Gold Prices Tumble As Iran Denies US Talks (March 24), Check 22K & 24K Rates Per Gram In Cities

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24K & 22K Gold Price Today: Silver prices came under sharp pressure on Monday, tracking a broader sell-off in precious metals amid rising global inflation concerns and a strengthening US dollar.
The weakness in bullion followed heightened volatility in global markets, where both gold and silver extended their losses as investors reacted to surging oil prices and expectations of tighter monetary conditions.
Analysts said the decline reflects a shift in sentiment, with inflation fears and the possibility of prolonged higher interest rates reducing the appeal of non-yielding assets such as silver.
In international markets, precious metals continued to slide, with Comex gold futures falling for a fifth straight session and slipping below key levels, signalling broader pressure across the segment. Over the past week, global bullion prices have seen steep declines, highlighting the intensity of the ongoing correction.
Market experts noted that silver, which had witnessed a strong rally earlier, is now facing profit booking and valuation concerns amid heightened volatility. However, they added that the longer-term outlook remains supported by structural factors such as industrial demand and supply constraints.
According to analysts, the current downturn is largely driven by macroeconomic factors, including a firm US dollar, elevated crude oil prices, and concerns over widening trade deficits and inflationary pressures in key economies.
The US dollar index has remained elevated above the 99 mark, adding pressure on emerging market currencies, including the Indian rupee, which has weakened near the 94 level against the dollar.
While near-term volatility is expected to persist, analysts believe silver prices could stabilise once macroeconomic conditions become clearer and inflation expectations moderate.
Traders noted that Gold Rates in India crashed, with Gold prices in Delhi and other key metros reflecting the latest drop.
Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On March 24
Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 14,050
22 Karat- 12,880
18 Karat- 10,541
Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 14,182
22 Karat- 13,000
18 Karat- 10,820
Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 14,035
22 Karat- 12,865
18 Karat- 10,526
Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 14,035
22 Karat- 12,865
18 Karat- 10,526
Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 14,035
22 Karat- 12,865
18 Karat- 10,526
Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 14,035
22 Karat- 12,865
18 Karat- 10,526
Gold Price Today in Major Indian Cities
|City
|24k Gold Per Gram
|22k Gold Per Gram
|18k Gold Per Gram
|Gold Rate in Hyderabad
|14,035
|12,865
|10,526
|Gold Rate in Ahmedabad
|14,040
|12,870
|10,531
|Gold Rate in Indore
|14,040
|12,870
|10,531
|Gold Rate in Lucknow
|14,050
|12,880
|10,541
|Gold Rate in Coimbatore
|14,182
|13,000
|10,820
|Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar
|14,035
|12,865
|10,526
|Gold Rate in Mysore
|14,035
|12,865
|10,526
|Gold Rate in Kanpur
|14,050
|12,880
|10,541
|Gold Rate in Salem
|14,182
|13,000
|10,820
|Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam
|14,035
|12,865
|10,526
|Gold Rate in Vijayawada
|14,035
|12,865
|10,526
|Gold Rate in Patna
|14,040
|12,870
|10,531
To check Silver price in India today, click here.
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