Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessMeet Mira Murati: The AI Visionary Who Turned Down Meta’s Billion-Dollar Deal

Meet Mira Murati: The AI Visionary Who Turned Down Meta’s Billion-Dollar Deal

“AI without values is intelligence without conscience,” Murati said during a keynote at the World Economic Forum 2025 in Davos—an address that catalysed international conversations around AI ethics

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 31 Jul 2025 03:55 PM (IST)

Mira Murati, the Albanian-American engineer renowned for leading transformative advances in artificial intelligence, has once again made headlines — this time, for rejecting a multibillion-dollar offer from Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. As the founder and CEO of Thinking Machines Lab, a rising AI startup, Murati and her entire team turned down compensation deals from Meta valued between $200 million to $1 billion, according to Wired.

Murati rose to global prominence during her time as Chief Technology Officer at OpenAI, where she oversaw the development of pioneering tools like ChatGPT, DALL·E, and Codex. Her leadership not only advanced technical frontiers but also stressed responsible development and AI safety. Known internally as the intellectual core of OpenAI’s research strategy, Murati helped transition generative AI from a futuristic concept into a household utility.

“AI without values is intelligence without conscience,” Murati said during a keynote at the World Economic Forum 2025 in Davos—an address that catalysed international conversations around AI ethics and governance. She has since advised the European Commission on emerging AI regulations, a role rarely held by startup founders.

Also Read: Gold Rate Today (July 31): Check Out Gold Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, More Cities

Thinking Machines Lab

Founded in early 2025, Thinking Machines Lab has quickly drawn attention from both investors and competitors. Without a single product launch to date, the company secured a $2 billion seed round, valuing it close to $12 billion, led by Andreessen Horowitz. The startup’s mission is to build interpretable, customizable AI tools that remain accessible beyond traditional tech power centers.

Despite Meta’s attempt to lure away key members of her team for its new Superintelligence Lab, Murati’s group rejected the offers outright. Already recognized by Time as one of the 100 Most Influential People in AI (2024) and listed among Fortune’s 100 Most Powerful Women in Business (2023), Murati continues to shape the AI narrative. 

Published at : 31 Jul 2025 03:55 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mark Zuckerberg Meta OpenAI ChatGPT Mira Murati Thinking Machines Lab
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Tamil Nadu Ex-CM O Panneerselvam Exits NDA Hours After Meeting MK Stalin
Tamil Nadu Ex-CM O Panneerselvam Exits NDA Hours After Meeting MK Stalin
India
'Glad That He Stated Fact': Rahul Gandhi Backs Trump's 'Dead Economy' Remark For India
'Glad That He Stated Fact': Rahul Gandhi Backs Trump's 'Dead Economy' Remark For India
Cities
'Bhagwa Has Won': Sadhvi Pragya's First Reaction After Acquittal In Malegaon Blast Case
'Bhagwa Has Won': Sadhvi Pragya's First Reaction After Acquittal In Malegaon Blast Case
World
'I Don’t Care': Trump Calls India And Russia 'Dead Economies' Amid Tariff War
'I Don’t Care': Trump Calls India And Russia 'Dead Economies' Amid Tariff War
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Heavy Rains Devastate Rajasthan, MP, AP; Villagers Demand Relief Amid Dam Crisis
Breaking: Viral Odisha Scooter Stunt Sparks ₹21,500 Fine; Gangster Shot Dead In Broad Daylight
Breaking: Dharchula Vehicle Accident Injures 7; Malegaon Verdict Nears After 17 Years
Mumbai teacher burns child’s hand; newborn dies in UP hospital due to gross negligence
Rajasthan Theft Protests Erupt As Jhalawar Boils; Maligaon Blast Verdict Expected After 17 Years
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Karnataka Is On A Knife’s Edge And Rahul Gandhi Holds The Blade | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget