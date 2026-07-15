No More Bulky 19-Kg Cylinder? New 10-Kg LPG Option May Be On The Way

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom OMCs consider 10kg composite LPG cylinders for commercial use.

Lighter, translucent cylinders benefit small businesses, space-constrained users.

These new cylinders will be priced at commercial LPG rates.

A new LPG cylinder option could soon be available to small businesses and consumers looking for an alternative to bulky commercial cylinders, with state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) considering expanding lightweight 10-kg composite cylinders beyond domestic use.

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) are evaluating the introduction of 10-kg composite LPG cylinders for commercial users, according to a Live Hindustan report and industry inputs.

If approved, the smaller cylinders are likely to be sold at commercial LPG rates.

A New Option Between 5-Kg And 19-Kg LPG Cylinders

Commercial LPG users currently have access to 19-kg, 5-kg and 2-kg cylinders. The proposed 10-kg option would provide a middle ground for consumers who need more fuel than smaller cylinders offer but find the standard 19-kg commercial cylinder difficult to manage.

According to the report, the proposal is aimed at users such as small cafes, tea stalls and other consumers for whom transporting and storing a larger cylinder can be challenging.

Officials said migrant workers, tenants, students, street vendors, cafes and food kiosks are also among the groups that could benefit from the proposed expansion.

Many of these users require LPG but may have limited space to store a 19-kg commercial cylinder.

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What Makes The 10-Kg Composite Cylinder Different?

The proposed cylinders use high-density polyethylene (HDPE) composite technology and are significantly lighter than traditional steel LPG cylinders, reported Business Today.

“The 10-kg composite cylinder is nearly 50% lighter than a conventional steel cylinder, making it easier to carry, transport and handle. Unlike steel cylinders, these are easier to carry to upper floors, and their translucent body lets consumers check gas levels without a gauge, making refills easier to plan," an oil company executive said.

The translucent design allows users to visually check the level of LPG remaining inside the cylinder. This could help consumers plan refills instead of unexpectedly running out of cooking gas.

The lighter construction could also make the cylinders easier to carry up staircases and transport within smaller commercial establishments.

Composite LPG Cylinders Are Already Available For Homes

The composite cylinder technology itself is not new to India's LPG market.

State-run oil companies already offer lightweight cylinders to domestic consumers under different brand names.

HPCL markets the cylinders as HP Gas Ojas, while IndianOil offers Indane Xtralight and BPCL sells Bharatgas Lite.

The proposal under consideration would expand the use of the 10-kg cylinder format to commercial LPG consumers.

How Much Does Commercial LPG Currently Cost?

Any final pricing structure will be an important consideration for users.

Commercial LPG currently costs around 133 per cent more than domestic cooking gas.

In Delhi, a 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder is priced at Rs 942, while a 19-kg commercial cylinder costs Rs 2,930. A 5-kg commercial LPG cylinder is available for Rs 808.5.

Industry analysts noted that pricing the proposed 10-kg cylinder at commercial LPG rates would bring it in line with existing commercial products. However, the cost could be a concern for lower-income consumers.

Where Could The New Cylinders Be Available?

If the proposal receives the required approvals, the 10-kg composite commercial cylinders could be distributed through existing LPG agencies and select retail outlets, according to sources.

The wider distribution network is expected to improve access for mobile and space-constrained users, including street vendors and tenants.

However, the final distribution framework is yet to be decided.

Oil Companies Yet To Finalise Rollout Timeline

The OMCs have not provided a definitive timeline for the proposed commercial expansion of 10-kg composite LPG cylinders.

“We are evaluating demand, safety approvals and logistics before taking a final decision,” an OMC said.

The final rollout would therefore depend on demand assessment, regulatory and safety approvals, and logistical considerations.

Energy Supplies Remain Adequate For Now

The proposed LPG cylinder expansion comes as fresh geopolitical tensions in West Asia keep energy markets in focus.

According to industry experts and reports, India is unlikely to face immediate energy supply concerns as the country has adequate crude inventories and diversified sourcing arrangements for its near-term requirements.

Fresh tensions could, however, push up crude oil prices and raise procurement costs for September and October, experts said.

India has already secured crude oil supplies for August and tied up LPG imports, supporting near-term energy availability.

Some challenges could emerge in liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies if disruptions persist, although industry experts expect these to remain manageable.