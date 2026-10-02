Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Aadhaar authentication is now mandatory for subsidized 14.2-kg LPG refills.

Unauthenticated consumers can opt for alternative market-priced LPG cylinders.

Nearly 90% completed authentication; various channels facilitate the process.

The Aadhaar authentication requirement for domestic LPG consumers is now in effect, with a key change for those who have not completed the process. From October 1, consumers without Biometric Aadhaar Authentication (BAA) cannot book a 14.2-kg domestic LPG refill at the regulated retail selling price with applicable subsidy.

They can, however, continue to access LPG through alternative cylinder options. According to media reports, such consumers can opt for 5-kg Free Trade LPG (FTL) or 10-kg composite fibre cylinders, subject to local availability.

Nearly 90% Of LPG Consumers Have Completed Authentication

The majority of domestic LPG consumers have already completed the required authentication.

According to the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, 27.43 crore active domestic LPG consumers, or 89.9 per cent of the total, had completed Aadhaar authentication as of September 19.

Consumers who have already completed the process do not need to take any additional action. They can continue booking and receiving 14.2-kg domestic LPG refills as before.

For those who have not completed the process, the new requirement applies when they seek a refill at the regulated retail selling price.

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LPG Aadhaar e-KYC: Where Can Consumers Complete It?

The authentication process is available through several channels, giving consumers different ways to complete the requirement.

Consumers can complete biometric Aadhaar authentication during an LPG delivery or visit their distributor's showroom. The process can also be completed through the mobile applications of the three public sector oil marketing companies.

The respective apps are:

IndianOil ONE for Indane customers

HelloBPCL for Bharatgas customers

HP PAY for HP Gas customers

The ministry had also stated that consumers who are unwilling or unable to complete the authentication can continue to receive LPG. However, they need to register their choice through the digital channels of the oil marketing companies.

No Aadhaar Authentication? These LPG Options Are Available

Consumers who do not complete Aadhaar authentication will not be able to book the 14.2-kg domestic cylinder at the fixed price.

Instead, they can purchase LPG at the applicable market price in 5-kg or 10-kg cylinders. The options include 5-kg FTL and 10-kg composite fibre cylinders.

Availability of these cylinders will depend on local supply.

The arrangement therefore changes the refill option available to consumers who have not completed the authentication, rather than stopping their access to LPG altogether.

Domestic LPG Price Unchanged, But 5-Kg FTL Rate Rises

The Aadhaar rule comes into force at the same time as the latest LPG price revision.

There has been no change in the price of domestic LPG cylinders.

However, in Delhi, the price of a 5-kg FTL cylinder has increased by Rs 15.50 to Rs 779.50. The rate of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder has also gone up by Rs 62.50 to Rs 2,810.

The changes in commercial and FTL LPG prices are separate from the Aadhaar authentication requirement for regulated domestic LPG refills.

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Why The Government Introduced Aadhaar Authentication

The government has said the authentication exercise is intended to ensure that subsidised LPG benefits reach genuine and eligible households.

The process is also aimed at addressing the use of domestic LPG cylinders for commercial and industrial purposes, while helping remove duplicate or ineligible connections, according to the ministry.

The ministry said the implicit subsidy on a 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder was around Rs 210 in September, compared with Rs 721 in June.

The government is also providing Rs 30,000 crore in compensation to oil marketing companies during FY 2025-26 and FY 2026-27, according to the ministry.