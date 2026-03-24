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HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceGold Prices Tumble As Iran Denies US Talks (March 24), Check 22K & 24K Rates Per Gram In Cities

Gold Prices Tumble As Iran Denies US Talks (March 24), Check 22K & 24K Rates Per Gram In Cities

Get the LIVE 22-carat and 24-carat & 18K gold price today (March 24) in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, and all major Indian cities. Check daily rate fluctuations on ABP News.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 24 Mar 2026 12:22 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

24K & 22K Gold Price Today: Silver prices came under sharp pressure on Monday, tracking a broader sell-off in precious metals amid rising global inflation concerns and a strengthening US dollar.

The weakness in bullion followed heightened volatility in global markets, where both gold and silver extended their losses as investors reacted to surging oil prices and expectations of tighter monetary conditions.

Analysts said the decline reflects a shift in sentiment, with inflation fears and the possibility of prolonged higher interest rates reducing the appeal of non-yielding assets such as silver.

In international markets, precious metals continued to slide, with Comex gold futures falling for a fifth straight session and slipping below key levels, signalling broader pressure across the segment. Over the past week, global bullion prices have seen steep declines, highlighting the intensity of the ongoing correction.

Market experts noted that silver, which had witnessed a strong rally earlier, is now facing profit booking and valuation concerns amid heightened volatility. However, they added that the longer-term outlook remains supported by structural factors such as industrial demand and supply constraints.

According to analysts, the current downturn is largely driven by macroeconomic factors, including a firm US dollar, elevated crude oil prices, and concerns over widening trade deficits and inflationary pressures in key economies.

The US dollar index has remained elevated above the 99 mark, adding pressure on emerging market currencies, including the Indian rupee, which has weakened near the 94 level against the dollar.

While near-term volatility is expected to persist, analysts believe silver prices could stabilise once macroeconomic conditions become clearer and inflation expectations moderate.

Traders noted that Gold Rates in India  crashed, with Gold prices in Delhi and other key metros reflecting the latest drop.

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On March 24

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,050

22 Karat- 12,880

18 Karat- 10,541

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram) 

24 Karat - 14,182

22 Karat- 13,000

18 Karat- 10,820

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,035

22 Karat- 12,865

18 Karat- 10,526

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,035

22 Karat- 12,865

18 Karat- 10,526

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,035

22 Karat- 12,865

18 Karat- 10,526

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,035

22 Karat- 12,865

18 Karat- 10,526

Gold Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City 24k Gold Per Gram 22k Gold Per Gram 18k Gold Per Gram
Gold Rate in Hyderabad 14,035 12,865 10,526
Gold Rate in Ahmedabad 14,040 12,870 10,531
Gold Rate in Indore 14,040 12,870 10,531
Gold Rate in Lucknow 14,050 12,880 10,541
Gold Rate in Coimbatore 14,182 13,000 10,820
Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar 14,035 12,865 10,526
Gold Rate in Mysore 14,035 12,865 10,526
Gold Rate in Kanpur 14,050 12,880 10,541
Gold Rate in Salem 14,182 13,000 10,820
Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam 14,035 12,865 10,526
Gold Rate in Vijayawada 14,035 12,865 10,526
Gold Rate in Patna 14,040 12,870 10,531

To check Silver price in India today, click here.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why are silver prices under pressure?

Silver prices are under pressure due to a broader sell-off in precious metals, rising global inflation concerns, and a strengthening US dollar.

What is causing volatility in global markets?

Volatility is driven by surging oil prices and expectations of tighter monetary conditions, leading investors to react by selling precious metals.

What are the long-term prospects for silver?

The longer-term outlook for silver remains supported by structural factors like industrial demand and supply constraints, despite current downturns.

How is the strengthening US dollar affecting markets?

The elevated US dollar index adds pressure on emerging market currencies and makes non-yielding assets like silver less appealing.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 24 Mar 2026 12:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Price In Delhi Gold Price Today Gold Rate In Bangalore Gold Price In Mumbai Chennai Gold Price Today Kolkata Gold Price 22 Carat Gold Price Today 24 Carat Gold Rate 18 Carat Gold Price Hyderabad Gold Rate
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