Delhi AQI Nears 400 In Several Areas, No Rain Forecast Today

Air pollution continues to be a major concern for Delhi residents as the Air Quality Index (AQI) has entered the 'very poor' category in several parts of the capital. On Monday, readings in some areas came close to 400, raising concerns over the health risks posed by deteriorating air quality.

According to preliminary station-level data available on the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology's (IITM) air quality dashboard, Jahangirpuri recorded an AQI of 399, followed by Alipur at 362, Bawana at 352 and Dwarka Sector 8 at 343. ITO recorded an AQI of 341, while Ashok Vihar registered 307. Anand Vihar, meanwhile, recorded an AQI of 224.

An AQI between 301 and 400 falls in the 'very poor' category. Prolonged exposure to such air quality can cause respiratory problems, particularly among children, senior citizens and people with existing breathing difficulties.

Delhi Weather Today: Clear Skies, No Rain Forecast

While pollution levels remain a concern, Delhi is likely to witness clear weather on November 2. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light haze during the morning, followed by sunshine as the day progresses. There is no chance of rainfall in the capital today.

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 30 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is likely to be 18 degrees Celsius. Morning temperatures may remain between 19 and 21 degrees Celsius before rising to 28-30 degrees Celsius in the afternoon.

A slight chill is expected in the evening, with the night temperature likely to remain between 23 and 25 degrees Celsius.

AQI May Worsen Further In Coming Days

The pollution forecast offers little hope of immediate relief. According to IITM, Delhi's air quality is likely to remain in the 'poor' category on November 2 and 3. The situation may deteriorate further on November 4, when pollution levels are expected to enter the 'very poor' category.

Recent rainfall across Delhi-NCR had temporarily improved air quality by bringing dust and pollutant particles down. Delhi's AQI had dropped to 133 on October 30. However, pollution levels have started rising again since the rain stopped.

With air quality deteriorating, residents are advised to avoid prolonged outdoor walks and exercise during the morning and late evening. Children, senior citizens and people with respiratory conditions should take extra precautions. Wearing an N95 mask while stepping outdoors is advisable.