Nifty 50 index were Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Shriram Finance, contributing to the market’s upward momentum. In the broader markets, indices came off their opening highs but continued to trade in positive territory. The Nifty MidCap index was up 1.66 per cent, while the Nifty SmallCap index gained 1.43 per cent.

On the sectoral front, the Nifty Auto index outperformed its peers with gains of nearly 2 per cent. The Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Metal indices also registered strong performance. Meanwhile, the Nifty IT index emerged as the worst performer, posting the least gains among sectors. In the commodities market, Brent crude prices surged 4.2 per cent to cross the USD 104-per-barrel mark after Iran denied holding talks with the U.S. and reported a fresh attack on its energy infrastructure.

Earlier, Brent crude had slipped below the USD 100-per-barrel level after U.S. President Donald Trump stated that energy strikes were delayed by five days following productive discussions with Iran.

Market Update at 09:34 AM: India’s benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty 50, opened higher on Tuesday, tracking positive global cues after the U.S. delayed strikes on Iran’s power infrastructure, easing immediate geopolitical concerns. As of 9:17 AM, the Sensex was trading 1,014.18 points or 1.40 per cent higher at 73,741, while the Nifty 50 gained 297.10 points or 1.32 per cent to trade at 22,819.75.

The broader markets also witnessed strong buying interest, with the Nifty MidCap rising 1.84 per cent and the Nifty SmallCap advancing 1.64 per cent. In the commodities market, Brent crude hovered near the USD 100-per-barrel mark during the Asian session amid mixed signals from the U.S. and Iran regarding possible de-escalation in the Middle East.

The June futures contract was trading 4.32 per cent higher at USD 99.9 per barrel. On the sectoral front, the Nifty Auto index outperformed with gains of nearly 2 per cent. The Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Metal indices also registered strong performance. In contrast, the Nifty IT index emerged as the worst performer, posting the least gains among sectoral indices. Earlier, Brent crude had slipped below the USD 100-per-barrel mark after U.S. President Donald Trump stated that energy strikes were delayed by five days following productive discussions with Iran. However, Iranian officials denied any talks with Washington, stating that the conflict continued, which limited the decline in oil prices.

Pre-Market Update at 7:53 AM: India’s benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty 50, are likely to open higher on Tuesday, tracking a global market rally amid signs of easing tensions in the U.S.-Iran conflict. As of 7:26 am, GIFTY Nifty was trading around the 22,836 level, up by nearly 371 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a gap-up start for the Indian stock market indices. Asian markets traded higher on Tuesday, following signs of de-escalation in the U.S.-Iran war. Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 0.59 per cent, while the Topix rose 1.49 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi and Kosdaq traded flat. The Hong Kong Hang Seng index was up 0.7 per cent.

Meanwhile, U.S. equities closed higher overnight after Washington delayed planned strikes on Iranian power plants, boosting investor sentiment. In the latest development on the U.S.-Iran conflict, U.S. President Donald Trump extended the deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and delayed strikes on Iranian power plants by five days. He stated that U.S. envoys are in talks with a “respected” Iranian leader and suggested Iran may be open to a deal, although Iranian officials denied such negotiations.

On the regulatory front, the SEBI board approved a broad set of proposals, including easing fund settlement norms for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) and revising regulatory frameworks for market intermediaries. It also cleared recommendations related to conflict of interest and disclosure norms for SEBI officials. Japan’s economic data showed moderation in March, with the S&P Global flash manufacturing PMI easing to 51.4 from 53.0 in February. The services PMI slipped to 52.8 from 53.8, while the composite PMI declined to 52.5 from 53.9, marking the slowest expansion in three months.

The U.S. dollar index rose nearly 0.2 per cent to 99.35 after dipping to a two-week low in the previous session. From a derivatives perspective, the Put-Call Ratio (PCR) stands at 0.69. On the Put side, the 22,300 and 22,000 strikes saw meaningful addition in open interest, with 22,000 emerging as a key support level. The 22,300 level also holds significant open interest, making it another crucial support zone. On the Call side, open interest was concentrated from 22,500 to 23,000, indicating strong resistance at higher levels.

This suggests that any upside may face selling pressure, while 22,300 remains a key level on the downside. Technically, Monday’s high of 22,856 is likely to act as immediate resistance for the Nifty. A fall below 22,700 could trigger a move towards 22,400 and 22,300. On the upside, 23,075 is seen as the next resistance level.

Sammaan Capital and SAIL will remain in the F&O ban list for March 24. On March 23, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers, offloading equities worth Rs 10,414.23 crore. Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 12,033.97 crore. FIIs have been net sellers for 17 consecutive trading sessions. On Monday, Indian markets ended sharply lower amid concerns over the prolonged U.S.-Iran conflict. The Sensex fell 1,836.57 points, or 2.46 per cent, to close at 72,696.39.

The Nifty 50 declined 601.85 points, or 2.60 per cent, to settle at 22,512.65. U.S. markets closed higher on Monday after the delay in military action against Iran. The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 631 points, or 1.38 per cent, to 46,208.47. The S&P 500 rose 1.15 per cent to 6,581.00, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 1.38 per cent to 21,946.76. Among stocks, Nvidia rose 1.59 per cent, Apple gained 1.41 per cent, and Tesla jumped 3.5 per cent. Airline stocks rallied, with Alaska Air and United Airlines rising over 4 per cent each, and American Airlines up 3.66 per cent.

Cruise stocks also advanced, with Norwegian Cruise Line up 6.17 per cent, while Carnival and Viking Holdings gained more than 5 per cent. Banking stocks were higher, with JPMorgan Chase up 1.2 per cent and Goldman Sachs rising 2.2 per cent. Gold prices initially rose after the postponement of U.S. strikes but later declined. Spot gold fell 2 per cent to USD 4,318 per ounce, while silver prices dropped over 3 per cent to USD 67.

(Disclaimer: This article uses information originally published by Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ). The views expressed are those of the original authors and not necessarily of ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. This content is provided for general informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, legal or tax advice. Readers are advised to conduct their own research and/or consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be treated as investment advice. ABP Network, its employees and associates shall not be responsible or liable for any losses or damages arising directly or indirectly from the use of or reliance on this article or any information contained herein.)