Dalal Street Recovers Ahead Of RBI MPC, Sensex Over 500 Points Up, Nifty Above 23,100

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty remained highly volatile in Tuesday's trading session. Investors remained cautious amid ongoing geopolitical tensions in West Asia and ahead of the Reserve Bank of India’s policy decision.

The BSE Sensex settled the session around 76,400, rallying more than 500 points, while the NSE Nifty50 closed for the day near 23,100, climbing over 150 points, as of 3:30 PM.

Markets witnessed sharp swings through the day before settling with marginal gains. After opening weak, indices pared losses and briefly moved into positive territory, but failed to sustain momentum amid lingering uncertainty. The Sensex and Nifty traded in a narrow range for most of the session, reflecting a lack of strong directional cues.

Geopolitical Tensions Keep Sentiment Fragile

Investor sentiment remained subdued as market participants closely tracked developments involving the US and Iran.

Fresh concerns emerged after US President Donald Trump dismissed the proposed ceasefire plan as “not good enough” and reiterated warnings of potential strikes if the Strait of Hormuz is not reopened fully. The ongoing standoff has raised fears of further escalation, keeping global markets on edge.

The recovery highlighted continued investor interest at lower levels, even as broader sentiment remained mixed through the day.

IT, Metal Stocks Lead Gains

The rally was driven largely by gains in IT and metal stocks. Shares of Wipro, Hindalco Industries, Tata Consultancy Services and HCLTech were among the top contributors to the Nifty’s rise.

Sectoral indices reflected this trend, with IT, realty and metal stocks emerging as the strongest performers.

PSU Banks Drag, Sectoral Trends Mixed

On the downside, PSU banking stocks witnessed selling pressure, with the Nifty PSU Bank index emerging as the biggest laggard of the session.

In the broader market, performance remained mixed. The Nifty MidCap index edged up 0.20 per cent, while the Nifty SmallCap index slipped marginally by 0.06 per cent.

RBI Policy Outcome In Focus

Back home, traders largely stayed on the sidelines ahead of the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) outcome, due on Wednesday. Investors are awaiting clarity on the central bank’s stance on inflation and growth, especially amid global uncertainties and elevated crude oil prices.

Global Markets And Oil Prices

Global markets offered mixed signals. Asian indices showed a varied trend, while US markets had ended on a positive note in the previous session.

Despite this, domestic markets remained largely driven by geopolitical concerns and domestic triggers.

Crude oil prices continued to stay elevated amid fears of supply disruption linked to tensions in West Asia. Higher oil prices have kept inflation concerns alive and remain a key overhang for equity markets.

Key Levels To Watch

Analysts pointed to important technical levels for the Nifty going ahead.

“Going ahead, continuation of this momentum may push the index towards the 23500-23600 resistance band, which remains a critical hurdle due to heavy OI concentration and previous swing high,” an analyst said.

“On the downside, 23000 now acts as immediate support, followed by 22800, while the 22500-22600 zone continues to remain a strong base backed by demand and put OI build-up,” a market expert added.

Cautious Optimism Prevails

Market experts noted that sentiment remains cautiously optimistic, with investors balancing domestic triggers and global uncertainties.

“The rebound from lower levels indicates that the market continues to find support near key zones, but the nature of the move suggests it was more tactical than structural,” an analyst said.