'I Am Mentally Drained': Gautam Gambhir Opens Up About His Struggles

Gautam Gambhir's tenure as India's head coach has been marked by contrasting experiences. The former opener has enjoyed major successes, including India's Champions Trophy triumph in 2025 and the T20 World Cup victory in 2026. However, the team has also endured some disappointing results, particularly in the Test format.

Following the conclusion of India's eventful T20I series against New Zealand on Sunday, Gambhir opened up about the demands of his coaching role. He admitted that handling different formats, playing conditions and individual player expectations over the last four to five months had taken a mental toll on him at times.

"Yes, I have, to be honest. But I am strong enough to manage that. I'm strong enough to take it for as long as I can. That is how I am built: I can take the pressure, I can take the bullet. And yes, I'm a human being, so at times I will feel drained. But so far, I've been able to handle it," Gambhir said.

Gambhir On Challenges Of Being India's Head Coach

Gautam Gambhir also spoke about one of the most demanding aspects of his responsibility: informing talented cricketers that they will not feature in the playing XI.

The India head coach made it clear that his priority is to make decisions that benefit the team rather than focus on pleasing everyone.

"That's my job. I've said it before: my job is to make the right decision, not the popular decision. It's very easy to sit in the dressing room and make popular decisions that people want me to make. But my job is to make the dressing room secure, to give backing and clarity to people who have done well over a long period," he said.

Gambhir Stresses Importance Of Honesty

The former India batter acknowledged that communicating selection decisions to players is not always easy. However, he believes that being straightforward with members of the squad is essential.

"Those conversations as a coach are always tough. All international teams have talent. For me, honesty, being upfront, and being completely transparent are crucial. That is the job of a head coach. As long as I do that, I can look anyone in the eye and answer any question," he added.

Gambhir highlighted honesty and transparency as important principles in his approach to coaching.