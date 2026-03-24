Gold Prices Tumble As Iran Denies US Talks (March 24), Check 22K & 24K Rates Per Gram In Cities

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





24K & 22K Gold Price Today: Silver prices came under sharp pressure on Monday, tracking a broader sell-off in precious metals amid rising global inflation concerns and a strengthening US dollar.

The weakness in bullion followed heightened volatility in global markets, where both gold and silver extended their losses as investors reacted to surging oil prices and expectations of tighter monetary conditions.

Analysts said the decline reflects a shift in sentiment, with inflation fears and the possibility of prolonged higher interest rates reducing the appeal of non-yielding assets such as silver.

In international markets, precious metals continued to slide, with Comex gold futures falling for a fifth straight session and slipping below key levels, signalling broader pressure across the segment. Over the past week, global bullion prices have seen steep declines, highlighting the intensity of the ongoing correction.

Market experts noted that silver, which had witnessed a strong rally earlier, is now facing profit booking and valuation concerns amid heightened volatility. However, they added that the longer-term outlook remains supported by structural factors such as industrial demand and supply constraints.

According to analysts, the current downturn is largely driven by macroeconomic factors, including a firm US dollar, elevated crude oil prices, and concerns over widening trade deficits and inflationary pressures in key economies.

The US dollar index has remained elevated above the 99 mark, adding pressure on emerging market currencies, including the Indian rupee, which has weakened near the 94 level against the dollar.

While near-term volatility is expected to persist, analysts believe silver prices could stabilise once macroeconomic conditions become clearer and inflation expectations moderate.

Traders noted that Gold Rates in India crashed, with Gold prices in Delhi and other key metros reflecting the latest drop.

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On March 24