Free LPG Boost: Govt Doubles Cylinder Supply For Migrant Workers

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HomeBusinessNo Shortage, More Supply: Govt Doubles Free LPG For Migrant Workers

No Shortage, More Supply: Govt Doubles Free LPG For Migrant Workers

The Petroleum Ministry said in a notification the enhanced allocation will be based on the average daily supply of cylinders provided to migrant workers.

By : IANS | Updated at : 07 Apr 2026 05:39 PM (IST)
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The Centre has decided to double the daily allocation of 5-kg free trade LPG (FTL) cylinders available for distribution to migrant labourers across states, according to an official communication.

The Petroleum Ministry said in a notification the enhanced allocation will be based on the average daily supply of cylinders provided to migrant workers.

The revised allocation goes beyond the earlier cap of 20 per cent specified in March announcement.

The government also said that the additional 5-kg FTL cylinders will be placed at the disposal of state governments and their Food and Civil Supplies Departments for distribution exclusively to migrant labourers with the assistance of oil marketing companies (OMCs).

Earlier, the government had said it was making all efforts to ensure adequate availability of petrol, diesel and LPG amid the prevailing geopolitical situation, while advising citizens to avoid panic buying and rely only on official sources for information.

Consumers were also encouraged to use digital modes for LPG bookings and minimise visits to distributors unless necessary.

The government has prioritised domestic LPG and PNG supplies, along with critical sectors such as hospitals and educational institutions.

It has also implemented several demand and supply-side measures, including enhancing refinery output and increasing LPG booking intervals to 25 days in urban areas and up to 45 days in rural areas.

To ease pressure on LPG demand, alternate fuels such as kerosene and coal have been made available, while states have been advised to expand PNG connections.

The government also said there has been no disruption in LPG supply affecting migrant workers.

According to official data, around 51 lakh domestic LPG cylinders were delivered recently, with online bookings rising to 95 per cent and delivery authentication-based distribution increasing significantly to curb diversion.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Frequently Asked Questions

Has the daily allocation of free LPG cylinders for migrant labourers changed?

Yes, the Centre has decided to double the daily allocation of 5-kg free trade LPG cylinders distributed to migrant labourers across states.

How will the enhanced LPG allocation be determined?

The enhanced allocation will be based on the average daily supply of cylinders previously provided to migrant workers.

Who will distribute the additional free LPG cylinders?

State governments and their Food and Civil Supplies Departments will distribute the additional cylinders to migrant labourers with assistance from oil marketing companies.

Is there any disruption in LPG supply affecting migrant workers?

No, the government has stated there has been no disruption in LPG supply affecting migrant workers.

Published at : 07 Apr 2026 05:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
Migrant Workers LPG Refills LPG LPG Crisis Free Lpg
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