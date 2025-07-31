Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Gold Rate Today (July 31): Check Out Gold Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, More Cities

Gold Rate Today (July 31): Check Out Gold Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, More Cities

Gold Rate Today 31 July 2025: Gold Price (22K per gram) in India today stands at Rs 9,185 in Delhi, Rs 9,170 in Mumbai, and Rs 9,175 in Ahmedabad

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 31 Jul 2025 11:30 AM (IST)

Gold Price Today: India, the world’s second-largest gold consumer after China, relies heavily on imports to meet its demand, with recycled gold contributing only a small fraction. Since gold is globally priced in US dollars, fluctuations in the rupee-dollar exchange rate have an immediate impact on domestic prices. Additional factors like import duties, GST, and state taxes further push up retail prices for Indian buyers.

Regarded as a safe-haven asset during times of inflation or economic uncertainty, gold prices are also influenced by global dynamics such as bond yields and broader economic trends. This combination of international market forces and domestic tax structures makes gold prices in India highly sensitive and often volatile.

Here Are The Latest Gold Rates Across 10 Major Cities In India:

Gold Rate In Delhi Today
 
The current gold rates in Delhi stand at Rs 9,185 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,010 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Chennai Today

The current gold rates in Chennai stand at Rs 9,170 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,003 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Bengaluru Today

The current gold rates in Bengaluru stand at Rs 9,170 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,003 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Mumbai Today

The current gold rates in Mumbai stand at Rs 9,170 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,003 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Pune Today

The current gold rates in Pune stand at Rs 9,170 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,003 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Kolkata Today

The current gold rates in Kolkata stand at Rs 9,170 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,003 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Ahmedabad Today

The current gold rates in Ahmedabad stand at Rs 9,175 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,008 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Hyderabad Today

The current gold rates in Hyderabad stand at Rs 9,170 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,003 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Indore Today

The current gold rates in Indore stand at Rs 9,175 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,008 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Lucknow Today

The current gold rates in Lucknow stand at Rs 9,185 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 10,018 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold prices in India for both 22K and 24K variants have continued their upward trend, underscoring the metal’s strong reputation as a reliable store of value. Amid ongoing economic uncertainty and fluctuating market conditions, gold remains a preferred investment for those seeking financial safety and long-term stability.

Published at : 31 Jul 2025 10:50 AM (IST)
